Rental properties in the city of Frederick will be subject to minimum maintenance standards to ensure the safety of tenants, after a vote by the city's aldermen Thursday night.

The aldermen voted 4-0 to approve an ordinance covering a wide variety of exterior and interior standards for rental units in the city, following the passage of an ordinance in August requiring landlords in the city to register and obtain a license to operate their properties.

Burgessdr

Good. Will clean up the slumlords.

