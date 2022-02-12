021222TopHouse

This 2011 home has a spacious cook’s kitchen, hardwood floors and an owner’s suite, with walk-in closets and an en suite bath.

The colonial-style home at 9115 Seward St., in the Villages of Urbana, is last week’s top house. Closing at $850,000, it listed at $765,000. Built in 2011, the home has four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a spacious cook’s kitchen, a sunny morning room, a family room with a gas fireplace, a formal living room and formal dining room, and a main level private office. The owner’s suite includes dual walk-in closets, an en suite bath with a soaking tub and private shower, and a tray ceiling. On the lower level, there is space for a rec room/man cave with a wet bar and a bonus/guest room and a full bath. The home was recently repainted and hardwood floors refinished.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

9739 Royal Crest Circle, Urbana, $789,300

4109 Celtic Way, Urbana, $775,000

7810 Lois Court, Adamstown, $725,000

21 Woodmere Circle, Middletown, $720,000

ADAMSTOWN

5524 Young Family Trail West, $699,000

BRUNSWICK

614 Canal Town St., $575,942

321 E. A St., $350,000

52 Concord Drive, $296,000

207 E. F St., $278,000

FREDERICK

2512 Owl Roost Court, $701,693

5328 Striped Maple St., $684,555

6801 Wittenburg Drive, $665,000

424 Carroll Parkway, $625,000

1692 Double Bank Road, $617,695

1000 Furgeson Lane, $598,823

616 W. Patrick St., $537,500

6919 Palace Court, $525,000

903 Walnut St., $490,000

2005 Fauna Drive, $475,000

5018 Macdonough Place, $459,990

8409 Walter Martz Road, $450,000

406 Waverley Drive, $405,239

503 Smoketree Court, $370,000

402 Waverley Drive, $367,738

5788 Indian Cedar Court, $345,000

6193 Murray Terrace, $345,000

7123 Ladd Circle, $330,000

307 Birmingham Court, $320,000

6904 Doublebrand Court, $285,000

149 Heathfield Drive, $280,000

6757 Brace Court, $270,000

861 Waterford Drive, $269,500

121 Fairfield Drive, $231,000

439 Terry Court, #B4, $200,000

2100 Whitehall Road, #2A, $190,000

432 Terry Court, #B4, $190,000

JEFFERSON

3855 Shadywood Drive, #3A, $196,495

MIDDLETOWN

7318 E. Springbrook Court, $255,000

MONROVIA

4715 Plum Road, $604,000

MOUNT AIRY

1904 S. Main St., $425,000

MYERSVILLE

2009 Monument Road, $449,000

5 Main St., $224,900

NEW MARKET

6851 E. Shavano Road, $602,655

6058 Stoneroller St., $598,000

6068 Stoneroller St., $563,544

6062 Stoneroller St., $559,939

6064 Stoneroller St., $554,639

6066 Stoneroller St., $549,554

6060 Stoneroller St., $542,549

6240 N. Steamboat Way, $320,000

10209-E White Pelican Way, #106E, $245,000

POINT OF ROCKS

1604 Wise Road, $306,000

THURMONT

11027 Powell Road, $195,000

11020 Hessong Bridge Road, $150,000

WALKERSVILLE

10702 Dublin Road, $615,000

8822 Stauffer Road, $265,000

