Rental properties in the city of Frederick will be subject to minimum maintenance standards to ensure the safety of tenants, after a vote by the city's aldermen Thursday night.
The aldermen voted 4-0 to approve an ordinance covering a wide variety of exterior and interior standards for rental units in the city, following the passage of an ordinance in August requiring landlords in the city to register and obtain a license to operate their properties.
Alderman Kelly Russell, who voted against the passage of the August ordinance, abstained from Thursday night's vote.
Landlords could face sanctions from the city if their properties don’t meet basic health and safety standards.
An ordinance passed in August, which was proposed by Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak, established the program and required the aldermen to adopt minimum maintenance standards by Dec. 31.
Registration for the program will begin on Jan. 1, 2024.
The August ordinance drew opposition from real estate agents and landlords, who said it would increase rents and cause people to not buy rental properties in the city.
Estimates say that the city has more than 10,500 residential units being rented.
The city will randomly inspect at least 15% of residential units each year for minimum building and safety standards, such as a lack of heat, light or electricity, except where tenants have had utilities shut off for not paying; a lack of adequate sewage disposal facilities; or rodent infestation.
The new standards will be a subset of the city's Property Maintenance Code to ensure that landlords provide safe rental housing, City Attorney Rachel Nessen told the mayor and aldermen Thursday.
The Property Maintenance Code follows the standards of the International Property Maintenance Code, along with a variety of local amendments approved by the city in 2015.
Russell made a motion before the vote to repeal the August ordinance, but her motion failed for lack of a second from her colleagues.
Russell said Friday that she knew her motion was futile, but she believes the ordinance was passed prematurely.
Alderman Derek Shackelford had abstained from August's vote, saying he supported a rental licensing program but disagreed with some other parts of the legislation.
Shackelford voted in favor of Thursday's ordinance, saying it was his duty as a legislator to give the city's staff the tools to do their job once a law was passed.
Good. Will clean up the slumlords.
