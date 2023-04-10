A residential project that will add 17 residential units on East Patrick Street in Frederick can move forward, following a vote Monday night by the city’s Planning Commission.
The site plan for the East Pat Lofts in the 300 block of East Patrick Street includes a three-story building with 17 residential units and 2,590 square feet of new non-residential space, along with a 29-space parking garage, according to a report prepared by the city’s planning staff.
The commission unanimously approved the plan.
Seven existing residential units and some existing office space in 319, 323 and 325 E. Patrick St. will be renovated inside.
Meanwhile, the building at 321 E. Patrick St. will be demolished, after fire and public safety officials expressed concern about being able to sufficiently access the properties.
Pedestrian and emergency access will be from East Patrick Street, while access to the garage will be from an alley off North Wisner Street.
Commissioner Ronald Beattie asked how tearing the building down would improve the emergency access.
The demolition will allow the construction of a point to pressurize the buildings’ sprinkler system, more than to allow access for equipment, said Shawn Benjaminson, of Adtek Engineers.
The equipment was originally planned for the back of the property, to which safety officials objected, he said.
The city’s Downtown Commercial/Residential zoning district allows most office and retail uses, as well as high-density residential uses, according to the staff report.
The new building will be between the existing ones, and set back from East Patrick Street with a plaza between the building and the sidewalk.
Its ground floor will contain the commercial space, the parking garage, and one residential unit.
The other homes will be on the two floors above.
BojanglesThe commission also unanimously approved a final site plan for a new Bojangles restaurant along the city’s Golden Mile.
The Bojangles plan calls for the demolition of the current building that used to house a Ruby Tuesday’s restaurant on a 1-acre site in the Golden Mile Marketplace Shopping Center. The plan is to construct a 3,100-square-foot restaurant and a drive-through area, according to a city staff report.
The city’s planning staff recommended approving a request by the company for 34 parking spaces, 13 more than are normally required in a shopping center space the size of the Bojangles parcel.
The request does not conflict with the city’s goal to provide adequate parking, and is based on Bojangles’ internal study of their operations and what is used at the chain’s more than 800 other locations in 14 states, the report said.
In exchange for the increased parking, the site plan includes more than the required amount of landscaping for the lot, and a reduction in the amount of impervious surface.
In the midst of a “sea of asphalt,” the landscaping will be a welcome addition, said Sharon Suarez, a planner for the city who presented the site plan to the commission.
t
In its final vote of the night, the commission unanimously approved a final site plan for the long-planned Summervale development on the former Summer’s Farm site north of Butterfly Lane and west of Mt. Phillip Road on the west side of the city.
The plan includes 179 single-family homes and 117 townhouse units, as well as the dedication of more than 11 acres of parkland to the city.
The project’s developer had addressed questions that came up at an earlier Planning Commission workshop about issues with the parkland, including removal of a homeowners association path that would have bisected the park along a shared-use path, Suarez said.
(1) comment
Build, build , build….and they will come! I don’t understand . Our schools are over crowded, we don’t have enough doctors and the wait for a hospital or nursing home bed is ridiculous, yet we keep adding residents by the hundreds. I am thankful not to be alive to see this city in 20 years . Next election let’s get the candidates views on population growth as the primary platform.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.