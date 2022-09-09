2117 Regina Terrace
This colonial Clarksburg home features five bedrooms, a gourmet kitchen, two ADA-compliant showers and a deck off the screened porch.

The colonial home on 2.75 acres in Bennett Preserve, overlooking the golf course, is last week’s top house. Listing at $1.175 million and closing at $1.2 million, it’s located at 2117 Regina Terrace, Clarksburg. With five bedrooms and five baths, the home also features many upgrades, 9-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchen with quartz counters and a coffee station, breakfast area, an elevator, two ADA-compliant showers, a finished walk-out lower-level basement with a full bath and fifth bedroom, a deck off the screened porch and beautiful landscaping.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

