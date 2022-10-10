A vacant former school site in Frederick’s Dearbought neighborhood will be converted into a senior living facility.

The city’s Planning Commission voted 3-0 on Monday to approve a change to the master plan for the Dearbought Planned Neighborhood Development. The change allows the construction of a four-story building with 176 multifamily units on the 10.62-acre site.

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.

Dwasserba
Dwasserba

“…it's not expected to create more than 50 new weekday peak-hour trips in either the morning or evening.” With 176 units? Some with couples? My husband goes out every day, sometimes up to three times, not including trips with me. “Combining errands” is one of my running nag themes.

