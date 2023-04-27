Frederick is expected to maintain a record pace for construction in the current fiscal year, and will add more than 300 acres of new park land over the next five years as it grows, the city’s aldermen heard Thursday.
Construction activity in the city during fiscal 2023 remains on pace with the record numbers from fiscal 2022, Assistant Building Code Official Dustin Nusbaum told the mayor and aldermen at a meeting to discuss the building permits and inspections office’s proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
The department has received 8,365 permit applications so far in fiscal 2023, which ends June 30, Nusbaum said.
It received a record 10,843 applications in fiscal 2022, a 35% increase over fiscal 2021.
The department filled two vacant positions and a newly-added one this fiscal year to help manage the increased workload, Nusbaum said.
Meanwhile, he said, the Frederick County Home Builders Association is predicting that the current rate of construction in the city will continue for at least the next five to seven years.
The city has issued 737 certificates of occupancy so far in fiscal 2023, compared to 694 in fiscal 2022 and 599 in fiscal 2021, Nusbaum said.
Along with the permitting office, Thursday also brought presentations from officials in the city’s code enforcement, engineering, public works, parks and recreation, planning, and sustainability departments.
The city historically see about 35% of the housing units built in the county, Deputy Director of Planning Joe Adkins said during his presentation.
But last year, the number was around 50%, and it’s about 84% in the current year, he said.
The new construction will bring new parks and other amenities with it.
The city is expected to add more than 300 acres of park land in dedications from developers over the next five years as residential housing projects are build, Deputy Director of Parks and Recreation Bob Smith told the aldermen during his presentation.
The booming construction numbers are consistent with some regional statistics.
Frederick County saw the largest population increase of any jurisdiction in the Washington region, adding 6,669 people between July 2021 and July 2022, according to a report released earlier this month by the Stephen S. Fuller Institute for Research on the Washington Region’s Economic Future, based at Virginia’s George Mason University.
The county saw the largest population change in both absolute numbers and as a percentage change, at 2.4%, the report said.
Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak asked Adkins if he felt his department could handle the development review work for the growth the city is seeing.
“We’re at capacity. That’s the best way to say it,” Adkins said.
Meanwhile, the city expects to open its third dog park in the coming fiscal year, with an addition in the Canterbury Station neighborhood near the intersection of North Market and North East streets, Smith said.
The city’s two pools saw 22,780 visitors in fiscal 2023, and his department processed 4,400 field reservations, he said.
Mayor Michael O’Connor’s proposed budget includes the addition of an outreach coordinator in the city’s Office of Sustainability.
The office currently lacks the ability to attend all the events that it could, especially in the spring, Sustainability Manager Jenny Willoughby said.
The office is also preparing to add eight electric vehicle charging stations at three spots around the city, and to eventually install stations in the city’s parking decks, at Frederick Municipal Airport, and at Clustered Spires Golf Course, she said.
