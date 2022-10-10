A vacant former school site in Frederick’s Dearbought neighborhood will be converted into a senior living facility.
The city’s Planning Commission voted 3-0 on Monday to approve a change to the master plan for the Dearbought Planned Neighborhood Development. The change allows the construction of a four-story building with 176 multifamily units on the 10.62-acre site.
The Dearbought development was annexed into the city in 1988. The developer set aside the site on Wheyfield Drive at the intersection of Md. 26 and Sebastian Boulevard as a possible school location, according to a report city staff members prepared for Monday’s meeting.
The county later decided not to use the site for a school, and solicited proposals to develop the site for affordable housing.
The project will be funded through low-income housing tax credits.
The project is being developed by the Greenville, N.C.-based Taft-Mills Groups, New Harbor Development, the Housing Authority of Frederick, and the Interfaith Housing Alliance.
The site will include both active and passive amenities for residents, said Sherry Kelly of the city’s Planning Department.
David Lingg, of Lingg Property Consulting, who represented the applicants at Monday’s hearing, said those features will evolve as the site plan for the project is developed, but they could include walking paths through a wooded area, as well as a gazebo in the facility’s courtyard.
While some raised concerns about walkability in the project, it will include sidewalks that connect to sidewalks in the rest of the neighborhood, allowing residents to walk to nearby stores without having to walk along Md. 26, Kelly said.
The Wheyfield Drive property is zoned Institutional, which allows senior living and retirement facilities. The initial plan for the project called for 193 units, but it has been reduced to 176 units.
At a hearing in March, people who live in and near the community on the north side of Frederick expressed their worries about the plans to add so many senior housing units in a neighborhood where parking can already be hard to find.
Residents also expressed concern about speeding, traffic, and other issues.
The project was exempted in August from testing to meet the adequate public facilities standards for roads, since it’s not expected to create more than 50 new weekday peak-hour trips in either the morning or evening.
“…it's not expected to create more than 50 new weekday peak-hour trips in either the morning or evening.” With 176 units? Some with couples? My husband goes out every day, sometimes up to three times, not including trips with me. “Combining errands” is one of my running nag themes.
