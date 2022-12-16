Listing at $799,900 and closing at $786,254, the home at 11097 Sanandrew Drive, New Market, is last week’s top house.
This colonial, in the Westwinds neighborhood, was built in 2001 and has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a two-story foyer, a spacious great room with updated windows and a gas fireplace, a first-floor office, a kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances and new carpet throughout.
The lower level features a gaming area, a granite bar with a full-size sink, a commercial bar cooler, a three-head kegerator and a dishwasher.
In addition to a nicely landscaped backyard, this property includes all the benefits of the Lake Linganore community, including pools, lake and beach access.
Editor’s note: 11097 Sanandrew Drive was actually listed third on this week’s list of home sales. However, the top transaction was for land where a house will be built later. The second transaction was for a new home for which there was no photo available.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc. Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
8818 Yellow Springs Road, Frederick, $759,000
8569 Red Sage Way South, Urbana, $741,388
807 Roundhouse Drive, Brunswick, $712,638
2919 Monocacy Bottom Road, Adamstown, $700,000
BRUNSWICK
210 N. Delaware Ave., $315,000
EMMITSBURG
301 Mountaineers Way, $450,000
FREDERICK
3014 Mill Island Parkway, $650,000
605 Gillespie Drive, $635,000
6220 Dispatch Way, $590,000
5111 Valley Pine Court, $535,000
8120 Claiborne Drive, $501,000
5987 Passend Drive, $460,000
20 W. Fourth St., $435,000
6570 Whetstone Drive, $433,000
1310 Sandoval Court, $419,900
602 E. Patrick St., $412,250
1119 Lawler Drive, $400,000
826 Creekway Drive, $399,990
211 Wyngate Drive, $355,000
157 W. All Saints St., $355,000
515 Goldspire Circle, $350,000
6070 Forum Square, #C, $340,000
2500 Waterside Drive, #405, $339,000
11 Victoria Square, $310,000
7124 Rock Creek Drive, $283,500
147 Fairfield Drive, $270,000
2501 Hemingway Drive, #4-2D, $270,000
591 Cawley Drive, #1-2A, $260,000
452 Vermont Court, $244,900
2140 Wainwright Court, #2A, $212,500
490 Carrollton Drive, #3, $191,600
IJAMSVILLE
3438 Big Woods Road, $675,000
KNOXVILLE
3526 Cemetery Circle, $150,000
MIDDLETOWN
1402 Mountain Church Road, $490,000
7002 Slate Court, $415,000
MOUNT AIRY
1111 Village Gate Drive, $585,000
NEW MARKET
300 Mackintosh Road, $659,000
6955 Inverness Court, $637,500
5976 Tomahawk St., $541,000
10304 Fox Chase Circle, $420,000
5709 Joseph Court, $340,000
THURMONT
30 N. Altamont Ave., $445,000
URBANA
3321 Stone Barn Drive, $595,000
