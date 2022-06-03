Food truck operators in the city of Frederick will be allowed to operate at nonresidential properties, and will face new rules for operating at residential properties.
The city’s aldermen voted unanimously Thursday night to approve changes to the city’s vendor/peddler ordinance. The vote revives an expired rule allowing trucks to operate on privately owned nonresidential properties with the permission of the owner from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The city had allowed that change during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the provision expired, forcing trucks back to operating only in residential areas of the city.
The aldermen also adjusted the rules for operating in residential neighborhoods. Under the update, trucks can serve customers from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., but they are restricted from operating on the same numerical block of a street for more than five consecutive days.
Previously, trucks had to change locations at least once every two hours. They could not operate on more than one property in the same block in one day and could not operate continuously for more than six weeks at a time.
The aldermen debated how long food trucks should be allowed to stay in one place in a residential neighborhood.
Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak expressed concern that a truck sitting in front of someone’s house for hours at a time could cause problems such as customers obstructing driveways.
Residential neighborhoods might also have people who worked all night and need to sleep during the day, or families who put children to bed at 7 p.m. while a truck is still operating on the street outside, said Alderman Kelly Russell.
“To me, it’s just about having sort of some outer fringes that may conflict with people living in a residential neighborhood,” Russell said.
Alderman Ben MacShane said he understood the concerns but didn’t know if it was realistic that a truck would park in the same spot every day, all day.
Truck operators will park where there is foot traffic, such as near parks or other facilities, Mayor Michael O’Connor said.
The ordinance keeps a prohibition on food trucks operating in the historic district that makes up much of downtown Frederick, except for in Carroll Creek Linear Park or in the parking lots of breweries, wineries, or distilleries.
The ban on food trucks in the downtown area — roughly from South Street to 7th Street and from East Street to Bentz Street — is meant to avoid on-street competition to restaurants downtown.
Allowing expanded times and locations for food trucks was one option recommended by an ad hoc advisory committee on pop-up dining that the city put together for ideas on how to react to the COVID-19 pandemic.
