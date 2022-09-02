Closing at $860,000, the home at 9717 Royal Crest Circle in Urbana is last week’s top house. The listing price was $875,000. This single-family home boasts a two-story foyer and two-story family room. The oversized kitchen features quartz countertops, a breakfast bar, island and a morning room that leads to the custom two-level Trex deck, with an exterior staircase, overlooking the wooded backyard. The finished walkout basement with large windows and French doors features a wet bar, recreation area, a home theater and a large storage room. Built in 2002, the home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Community amenities include a pool, tennis and basketball courts, walking trails, parks and more.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
4716 Monrovia Blvd., Monrovia, $835,445
3108 Rolling Meadows Court, Monrovia, $835,000
7213-C Talbot Run Road, Mount Airy, $830,000
3050 Chickweed Place, Ijamsville, $820,000
ADAMSTOWN
5506 Tracey Bruce Drive, $773,000
5757 Morland Drive South, $625,000
BRUNSWICK
1217 Volunteer Drive, $625,000
1180 Potomac View Parkway, $478,490
1184 Potomac View Parkway, $474,490
1321 Shenandoah View Parkway, $465,000
111 Central Ave., $347,500
1038 Orndorff Court, $175,000
EMMITSBURG
1360 Wheatley Drive, $500,000
500 W. Main St., $245,000
FREDERICK
10611 Old Annapolis Road, $780,000
6302 Meandering Woods Court, $744,900
122 W. Church St., $725,000
1817 Eagle Rock Lane $680,000
6417 Madigan Trail, $640,000
2111 Brigade Circle, $625,000
1602 Hobble Trail, $619,305
9005 Allington Manor Circle West, $600,000
2714 Laura Drive, $580,000
1704 Dearbought Drive, $575,000
1617 Hobble Trail, $546,939
606 Huntover Lane, $535,000
8108 Rocky Springs Road, $500,000
8460 Hedwig Lane, $484,000
6500 Newton Drive, $480,000
4724 Cambria Road, $465,000
6406 Newton Drive, $455,000
2463 Five Shillings Road, $450,000
6368 Betty Linton Lane, $450,000
1415 Grouse Court, $450,000
1316 Ricketts Road, $415,000
402 Gillespie Drive, $412,602
2054 Spring Run Circle, $410,000
4835 Shookstown Road, $410,000
556 Banquet Lane, $405,990
542 Banquet Lane, $399,990
544 Banquet Lane, $398,888
5546 Upshur Square, $391,000
600 Wyngate Drive, $380,000
5627 Butterfly Lane, $375,000
397 Huntsman Road, $375,000
2422 Prentice Court, $366,000
546 Ellison Court, $360,000
2440 Lakeside Drive, $335,000
9217 Ridgefield Circle, $330,000
103 Pennsylvania Ave., $325,000
5679 Crabapple Drie, $315,000
10 Horizon Drive, $310,000
407 Carrollton Drive, $310,000
207 Monroe Ave., $305,000
1370 David Lane, $300,000
1704 Country Court, $288,000
505 Virginia Ave., $279,900
1127 Daffodil Drive, $275,000
6516-D Daytona Court, #102, $257,000
557 Cascade Way, $245,000
214 Ashfield Court, $145,000
650-M Heather Ridge Drive, #12M, $120,000
IJAMSVILLE
11599 Nor Ray Circle, $505,000
1912 Shel Mar Drive, $475,000
JEFFERSON
5004 Jane Court, $720,000
4430 Adrienne Court, $625,000
MIDDLETOWN
1804 Old National Pike, $576,000
4481 Willow Tree Drive, $570,000
17 Walnut Pond Court, $506,000
4610 Pinewood Trail, $383,250
MONROVIA
11778 Rowe Court, $480,000
MOUNT AIRY
105 Westridge Drive, $550,000
5805 Western View Place, $510,000
14059 Harrisville Road, $405,000
211 W. Manor Court, $365,000
MYERSVILLE
NEW MARKET
11290 Panorama Drive, $800,000
10721 Lamoka Lane, $470,000
NEW WINDSOR
14840 Oak Orchard Road, $695,000
SABILLASVILLE
16436 Sabillasville Road, $599,900
TANEYTOWN
16920 Bullfrog Road, $380,000
THURMONT
7404 Kellys Store Road, $650,000
14 Sylvia Circle, $399,900
11221 Hessong Bridge Road, $307,000
URBANA
8618 Satinwood Drive, $671,787
3305 Stone Barn Drive, $538,000
3732 Hope Commons Circle, $490,000
3673 Singleton Terrace, $455,000
WALKERSVILLE
9314 Links Road, $360,000
111 Dunsford Court, $349,000
112 Abbot Court, $325,000
WOODSBORO
202 Autumn Sky Terrace, $565,000
11325 Coppermine Road, $475,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.