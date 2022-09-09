The colonial home on 2.75 acres in Bennett Preserve, overlooking the golf course, is last week’s top house. Listing at $1.175 million and closing at $1.2 million, it’s located at 2117 Regina Terrace, Clarksburg. With five bedrooms and five baths, the home also features many upgrades, 9-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchen with quartz counters and a coffee station, breakfast area, an elevator, two ADA-compliant showers, a finished walk-out lower-level basement with a full bath and fifth bedroom, a deck off the screened porch and beautiful landscaping.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
4838 Railway Circle, Monrovia, $930,125
4839 Railway Circle, Monrovia, $902,335
208 Brashears Court, Walkersville, $894,535
3829 Bush Creek Drive, Urbana, $870,000
ADAMSTOWN
2619 Inwood Drive, $719,900
EMMITSBURG
17482 Irishtown Road, $567,605
1482 Heatherwind Drive, $557,005
1487 Heatherwind Drive, $539,995
FREDERICK
20 E. Second St., $800,000
5205 Red Maple Drive, $755,000
6474 Forest Hills Court, $744,700
518 Carroll Walk Ave., $714,990
1917 Wetterhorn Court, $659,000
6130 Aster View Lane, $629,985
6030 Calla Place, $595,740
2613 Bear Den Road, $585,000
1202 Marsalis Place, $584,876
6913 Baron Court, $565,000
1610 Broadford Park St., $564,990
6128 Aster View Lane, $560,000
6126 Aster View Lane, $559,845
6028 Calla Place, $557,475
2033 Burnside Drive, $545,000
9704 Fleetwood Way, $540,000
149 Fairview Ave., $530,000
2055 Pomona Way, $509,990
6026 Calla Place, $502,925
1702 Atlas Drive, $495,000
841 Dunbrooke Court, $485,000
1712 Atlas Drive, $469,990
1249 Apollo Drive, $469,990
6379 Betty Linton Lane, $465,000
5711 Mill Run Place, $460,000
1851 Millstream Drive, $450,000
1417 Hunting Horn Lane, $445,100
1705 Evansberry Drive, $442,317
5644 Singletree Drive, $440,000
22 Lord Nickens St., $440,000
6507 Monarch Road, $434,000
502 Schley Ave., $425,000
562 Banquet Lane, $424,990
5942 Quinn Road, $420,000
4983 Small Gains Way, $415,000
1929 Fauna Drive, $415,000
410 Navaho Drive, $410,000
5904 Jefferson Commons Way, $400,000
566 Banquet Lane, $398,888
1430 Wheyfield Drive, $387,400
6429 Alan Linton Blvd. East, $380,000
1313 Danberry Drive, $379,000
1800 Spruce Peak Way, $375,000
6415 Ballenger Run Blvd., $370,000
1205 Schaffer Drive, $369,900
101 Leather Fern Way, $360,500
5950 Leben Drive, $355,000
2208 Wetherburne Way, $355,000
1132 Young Place, $349,900
1507 W. 10th St., $335,000
2520 Waterside Drive, #206, $335,000
663-A E. Church St., $335,000
5708 Chase Court, $332,300
6429 Alan Linton Blvd. East, $305,000
102 Charleston Lane, $305,000
5763 Sweet Bay Court, $302,000
2 Pendleton Court, $301,500
6810 Yellow Sheave Court, $281,000
31 Vienna Court, $280,000
5601 Avonshire Place, #K, $275,000
7193-A Cypress Court, $261,500
1207 Beechwood Drive, $258,000
6405 Weatherby Court, #M, $245,000
829 Motter Ave., $240,000
5670 Wade Court, #C, $230,000
551-G Heather Ridge Drive, #10G, $155,000
1403-B Key Parkway, #303, $140,000
IJAMSVILLE
3395 Keats Court, $635,000
JEFFERSON
4105 Bennington Place West, $660,000
3714 Boyington Drive, $600,000
MIDDLETOWN
19 Wagon Shed Lane, $795,000
503 Glenbrook Drive, $735,000
210 Stone Springs Lane, $395,000
MONROVIA
4840 Railway Circle, $810,515
10796 Pathway Lane, $700,000
4797 Mid Lynn Court, $510,000
MOUNT AIRY
7275 Hattery Farm Court, $759,900
13280 Penn Shop Court, $680,000
1411 Rising Ridge Road, $563,000
13745 Jacobs Road, $519,900
7 Westridge Drive, $505,000
14102 Peddicord Road, $480,000
14104 Shirley Bohn Road, $475,000
MYERSVILLE
NEW MARKET
7137 Mandalong Way, $746,615
10805 Hook Court, $736,554
6959 Merle Court, $720,084
6988 Merle Court, $707,434
103 Burgess St., $655,000
6036 Stoneroller St., $604,265
6050 Goshawk St., $563,690
6044 Goshawk St., $549,720
6024 Stoneroller St., $542,985
11805 Pond Crest Court, $540,000
6032 Goshawk St., $531,635
6026 Stoneroller St., $529,990
7027 Country Club Terrace, $520,000
6046 Goshawk St., $516,875
6048 Goshawk St., $498,440
10101 Goldeneye Court, $465,000
7005 Fox Chase Crossing, $450,000
7131 Bodkin Way, $442,240
THURMONT
4 Mountain Ore Court, $416,000
13 Ironmaster Drive, $355,000
218 Moser Circle, $265,000
TUSCARORA
1147 Greenfield Road, $745,000
URBANA
2964 Caroway Drive, $835,520
3029 Herb Garden Drive, $661,719
3027 Herb Garden Drive, $658,190
3031 Herb Garden Drive, $645,730
3723 Stone Barn Drive, #420 A, $570,185
3569 Katherine Way, $535,000
3727 Stone Barn Drive, #420 C, $532,785
8809 Lew Wallace Road, $510,000
9249 Angelica Lane, #204, $407,665
9249 Angelica Lane, #101, $398,815
9249 Angelica Lane, #203, $396,305
9249 Angelica Lane, #102, $358,765
WALKERSVILLE
211 Brashears Court, $836,175
203 Brashears Court, $785,920
144 Sandalwood Court, $264,000
