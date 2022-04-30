The house and 167-plus acre property at 4200 Bussard Road, Middletown, is last week’s top house. It listed at $2.39 million and closed at $2.3 million. On the market for the first time in over 100 years, the farm offers stunning views, 150 tillable acres, currently in crops to a local farmer; and a tenant house. The main house, a classic all-brick Maryland farm house in the Federal style, was built in 1890 according to tax records and may be possibly earlier. It has four bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and classic porches. There is also a smokehouse and other outbuildings in need of renovation.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
8205 Valley View Terrace, Middletown, $1.26 million
9225 Shafers Mill Drive, Urbana, $960,000
8596 Red Sage Way South, $949,905
8238 Peters Road, Frederick, $900,000
ADAMSTOWN
5883 Union Ridge Drive, $640,000
BRUNSWICK
1156 Dargon Quarry Lane, $582,500
910 E. F St., $336,000
211 Fourth Ave., $321,500
414 Brunswick St., $225,000
FREDERICK
5479 Tallyn Ridge Drive, $855,000
6626 Cambria Court, $675,000
2212 Denali Drive, $673,540
5084 Reigate Court, $630,000
2773 Bluegrass Way, $612,125
2544 Bear Den Road, $611,000
1907 Belford Court, $610,000
2105 Bear Creek Court, $570,000
6313 Fulmer Road, $560,000
1600 Hobble Trail, $541,758
5626 Scott Ridge Place, $531,000
5048 Macdonough Place, $509,650
5046 Macdonough Place, $503,650
2105 Artillery Road, $495,000
4651 Calisto Way, $490,000
9455 Winthrop Court, $486,000
6397 Devonshire Lane, $485,000
1309 Pedigree St., $477,837
1303 Pedigree St., $477,000
5045 Wesley Square, $470,300
416 Schley Ave., $470,000
1305 Pedigree St., $468,150
502 Hunting Horn Court, $460,000
843 Insley Circle, $453,000
2527 Waterside Drive, $452,000
9806 Hansonville Road, $450,000
1341 Butterfly Lane, $450,000
1307 Pedigree St., $442,254
1723 Brookshire Run, $435,000
1547 Holland Park Lane, $430,000
2593 Emerson Drive, $425,000
5982 Whelan Lane, $415,000
1409 Klingmansdome, $413,790
2402 Wynfield Court, $400,000
5918 Forum Square, $400,000
5764 Barts Way, $400,000
626 Trail Ave., $399,900
1185 Schaffer Drive, $390,000
6238 Cliffside Terrace, $385,000
9409 Birchwood Court West, $377,500
165 Harpers Way, $376,000
2 N. Wisner St., $370,000
7997 Windsail Court, $365,000
8005 Hollow Reed Court, $364,000
14 Hamilton Ave., $355,000
6507 Mallery Court, $355,000
5014 Corydon Terrace, $348,000
304-A Mill Pond Road, $345,000
6518 Walcott Lane, $336,000
5715 Chase Court, $330,000
502 Hollyberry Way, $325,000
4861 Finnical Way, #302, $325,000
349 Catoctin Ave., $316,000
4226 Buckeystown Pike, $302,000
5630 Avonshire Place, #L, $255,000
6505 Springwater Court, #7304, $249,000
1605 Berry Rose Court, #3 1C, $245,000
423 W. Patrick St., $230,000
2406 Dominion Drive, #3D, $230,000
810-B Stratford Way, #B, $170,000
IJAMSVILLE
9801 Big Woods Court, $780,000
11110 Mountain View Lane, $605,000
5967 Etterbeek St., $415,000
JEFFERSON
4736 Old Middletown Road, $729,000
4125 Spring View Drive, $687,000
KNOXVILLE
3524 Cemetery Circle, $205,000
MIDDLETOWN
115 Ivy Hill Drive, $625,000
3916 Valley View Road, $530,000
3906 Valley View Road, $447,500
8966 Hawbottom Road, $385,000
MONROVIA
4819 Railway Circle, $675,925
MOUNT AIRY
5126 Niagara Drive, $631,000
5703 Catoctin View Court, $500,000
NEW MARKET
11096 San Andrew Drive, $770,000
6419 Lakeridge Drive, $667,500
10410 Farmview Court, $640,000
45 W. Main St., $635,000
10544 Edwardian Lane, #116, $569,500
10605 Brewerton Lane, $446,000
10716 Lamoka Lane, $420,000
6572 Edgewood Road, $415,000
MOUNT AIRY
13608 Otono Drive, $819,000
POINT OF ROCKS
1808 Rileys Court South, $670,000
UNION BRIDGE
13201 Nittany Court, $427,500
URBANA
8594 Red Sage Way South, $890,640
3124 Herb Garden Mews North, $630,000
9613 Bothwell Lane, $630,000
3687 Springhollow Lane, $406,000
3412 Angelica Way, #103, $351,105
WALKERSVILLE
10616 Dublin Road, $670,000
9804 Greenbrier Lane, $590,000
222 Creek Walk Drive, $544,000
WOODSBORO
107 Copper Oaks Court, $465,000
