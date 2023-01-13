Westridge Square
Buy Now

MCB Westridge LLC, the owner of Westridge Square, off West Patrick Street, has requested a zoning amendment from the city of Frederick.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

The city of Frederick is considering a zoning change that would update rules for the city's mixed-use zoning districts, possibly affecting the redevelopment of a shopping center along the city's Golden Mile.

The proposed amendment to the city's Land Management Code would allow the city's Planning Commission or Board of Aldermen to deem existing structures as a conforming use when an area is zoned as mixed use for redevelopment.

Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP

Tags

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription