Frederick's Planning Commission will decide next month on plans for a development that would add 85 units along East Patrick Street near Carroll Creek.
The committee held the first of two required hearings on the final site plan for the Overlook East apartments, also known as Wayside Apartments, in the 400 block of East Patrick Street on Monday night. A second hearing is set for June.
The project would add one four-story building with 48 units and a second four-story building with 31 units, Director of Current Planning Gabrielle Collard told the commission Monday. Another six units will be added in an existing building known as the Schley House.
The property is separated from Carroll Creek by two city-owned properties, known as sites J and K.
Developer Conifer Realty approached the city in 2019 about buying the two sites, and remains interested in them, Conifer's Andrew Hanson told the Planning Commission on Monday.
Under the city code, the developer is required to provide 11 units as moderately priced dwelling units. Hanson said the units will serve people making up to 60% of the average median income for the area.
Commissioner Dorothy Menelas praised the project as one that will be good for that part of Patrick Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.