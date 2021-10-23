102321TopHouse

Located on Doubs Road, this 7,555 square feet home also has a tenant house and a two-car garage.

The custom-built contemporary Cape Cod at 5451 Doubs Road, Adamstown, is last week’s top house. It listed for and closed at $1.95 million. Surrounded by a 61-plus acre sod farm, this four-bedroom home has 7,555 square feet of living space. Features include three porches, four fireplaces, a fully-finished basement and a two-car garage. There is also a three-bedroom tenant house on the property, a metal five-bay pole equipment shed, a metal pole barn with two horse stalls, and a separate office.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

13202 Detour Road, Keymar, $1.35 million

3298 N. Hill Court, Middletown, $1.15 million

207 Magnolia Ave., Frederick, $1.11 million

7525 Old Receiver Road, Frederick, $1.075 million

ADAMSTOWN

5774 Morland Drive North, $635,000

BRUNSWICK

804 Brunswick St., $312,000

307 Brunswick St., $245,000

BUCKEYSTOWN

3716 W. Buckeystown Pike, $420,000

EMMITSBURG

60 Robindale Drive, $215,500

FREDERICK

4955 Old Swimming Pool Road, $875,000

2507 Owl Roost Court, $752,153

5804 Haller Place, $715,950

5263 Black Locust Drive, $670,000

9512 Bridgewater Court East, $650,000

407 Magnolia Ave., $621,000

526 Military Road, $619,900

5703 Woodlyn Road, $600,000

11129 Liberty Road, $587,000

7406 Hilltop Drive, $585,000

230 E. Second St., $569,900

1201 Apollo Drive, $564,990

1808 Whispering Meadow Court, $562,000

4816 Old Swimming Pool Road, $550,834

7096 Autumn Leaf Lane, $550,000

620 Humberson Lane, $535,000

1392 Rocky Springs Road, $531,806

1805 N. Greenleese Drive, $510,000

7196 W. Sundown Court, $505,000

6475 Saddlebrook Lane, $500,000

2498 Five Shillings Road, $500,000

6249 Derby Drive, $492,000

139 Crosstimber Way, $480,000

6599 Corbel Way, $436,000

5019 Macdonough Place, $424,990

2180 Archet Lane, $415,000

18 E. Third St., $405,000

7803 Wormans Mill Road, $394,900

703 Wyngate Drive, $377,000

2484 Bear Den Road, $370,000

1923 Crossing Stone Court, $364,000

1790 Wheyfield Drive, $357,000

815 Jubal Way, $355,000

304 Cheyenne Drive, $350,000

7130 Collinsworth Place, $350,000

6330 New Haven Court, $350,000

2607 Caulfield Court, $349,900

1444 Trafalgar Lane, $349,000

6517 Carston Court, $336,000

6380 New Haven Court, $331,000

5025 Canvas Back Court, $320,000

106 E. Fifth St., $315,000

536 Eisenhower Drive, $315,000

1730 Dogwood Drive, $310,000

1550 Beverly Court, $305,000

6742 Sandpiper Court, $305,000

5807 Duke Court, $299,900

5729 Charstone Court, $280,000

6923 Edgemont Road, $270,000

232 W. Fifth St., $266,000

7023 Arbor Drive, $265,000

1755 Heather Lane, $265,000

2665 S. Everly Drive, #7-4, $265,000

871 Waterford Drive, $263,000

563 Primus Court, $256,465

2501 Coleridge Drive, #3C, $250,000

6109 Springwater Place, #2402, $247,500

405 Heather Ridge Drive, $230,000

2139 Bristol Drive, #9, $230,000

500 Marshall Court, #3A, $223,000

6505 Springwater Court, #7404, $220,000

31 N. Pendleton Court, #14J, $210,000

621 Himes Ave., #IV110, $175,000

497 Carrollton Drive, #13, $173,000

5826 Shookstown Road, $137,500

650-B Heather Ridge Drive, #12B, $133,000

IJAMSVILLE

11146 Innsbrook Court, $850,000

9805 Big Woods Court, $680,000

5837 Rochefort St., $362,500

JEFFERSON

3317 Brockton Drive, $515,000

MIDDLETOWN

4300 Saratoga Springs Court, $875,000

602 W. Green St., $660,000

1632 Old National Pike, $510,000

4605 Calcite Court, $460,000

MONROVIA

4457 Stovepipe Lane, $665,000

MOUNT AIRY

4734 Caleb Wood Court, $870,000

4705 Otono Court, $864,305

7817 Woodville Road, $468,900

13116 Old National Pike, $150,000

MYERSVILLE

11428 Wolfsville Road, $392,000

NEW MARKET

513 Isaac Russell St., $784,105

10516 Edwardian Lane, $629,000

6643 Coldstream Drive West, $550,000

10810 Highwood Place, $515,000

6805 Chickadee Lane, $425,000

THURMONT

14 Ironmaster Court, $385,000

210 Westview Drive, $383,500

16142-A Kelbaugh Road, $275,000

106 Old Oak Place, $220,000

110 N. Altamont Ave. North, $167,000

UNION BRIDGE

12751 Bunker Hill Road, $310,000

URBANA

3633 Red Sage Way North, $836,670

3255 Thornapple Drive, $549,735

9114 Kenway Lane, $535,000

3736 Hope Commons Circle, $425,000

WALKERSVILLE

8496 Inspiration Ave., $397,000

118 Adams Court, $285,000

100 Chapel Court, #107, $200,000

