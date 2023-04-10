East Patrick Street Residential Project
A residential project that will add 17 residential units on East Patrick Street in Frederick can move forward, following a vote Monday night by the city's Planning Commission.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

A residential project that will add 17 residential units on East Patrick Street in Frederick can move forward, following a vote Monday night by the city’s Planning Commission.

The site plan for the East Pat Lofts in the 300 block of East Patrick Street includes a three-story building with 17 residential units and 2,590 square feet of new non-residential space, along with a 29-space parking garage, according to a report prepared by the city’s planning staff.

paulsusie
paulsusie

Build, build , build….and they will come! I don’t understand . Our schools are over crowded, we don’t have enough doctors and the wait for a hospital or nursing home bed is ridiculous, yet we keep adding residents by the hundreds. I am thankful not to be alive to see this city in 20 years . Next election let’s get the candidates views on population growth as the primary platform.



