The posted speed limit will remain at 25 mph near an intersection on the north side of Frederick, one of several proposals by the city for an intersection project that has riled residents.
The city released proposed alternatives Tuesday to changes at the intersection of Christopher’s Crossing and Timber Grove Road.
The city developed an alternative proposal after hearing from nearby residents and other members of the public, according to a city news release.
While public input is important to every project the city does, this project had attracted a good deal of public attention, Mayor Michael O’Connor said Wednesday.
Under the city proposal, a four-way stop will remain in place at the intersection, and left turns and through movements from Timber Grove Road will continue to be allowed rather than restricted as originally proposed.
The area will also see significant pedestrian safety improvements, including a new high-intensity crosswalk, new ADA-compliant ramps, median extensions, and signs to increase driver awareness.
The speed limit will remain at 25 mph rather than being raised to 30 mph.
While the city believes the new solution will improve pedestrian safety, the Christopher’s Crossing corridor will see more traffic with growth that’s part of the latest comprehensive plan, Director of Public Works Zack Kershner said in the release.
The corridor will ultimately need more changes to address it, he said.
The mayor and aldermen will discuss the new proposal and the overall vision for the corridor and take public comment at a workshop scheduled for Feb. 23 at 3 p.m.
— Ryan Marshall
