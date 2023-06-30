4 Tobias Run
The stately colonial-style home at 4 Tobias Run, in the Glenbrook community in Middletown, features custom upgrades and is situated along the Richland Golf Club.

 Courtesy photo

Built in 2007 in the Glenbrook community along the 10 tee fairway of Richland Golf Club, the home at 4 Tobias Run, Middletown, is last week’s top house. It listed and closed at $880,000.

A former model home, it features custom upgrades throughout including classic moldings, wainscoting, hardwood floors, stately columns and lofty windows. The gourmet eat-in kitchen is appointed with newly installed KitchenAid appliances, granite countertops, a center island and breakfast bar, a custom wine and coffee station and a light-filled morning room. The breakfast room has access to the patio.

