11097 Sanandrew Drive
This 2001 home has a gaming area, four bedrooms and a gas firelplace.

Listing at $799,900 and closing at $786,254, the home at 11097 Sanandrew Drive, New Market, is last week’s top house.

This colonial, in the Westwinds neighborhood, was built in 2001 and has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a two-story foyer, a spacious great room with updated windows and a gas fireplace, a first-floor office, a kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances and new carpet throughout.

