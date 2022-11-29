Frederick City Hall (copy)
Frederick City Hall at North Court Street in downtown Frederick.

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

Money for flood-control projects, a health center on the city's west side, and a minor league baseball stadium are among the items expected to be the city of Frederick's focus during the upcoming General Assembly session in Annapolis.

The Frederick mayor and aldermen are scheduled to discuss the city's list of legislative priorities at a workshop Wednesday, before presenting the list to the county's delegation to the General Assembly for the session that begins in January.

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.

