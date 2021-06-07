Demolition of a Frederick water tank along Butterfly Lane should not cause any significant impacts on traffic as the work begins this week, according to the city.
The removal of the 135-foot tower is expected to begin Wednesday. It will be dismantled piece by piece and lowered to the ground by cranes.
The work is expected to take about two weeks, according to a city news release.
A new tank in Westside Regional Park was built in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.