Money for flood-control projects, a health center on the city's west side, and a minor league baseball stadium are among the items expected to be the city of Frederick's focus during the upcoming General Assembly session in Annapolis.
The Frederick mayor and aldermen are scheduled to discuss the city's list of legislative priorities at a workshop Wednesday, before presenting the list to the county's delegation to the General Assembly for the session that begins in January.
The items are expected to include a request for a $1.5 million state grant toward engineering studies and final design plans for the reconstruction of East Street from East South Street to North Market Street.
A future request can be made to the state for money for construction once a design has been prepared, according to a report prepared by city staff members ahead of Wednesday's workshop.
The project would be part of a larger redesign of the East Street area that will attempt to make the area more friendly for pedestrians and cyclists and alter the zoning of the neighborhood by moving to a so-called form-based code.
The city is also expected to request a $200,000 state grant to supplement a commitment by the city for the same amount of coronavirus recovery funds to renovate the city's soup kitchen to serve low-income families and people experiencing homelessness.
The city is looking to make the soup kitchen's dining area more comfortable, moving away from cafeteria-style seating and toward more of a cafe style with individual tables with four or five seats each, Michele Ott, assistant director of the Community Action Agency in the city's Department of Housing and Human Services, said in May.
Another request for a state grant would be for $2 million to supplement $5.4 million in existing COVID relief money for flood-control projects throughout the city.
Two requests would go for park projects: a $7 million state grant to design and build seven multipurpose sports fields at the city's Westside Regional Park, and a $1.5 million grant to supplement $1.5 million in COVID relief money for repair and enhancements of parks that serve low- and moderate-income neighborhoods.
The city would ask the state to allocate an unspecified amount of money from a $200 million statewide program, to be put toward the planning, design, and construction of a stadium for the Frederick Keys to help draw a Major League-affiliated team back to the city.
The money could be put toward either a new stadium or renovations to the existing Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium, Richard Griffin, the city's director of economic development, wrote in an email Tuesday.
Another request would ask the state for money to supplement $1 million in federal Community Development Block Grant money to design and construct a new health center on the west side of the city.
Another state grant request would be for $1.7 million to install a solar canopy over the surface parking lot of the city's new police headquarters, which is under development.
The city will also ask the state for a $500,000 grant toward the design and construction of various traffic-calming projects throughout the city.
The final request would be for state money to install charging station for electric vehicles in city parking garages and parks.
