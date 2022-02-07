For the third year, the city of Frederick is selling trees to residents in an effort to increase the city's tree canopy through the Tree Frederick program.
The city splits the cost of tree purchases in order to improve the city's canopy, which can improve air and water quality.
Most trees will cost homeowners $15-20, depending on species and size, according to a city news release.
The sale runs through March 11, and residents can pick up their trees at the Frederick Food Security Network's Native Plant Sale on Sunday, May 1 between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Evangelical Reformed United Church of Christ.
All tree types are native and include both smaller and larger species, said Jenny Willoughby, the city's sustainability manager.
The city's website includes a Tree Frederick Guide to help residents choose which trees would be best for their property, or residents can contact Willoughby at jwilloughby@cityoffrederickmd.gov.
