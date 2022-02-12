The colonial-style home at 9115 Seward St., in the Villages of Urbana, is last week’s top house. Closing at $850,000, it listed at $765,000. Built in 2011, the home has four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a spacious cook’s kitchen, a sunny morning room, a family room with a gas fireplace, a formal living room and formal dining room, and a main level private office. The owner’s suite includes dual walk-in closets, an en suite bath with a soaking tub and private shower, and a tray ceiling. On the lower level, there is space for a rec room/man cave with a wet bar and a bonus/guest room and a full bath. The home was recently repainted and hardwood floors refinished.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
9739 Royal Crest Circle, Urbana, $789,300
4109 Celtic Way, Urbana, $775,000
7810 Lois Court, Adamstown, $725,000
21 Woodmere Circle, Middletown, $720,000
ADAMSTOWN
5524 Young Family Trail West, $699,000
BRUNSWICK
614 Canal Town St., $575,942
321 E. A St., $350,000
52 Concord Drive, $296,000
207 E. F St., $278,000
FREDERICK
2512 Owl Roost Court, $701,693
5328 Striped Maple St., $684,555
6801 Wittenburg Drive, $665,000
424 Carroll Parkway, $625,000
1692 Double Bank Road, $617,695
1000 Furgeson Lane, $598,823
616 W. Patrick St., $537,500
6919 Palace Court, $525,000
903 Walnut St., $490,000
2005 Fauna Drive, $475,000
5018 Macdonough Place, $459,990
8409 Walter Martz Road, $450,000
406 Waverley Drive, $405,239
503 Smoketree Court, $370,000
402 Waverley Drive, $367,738
5788 Indian Cedar Court, $345,000
6193 Murray Terrace, $345,000
7123 Ladd Circle, $330,000
307 Birmingham Court, $320,000
6904 Doublebrand Court, $285,000
149 Heathfield Drive, $280,000
6757 Brace Court, $270,000
861 Waterford Drive, $269,500
121 Fairfield Drive, $231,000
439 Terry Court, #B4, $200,000
2100 Whitehall Road, #2A, $190,000
432 Terry Court, #B4, $190,000
JEFFERSON
3855 Shadywood Drive, #3A, $196,495
MIDDLETOWN
7318 E. Springbrook Court, $255,000
MONROVIA
4715 Plum Road, $604,000
MOUNT AIRY
1904 S. Main St., $425,000
MYERSVILLE
2009 Monument Road, $449,000
5 Main St., $224,900
NEW MARKET
6851 E. Shavano Road, $602,655
6058 Stoneroller St., $598,000
6068 Stoneroller St., $563,544
6062 Stoneroller St., $559,939
6064 Stoneroller St., $554,639
6066 Stoneroller St., $549,554
6060 Stoneroller St., $542,549
6240 N. Steamboat Way, $320,000
10209-E White Pelican Way, #106E, $245,000
POINT OF ROCKS
1604 Wise Road, $306,000
THURMONT
11027 Powell Road, $195,000
11020 Hessong Bridge Road, $150,000
WALKERSVILLE
10702 Dublin Road, $615,000
8822 Stauffer Road, $265,000
