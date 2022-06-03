The city of Frederick is likely to add more courts for pickleball in coming years — like the ones at a six-court facility under construction in Monocacy Village Park — as it tries to meet demand for the popular sport.
Construction began Thursday to convert a tennis court at the park into six courts specifically for pickleball, a sport that combines elements of tennis, ping-pong, and badminton.
The renovation project is expected to take about 50 days, according to a city release.
While the city doesn’t have any immediate plans to add more courts specifically for pickleball, it will likely develop more areas in the future as it creates new parks or renovates old ones, Bob Smith, the deputy director of parks and recreation for the city, said Thursday.
“It’s a very popular sport. There’s no sign of its participation decreasing,” he said.
Pickleball has been wildly popular in the city since before the pandemic, he said.
The city offers three-hour sessions Monday through Friday at the Talley Recreation Center, and at the site of the former Trinity School on New Design Road seven days a week, Smith said.
The city’s Amber Meadows, Max Kehne, and Wetherburne parks also have tennis courts with pickleball lines. Smith said people also play on regular tennis courts.
The $180,265 projected cost for the Monocacy Village Park project will be provided by grant funding through the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.
Smith said he thinks the sport appeals to some former tennis players because the smaller court makes it more accessible.
At a December discussion between city leaders and members of the county’s legislative delegation, Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor jokingly dubbed the Monocacy Village Park project a “pickleplex,” leading state Sen. Ron Young to quip, “Old tennis players don’t die. They just fade away to pickleball.”
