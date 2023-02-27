FNP Construction
A worker operates an excavator at The Frederick News-Post campus on Monday. Three warehouse buildings designed for life science companies will be built there.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Construction has begun on the Frederick campus that houses The Frederick News-Post newsroom and printing press to add three two-story warehouse buildings.

The buildings have been designed to attract life science tenants, such as biopharmaceutical or biological science companies, News-Post Publisher Geordie Wilson said.

