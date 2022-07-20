Like many near-centenarians, Frederick's McCurdy Field needs to have some work done.
Now, for the first time in more than 30 years, the city will repair the historic ballpark, with half a million dollars in renovations planned.
Built in 1924, the stadium on South Jefferson Street has hosted nearly a century of baseball and football games, including games by the Philadelphia Athletics, the Frederick Falcons semi-professional football team, the Frederick Keys, and the Washington NFL franchise then known as the Redskins.
Today, it's used for Babe Ruth and American Legion baseball, by local high schools, and for youth football.
The last major renovations at the stadium were done in 1988, according to the city's Capital Improvements Program, a long-range plan for capital projects stretching from fiscal 2023-28.
The city plans to hire a contractor to do the work, Zack Kershner, the city's director of public works, wrote in an email.
Details for the scope of work haven't been finalized, Bob Smith, deputy director of parks and recreation for the city, wrote in an email.
But the work will include new stadium lighting, bleachers, and renovations to the field and irrigation system.
“McCurdy Field maintains a rich history in the community in hosting baseball and football events through the years,” Smith wrote. “The stadium is still heavily used by many local organizations and schools. Renovations of the aging infrastructure will allow McCurdy Field to continue to offer our community, as well as visitors, the opportunity to create their own memories at the historic location.”
Smith said the $500,000 renovation project will be split between fiscal year 2023, which began July 1, and fiscal 2024.
New lighting will shine directly on the playing surface, reducing light pollution to the area around the stadium, while the bleacher seating needs to be replaced for both safety and aesthetic reasons, according to the CIP.
Upgraded irrigation will allow the city staff, which has maintained the playing surface for many years, to spend more time on other projects, the plan said.
