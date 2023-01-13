The city of Frederick is considering a zoning change that would update rules for the city's mixed-use zoning districts, possibly affecting the redevelopment of a shopping center along the city's Golden Mile.
The proposed amendment to the city's Land Management Code would allow the city's Planning Commission or Board of Aldermen to deem existing structures as a conforming use when an area is zoned as mixed use for redevelopment.
The Planning Commission is scheduled to discuss the proposal at a workshop Tuesday.
The application for the amendment was filed on behalf of MCB Westridge LLC, the owner of the Westridge Square shopping center at 1011-1065 W. Patrick St., along the Golden Mile.
The company has a zoning map amendment and a master plan application to redevelop the shopping center.
The city's planning staff are reviewing the map and application before they go to the Planning Commission for consideration, according to a city staff report.
The plan would add some single-family and multi-family homes on about half the site, while retaining retail spaces that are home to businesses such as H Mart, Il Forno Pizzeria, and Outback Steakhouse.
The city's mixed-use zones are intended to create dense, compact, and walkable environments, with buildings close to the street and one another, according to the staff report.
As the Land Management Code is currently written, having the property rezoned for mixed use would cause the remaining buildings in the shopping center to be considered non-conforming uses, and limit the ability to rebuild them in case of a fire or other catastrophe, Bruce Dean, a lawyer representing MCB Westridge, said Friday.
Non-conforming buildings would have to be rebuilt according to the mixed-use requirements.
The amendment would allow a modification for existing structures to be deemed conforming by either the Planning Commission or the Board of Aldermen, Dean said.
“It's not very elegant, but it's the best we could come up with,” he said.
While benefiting the proposed shopping center redevelopment, any changes would apply to properties across the city.
The proposed amendment would also change the code's definition of redevelopment from proposed expansion, addition, or rehabilitation of any buildings or improvements to land or buildings that “promotes reinvestment into the neighborhood” to a definition that includes changing a property's use from one type of residential use to another, or from residential to non-residential use or vice versa.
