Frederick's Department of Housing and Human Services will begin expanding health services on the west side of the city in coming months, the department's director told city officials Thursday.

The department will be able to use a new mobile health vehicle to provide additional services, and is looking to expand services in the area further, HHS Director Ramenta Cottrell said during a meeting on Mayor Michael O'Connor's proposed fiscal 2024 budget.

