Built in 2007 in the Glenbrook community along the 10 tee fairway of Richland Golf Club, the home at 4 Tobias Run, Middletown, is last week’s top house. It listed and closed at $880,000.
A former model home, it features custom upgrades throughout including classic moldings, wainscoting, hardwood floors, stately columns and lofty windows. The gourmet eat-in kitchen is appointed with newly installed KitchenAid appliances, granite countertops, a center island and breakfast bar, a custom wine and coffee station and a light-filled morning room. The breakfast room has access to the patio.
The two-story family room features a fireplace. The main level also includes formal living and dining rooms, a private office with French doors, a powder room and the laundry room.
The upper level features the owner’s suite with a sitting room and expansive walk-in closet, a full bath with a soaking tub and separate shower. Three more bedrooms complete the upper level.
A game room highlights the lower level, embellished with exposed brick walls, hand-painted murals, wood wainscoting, a full wet bar, media room with an in-wall surround sound, exercise room and plenty of storage.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc. Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5
6137 Picnic Woods Road, Jefferson, $850,000
7608 Talbot Run Road, Mount Airy, $795,000
11870 Weller Hill Drive, Monrovia, $790,000
2674 Monocacy Ford Road, Frederick, $750,000
BRUNSWICK
1201 Shenandoah View Parkway, $460,000
403 N. Maple Ave., $449,000
508 Second Ave., $425,000
1305 Village Green Way, $420,000
EMMITSBURG
17070-A Annandale Road, $471,000
14534 Sixes Bridge Road, $445,000
FREDERICK
6292 Iverson Terrace South, $680,000
5164 Constitution St., $667,000
1006 Furgeson Lane, $635,000
8100 Glendale Drive, $626,000
4501 Baker Valley Road, $559,000
1700 Aldin Court, $554,900
2467 Bear Den Road, $525,000
2620 Mill Race Road, $522,000
5050 Macdonough Place, $515,000
6900 Representation Lane, $500,000
7514 Lovely Court, $475,000
1314 Marsalis Place, $470,000
1203 Conewago Drive, $451,750
350 Ferguson Lane, $446,138
293 Mary Frances Court, $439,900
901 Badger Ave., $430,000
9 E. Second St., #1B, $430,000
8263 Waterside Court, $420,000
4902 Small Gains Way, $410,000
4906 Small Gains Way, $405,000
6522 Walcott Lane, $395,000
1559 Beverly Court, $390,000
42 E. South St., $390,000
1421 Trafalgar Lane, $389,900
2275 Wetherburne Way, $385,000
9125-A Bethel Road, $385,000
5793 Indian Cedar Court, $380,000
6072 Flagstone Court, $375,000
2500 Waterside Drive, #115, $359,900
114 Leather Fern Way, $350,000
107 Swallow Pointe Court, $345,000
10012 Bethel Road, $315,000
215 S. Jefferson St., $305,000
353 Madison St., $299,800
523 Lancaster Place, $295,000
905 Blue Leaf Court, #7 1D, $255,000
209 Hope Circle, $250,000
5829 Whitfield Court, $239,900
10506 Liberty Road, $227,000
5802-F Lantana Circle, $153,100
JEFFERSON
4714 Basilone Lane, $709,900
3636 Glenoble Court, $530,000
KNOXVILLE
MIDDLETOWN
7092 Brownstone Court, $500,000
7109 Fern Court, $425,000
7305 E. Springbrook Court, $225,000
MONROVIA
12503 Sandra Lee Court, $650,000
MOUNT AIRY
4710 De Invierno Way, $750,000
14118 Four County Drive, $750,000
114 Grimes Court, $320,000
MYERSVILLE
10122 Saddleridge Drive, $655,000
2615 Scravel Road, $139,000
NEW MARKET
11093 Sanandrew Drive, $735,000
5754 Meyer Ave., $670,000
6801 Lakepoint Overlook, $550,000
10306 Fox Chase Circle, $549,900
10601 Brewerton Lane, $537,000
10304 White Horse Circle, $520,000
6410 Lakeridge Drive, $451,000
POINT OF ROCKS
1627 Thomas Drive, $360,000
THURMONT
8156-A Rocky Ridge Road, $402,000
501 Gateway Drive West, $385,000
503 Amanda Court, $380,000
15945 Saint Anthony Road, $375,000
8213 Rocky Ridge Road, $325,000
URBANA
3219 Stone Barn Drive, $600,000
8820 Shady Pines Drive, $600,000
WALKERSVILLE
8821 Adventure Ave., $350,000
108 Grantham Court, $340,000
8739 Inquiry Court, $232,000
300 Chapel Court, #320, $215,000
WOODSBORO
231 Cornell Drive, $550,000
By the Numbers Number of closings: 88 Maximum closing price: $880,000 Minimum closing price: $139,000 Oldest: 14534 Sixes Bridge Road, Emmitsburg, built in 1750.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.