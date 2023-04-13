Frederick's Department of Housing and Human Services will begin expanding health services on the west side of the city in coming months, the department's director told city officials Thursday.
The department will be able to use a new mobile health vehicle to provide additional services, and is looking to expand services in the area further, HHS Director Ramenta Cottrell said during a meeting on Mayor Michael O'Connor's proposed fiscal 2024 budget.
Thursday was the first of eight opportunities for the aldermen to discuss the budget proposals and goals with the heads of city departments.
The city should get the mobile health unit in about 60 days, Cottrell said.
There is a health center at Hillcrest Elementary School, but the city has been looking to expand services on the west side for some time.
Cottrell said the department has received offers from potential partners to help expand services, and the budget proposal contains money for a consultant to help facilitate those plans.
The department will partner with the city's Housing Authority in the new fiscal year to try to identify 100 people or families with housing assistance, from emergency housing to short- or long-term rental assistance, help to avoid foreclosure, and help with buying a home, Cottrell said.
The pilot program will use existing funding. Cottrell said it could also use $475,000 in money that the city collects from developers in exchange for not building affordable housing units in their projects.
The department has started to implement foreclosure assistance, to try to help people who already have a home, she said.
The aldermen heard Thursday from the city's budget and administration staff, the legal department, and the office of the mayor, including the city's communications and equity and inclusion staff.
The communications office will get two employees from HHS who deal with communications issues, which should help its staff member responsible for community engagement focus more on working with the community, Communications Director Allen Etzler told the aldermen.
Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak asked Etzler when he expected they would hear from an ad hoc committee suggesting recommendations to the city's structure for its Neighborhood Advisory Councils.
Etzler said the group doesn't want to rush something to the aldermen.
Kuzemchak and Alderman Kelly Russell suggested giving the group a deadline to prevent the issue from dragging on.
Alderman Derek Shackelford, the aldermen's liaison to the NAC committee, said the board should expect a report in early June.
“They are working extremely hard,” Shackelford said.
