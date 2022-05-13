Frederick officials continue to figure out how to repair a large sinkhole that has shut down part of Monocacy Boulevard on the east side of the city.
The hole stretching across the roadway near the intersection of Monocacy Boulevard and East South Street is fairly stable, and it’s unlikely to significantly expand, Tracy Coleman, the deputy director of the city’s Public Works Department, said Friday.
Coleman said any significant rain could cause some minor erosion along the edge of the hole.
The city has met with a geotechnical engineer to help develop a plan to repair the road, Coleman said.
That will include investigating the area within about 100 feet of the sinkhole along Monocacy Boulevard to check for other problems.
The sinkhole initially opened as a small hole in a drainage swale next to the roadway on May 4, but rapidly expanded, eventually rupturing a water line and spreading across the road.
The State Highway Administration has said it doesn’t believe there is any threat to nearby Interstate 70.
Meanwhile, the Maryland Department of the Environment is considering doing a study to determine the movement of water around the area.
The department is in contact with the city, and the staff from its mining program was at the site Monday and the previous Friday, according to an email Mining Program Administrator Molly Michaelson sent to a Frederick resident who asked about sinkhole problems and to The News-Post.
The department is exploring doing a dye trace study on the sinkhole, Michaelson wrote.
The department could not be reached for further comment Friday.
Dye tracing can help scientists understand how water moves from one place to another, according to the National Park Service.
