5131 Woodville Road

This Mount Airy home has five bedrooms, a gourmet kitchen and a she shed.

Listing at $903,000, the home at 5131 Woodville Road in Mount Airy closed at $893,000.

Built in 2006, this five-bedroom, four-bath Cape Cod-style home has an open floor plan, with a new gourmet kitchen, a formal living room and a private office.

By the numbers

Number of closings: 75

Maximum closing price: $893,000

Minimum closing price: $140,400

Oldest: 1770

