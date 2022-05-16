A road to be built through a new development on Frederick’s western edge would help give drivers a way around the city.
The extension of Butterfly Lane through the Summers Farm property would join with Monocacy Boulevard on the east side of the city, and Christopher’s Crossing to the north and west as part of a network of roads looping around the city.
The city’s Planning Commission discussed the project at a workshop Monday.
As designed, the road would extend from Butterfly Lane at the intersection of Mount Phillip Road through the Summers Farm property to meet up with Old Camp Road at Alternate U.S. 40.
Most of the road would initially be built as two lanes but with plans for the city to expand it to four lanes when needed, Eric Soter of Rodger’s Consulting told the commission.
The nearly 97-acre Summers Farm property would be developed with up to 310 single-family houses and townhouses.
The project would also include a city linear park stretching along part of the new roadway, with a trail for hikers and bicyclists.
Alderman Ben MacShane, the aldermen’s liaison to the Planning Commission, asked if there were a timeline for when the road would have to be expanded from two lanes to four.
There is no clear indication yet, but traffic projections suggest that two lanes would be sufficient for now, said Cherian Eapen, a traffic engineer with the city.
Summers Farm has been a popular tourist destination in the city, offering corn mazes, a pumpkin patch and other entertainment in the fall.
The property was annexed into the city in September 2009, with an amendment to the annexation resolution in 2015.
While a small piece of land will be maintained for a farmers market on the site, the farm’s 2022 activities will be held at its new location on Hollow Road in Middletown, according to its website.
