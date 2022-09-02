9717 Royal Crest Circle

This Monrovia home with a two-story foyer has an oversized kitchen, a finshed walkout basement and a home theater.

 Photo courtesy of Abteen Teymourtash

Closing at $860,000, the home at 9717 Royal Crest Circle in Urbana is last week’s top house. The listing price was $875,000. This single-family home boasts a two-story foyer and two-story family room. The oversized kitchen features quartz countertops, a breakfast bar, island and a morning room that leads to the custom two-level Trex deck, with an exterior staircase, overlooking the wooded backyard. The finished walkout basement with large windows and French doors features a wet bar, recreation area, a home theater and a large storage room. Built in 2002, the home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Community amenities include a pool, tennis and basketball courts, walking trails, parks and more.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

