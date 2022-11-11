Listing at $903,000, the home at 5131 Woodville Road in Mount Airy closed at $893,000.
Built in 2006, this five-bedroom, four-bath Cape Cod-style home has an open floor plan, with a new gourmet kitchen, a formal living room and a private office.
There is a detached 36-by-40 barn with electricity and a “she shed.”
It overlooks hundreds of acres of farmland.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc. Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
5153 Reels Mill Road, Frederick, $825,000
10862 Hook Court, New Market, $813,610
10821 Hook Court, New Market, $776,440
10817 Hook Court, New Market, $772,255
1273 Drydock St., $490,000
3528 and 3532 Buckeystown Pike, $450,000
1105 Lakin Drive, $680,000
240 Dill Ave., $679,122
7412 Round Hill Road, $675,000
2083 Pomona Way, $599,990
6136 Dock St., $562,210
6128 Dock St., $551,755
6134 Dock St., $541,125
6782 Sunnybrook Drive, $525,000
8119 Runnymeade Drive, $510,000
1200 Apollo Drive, $484,990
1002 Seneca Drive, $475,000
34 E. 4th St., $470,000
1710 Atlas Drive, $449,990
2009 Pomona Way, $449,990
2015 Pomona Way, $439,990
2007 Pomona Way, $430,000
7143 Judicial Mews, $430,000
227 Edwin Road, $429,990
9438 Gas House Pike, $425,000
2312 Spruce Knob Terrace, $424,990
5909 Shepherd Lane, $410,000
1941 Fauna Drive, $407,990
1939 Fauna Drive, $404,990
7135 Bradshaw Court E., $365,000
7719 Bridle Path Circle, $365,000
1325 Mulberry Court, $362,000
6401 Alan Linton Blvd. E., $335,000
4904 Whitney Terrace, $323,000
6501 Walcott Lane, #304, $320,000
5206 Duke Court, $315,000
1704 Heather Lane, $315,000
909 Pine Ave., $315,000
46 Hamilton Ave., $312,500
6101 Springwater Place, #1103, $280,000
1791-Wheyfield Drive, #19-A, $277,999
120 Burgess Hill Way, #307, $250,000
6505 Springwater Court, #7103, $249,000
2121 Bristol Drive, #21, $245,000
502-D Leahy Court, #2D, $220,000
997-H Heather Ridge Drive, #3H, $160,000
JEFFERSON3734 Horine Road, $599,000
3 Valley View Court, $700,000
3219 Middle Ridge Way, $565,000
3601 Westchester St., $464,000
7105 Crystal Court, $370,000
8845 Mapleville Road, $650,000
4842 Old Bartholows Road, $610,000
715 Rocky Fountain Drive, $525,000
9064 Dawn Court, $450,000
4117 Crow Rock Road, $140,400
10833 Hook Court, $761,190
403 William Plummer St., $750,000
6062 Goshawk St., $568,750
6060 Goshawk St., $534,340
5623 Old New Market Road, $534,000
6058 Goshawk St., $518,990
7217 Bodkin Way, $507,290
5776 Windwood Way, $473,000
6031 Pecking Stone St., $465,000
7223 Bodkin Way, $443,275
7227 Bodkin Way, $441,165
7221 Bodkin Way, $429,325
7225 Bodkin Way, $417,285
6707 Hemlock Point Road, $400,000
5723 Meadowood St., #104, $325,000
106 Adams Way, $315,000
104 Savannah Court, $251,000
204 Main St., $353,000
Number of closings: 75
Maximum closing price: $893,000
Minimum closing price: $140,400
Oldest: 1770
