water tower

Demolition of a Frederick water tower along Butterfly Lane is expected to begin this week.

 Courtesy photo

Demolition of a Frederick water tank along Butterfly Lane should not cause any significant impacts on traffic as the work begins this week, according to the city.

The removal of the 135-foot tower is expected to begin Wednesday. It will be dismantled piece by piece and lowered to the ground by cranes.

The work is expected to take about two weeks, according to a city news release.

A new tank in Westside Regional Park was built in 2020.

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.

