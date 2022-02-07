As it meets for the first time Tuesday, Frederick's ad-hoc committee on pop-up dining will begin the process of recommending the future of outdoor dining in the city.
The 20-member committee is scheduled to meet four times before making recommendations to the mayor and aldermen on how the city should proceed with allowing restaurants to set up “pop-up” seating in areas around the city.
The group includes residents, restaurant owners, business owners, and non-voting members from three local organizations.
The city tried to get a wide mix of residents and business owners from around the city, said Richard Griffin, director of economic development for the city.
They'll look at the future of pop-up dining in the city, which proved successful in helping restaurants succeed during the COVID-19 pandemic, but which some business owners said blocked parking and access to their stores and establishments.
The committee's members include:
Residents
- Bruce Albaugh
- Dr. Alison Bomba
- Eileen Pfeiffer
- Waymon Wright
Retail Owners
- Mindy Cawley, Vintage MC
- Drennan Hicks, The Trail House
- Marien Hornyak, The Kitchenette
- Caiti Smith, The Beauty Company
Restaurants
- Jason Miller, The Wine Kitchen and Maxwell's Kitchen
- Julie Ruzdin, Showroom
- James Smith, Jerk & Jive
- Tristan Wasley, Firestone's
Businesses
- Shantay Demar, At VR
- Sandy Dubay, Platinum PR
- Pam Francis, RS Will
- Jeff Griffin, DCM Bio Services
Food Truck Operator
- Karina Goytia, Traditional Authentic Mexican Food
Early in the pandemic, the city took a varied approach that included curbside pick-up zones; sidewalk, in-street, and parklet seating; seating in city parks, alleys, lots and on private property; and expanded operations for food trucks.
In 2020, the city closed off North Market Street between Patrick and 3rd streets every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from mid-June through the end of October and in 2021 for a selected Saturday in June, July and August.
While the areas were generally well-received and allowed restaurants to get business during the pandemic, the closures limited the benefits to the area that was closed off and limited parking and access for residents and businesses, according to a city presentation scheduled to be given at today's meeting.
The city also converted parking spaces in front of and near restaurants into 19 new parklet dining areas, according to the presentation.
While they provided flexibility and a safe outdoor dining experience, they also took up parking for other businesses and were “perceived to provide public benefit to select private business,” the presentation said.
Issues for the committee to consider include how to deal with bad weather during warmer months and with colder weather, the limited benefits to some businesses because of physical constraints and the equitable use of public space.
