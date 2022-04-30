043022TopHouse

This classic all-brick home was built in 1890 and has 150 tillable acres.

The house and 167-plus acre property at 4200 Bussard Road, Middletown, is last week’s top house. It listed at $2.39 million and closed at $2.3 million. On the market for the first time in over 100 years, the farm offers stunning views, 150 tillable acres, currently in crops to a local farmer; and a tenant house. The main house, a classic all-brick Maryland farm house in the Federal style, was built in 1890 according to tax records and may be possibly earlier. It has four bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and classic porches. There is also a smokehouse and other outbuildings in need of renovation.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

8205 Valley View Terrace, Middletown, $1.26 million

9225 Shafers Mill Drive, Urbana, $960,000

8596 Red Sage Way South, $949,905

8238 Peters Road, Frederick, $900,000

ADAMSTOWN

5883 Union Ridge Drive, $640,000

BRUNSWICK

1156 Dargon Quarry Lane, $582,500

910 E. F St., $336,000

211 Fourth Ave., $321,500

414 Brunswick St., $225,000

FREDERICK

5479 Tallyn Ridge Drive, $855,000

6626 Cambria Court, $675,000

2212 Denali Drive, $673,540

5084 Reigate Court, $630,000

2773 Bluegrass Way, $612,125

2544 Bear Den Road, $611,000

1907 Belford Court, $610,000

2105 Bear Creek Court, $570,000

6313 Fulmer Road, $560,000

1600 Hobble Trail, $541,758

5626 Scott Ridge Place, $531,000

5048 Macdonough Place, $509,650

5046 Macdonough Place, $503,650

2105 Artillery Road, $495,000

4651 Calisto Way, $490,000

9455 Winthrop Court, $486,000

6397 Devonshire Lane, $485,000

1309 Pedigree St., $477,837

1303 Pedigree St., $477,000

5045 Wesley Square, $470,300

416 Schley Ave., $470,000

1305 Pedigree St., $468,150

502 Hunting Horn Court, $460,000

843 Insley Circle, $453,000

2527 Waterside Drive, $452,000

9806 Hansonville Road, $450,000

1341 Butterfly Lane, $450,000

1307 Pedigree St., $442,254

1723 Brookshire Run, $435,000

1547 Holland Park Lane, $430,000

2593 Emerson Drive, $425,000

5982 Whelan Lane, $415,000

1409 Klingmansdome, $413,790

2402 Wynfield Court, $400,000

5918 Forum Square, $400,000

5764 Barts Way, $400,000

626 Trail Ave., $399,900

1185 Schaffer Drive, $390,000

6238 Cliffside Terrace, $385,000

9409 Birchwood Court West, $377,500

165 Harpers Way, $376,000

2 N. Wisner St., $370,000

7997 Windsail Court, $365,000

8005 Hollow Reed Court, $364,000

14 Hamilton Ave., $355,000

6507 Mallery Court, $355,000

5014 Corydon Terrace, $348,000

304-A Mill Pond Road, $345,000

6518 Walcott Lane, $336,000

5715 Chase Court, $330,000

502 Hollyberry Way, $325,000

4861 Finnical Way, #302, $325,000

349 Catoctin Ave., $316,000

4226 Buckeystown Pike, $302,000

5630 Avonshire Place, #L, $255,000

6505 Springwater Court, #7304, $249,000

1605 Berry Rose Court, #3 1C, $245,000

423 W. Patrick St., $230,000

2406 Dominion Drive, #3D, $230,000

810-B Stratford Way, #B, $170,000

IJAMSVILLE

9801 Big Woods Court, $780,000

11110 Mountain View Lane, $605,000

5967 Etterbeek St., $415,000

JEFFERSON

4736 Old Middletown Road, $729,000

4125 Spring View Drive, $687,000

KNOXVILLE

3524 Cemetery Circle, $205,000

MIDDLETOWN

115 Ivy Hill Drive, $625,000

3916 Valley View Road, $530,000

3906 Valley View Road, $447,500

8966 Hawbottom Road, $385,000

MONROVIA

4819 Railway Circle, $675,925

MOUNT AIRY

5126 Niagara Drive, $631,000

5703 Catoctin View Court, $500,000

NEW MARKET

11096 San Andrew Drive, $770,000

6419 Lakeridge Drive, $667,500

10410 Farmview Court, $640,000

45 W. Main St., $635,000

10544 Edwardian Lane, #116, $569,500

10605 Brewerton Lane, $446,000

10716 Lamoka Lane, $420,000

6572 Edgewood Road, $415,000

MOUNT AIRY

13608 Otono Drive, $819,000

POINT OF ROCKS

1808 Rileys Court South, $670,000

UNION BRIDGE

13201 Nittany Court, $427,500

URBANA

8594 Red Sage Way South, $890,640

3124 Herb Garden Mews North, $630,000

9613 Bothwell Lane, $630,000

3687 Springhollow Lane, $406,000

3412 Angelica Way, #103, $351,105

WALKERSVILLE

10616 Dublin Road, $670,000

9804 Greenbrier Lane, $590,000

222 Creek Walk Drive, $544,000

WOODSBORO

107 Copper Oaks Court, $465,000

