An engineering company with offices in Frederick and Hagerstown will get more than $280,000 for its work on Frederick’s contentious Monocacy Boulevard bridge project.
Fox & Associates and their sub-consultant Specialized Engineering provided construction, administrative and inspection work on the project, Tracy Coleman, the city’s deputy director of public works, told the mayor and aldermen Thursday night.
The bridge, which opened in December – eight months later than originally scheduled – after weather delays, construction issues, and bickering between the city and the job’s contractor, Milani Construction, over who was responsible.
Fox & Associates and Specialized Engineering stayed on the project throughout, and had cost overruns as a result, Coleman said.
The aldermen voted unanimously to approve a change order for $282,600.
The city assessed liquidated damages on the project, and was able to reduce the construction contract by a portion of the damages, so the change order doesn’t cost the city more money, Coleman said.
The completed Monocacy Boulevard project added a second bridge adjacent to the old one across the Monocacy River, widened about 3,550 feet of the road to a four-lane arterial road, and added a new traffic signal at Monocacy Boulevard and Gas House Pike, along with adding paths and other amenities.
The project created a challenge from its earliest stages.
It had to be rebid in 2016 after the first round of three bids all came in substantially higher than the anticipated cost of $16.7 million.
The second round of bids ranged from Milani’s $21.8 million to $24.5 million from another company.
In March 2017, work had to be temporarily halted after the city was alerted that an archaeological assessment for part of the site hadn’t been conducted.
A section of Monocacy Boulevard was closed in October 2017, with plans to open in April 2019.
Flooding and wet weather contributed partly to the delays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.br/> TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.