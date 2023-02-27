Construction has begun on the Frederick campus that houses The Frederick News-Post newsroom and printing press to add three two-story warehouse buildings.
The buildings have been designed to attract life science tenants, such as biopharmaceutical or biological science companies, News-Post Publisher Geordie Wilson said.
Wilson said he expects construction will be completed in 12 to 18 months.
Ogden Newspapers owns the News-Post and the property.
"This is a significant investment for Ogden as a company," Wilson said. "It reflects a lot of confidence in Frederick as a really dynamic market and community with tremendous opportunities."
The News-Post at 351 Ballenger Center Drive is in a part of the city already home to life science businesses. The business incubator Frederick Innovative Technology Center Inc. (FITCI) is renovating a building on Ballenger Center Drive, and the global pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca has a manufacturing center roughly a mile from the News-Post.
The three warehouses at the News-Post campus will add about 135,000 total square feet of building space to the property. The existing building is about 145,000 square feet.
Wilson said the hope is to lease space to tenants over the next year or so, while the warehouse buildings are under construction.
The buildings, Wilson said, will offer "flex warehouse space," meaning companies can lease however much space they need for their preferred uses.
The buildings will be constructed with high bays that provide companies the option for mezzanine spaces to create office areas, for instance.
"You can get a slice of it, you can get the whole building, you can get whatever you need," Wilson said.
The largest building will have a footprint of nearly 39,000 square feet and a potential floor area of more than 51,900 square feet.
Another one of the buildings will have a footprint of nearly 35,700 square feet and a potential floor area of about 45,700 square feet.
The third will be about 28,500 square feet, with a total floor area potential of about 38,500 square feet.
The News-Post building, where the newspaper company has been since 2008, was built with the expectation that the property would accommodate another building of a similar size, Wilson said.
The area where three warehouse buildings are being built previously included unused grass areas, an employee parking lot and a section of a community garden.
Construction at the News-Post campus will include expanding the parking lot in front of the existing building, but the bulk of the community gardens that surround the lot will be maintained, Wilson said.
"That was important to all of us," Wilson said, "to maintain the community gardens."
