This home at 5709 Etzler Road has a gourmet kitchen, granite countertops and scenic views, with floor-to-ceiling windows.

Listing for and closing at $1.02 million, the house at 5709 Etzler Road, Frederick, is last week’s top house. Built in 1985, this contemporary-style home is on 8.7 wooded acres. The home offers nature’s views throughout with floor-to-ceiling windows. The gourmet kitchen features granite counters and maple cabinets, Kitchen Aid appliances and opens to a spacious family room with a slate and stone gas fireplace. A separate dining room has an additional two-story wood-burning fireplace. The main level master en suite has two walk-in closets. Upstairs bedrooms also have walk-in closets and access to the wrap-around deck. The lower level features additional living space with a private bathroom and can be used as a fifth bedroom or in-law suite.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

3104 Mission Peak Way, Frederick, $999,000

3007 Herb Garden Drive, Urbana, $956,822

3009 Herb Garden Drive, Urbana, $907,708

5340 Old Middletown Road, Jefferson, $850,000

BRUNSWICK

1 Jennifer Lynne Drive, $550,000

803 Crums Hollow Drive, $515,000

8 Third Ave., $416,000

1209 Shenandoah Square North, $405,000

15 Peach Orchard Court, $126,000

EMMITSBURG

9628 Dry Bridge Road, $605,000

FREDERICK

5709 Guilford Garden Terrace, $655,000

6297 Hawkins Court South, $625,000

1917 Moran Drive, $615,000

7902 Clearfield Road, $575,000

512 Culler Ave., $550,000

5221 Ivywood Drive South, $550,000

805 Lindley Road, $546,440

5327 Henden Wood Lane, $515,000

7430 Round Hill Road, $499,000

1014 Furgeson Lane, $483,687

7724 Bridle Path Circle, $474,900

1708 Damsire Mews, $452,577

10990 Horseshoe Drive, $448,500

6428 Mount Phillip Road, 4441,900

172 Midsummer Drive, $435,000

8459 Hedwig Lane, $432,000

6511 Britannic Place, $430,000

5021 Macdonough Place, $422,990

606 Taney Ave., $420,000

2911 Carriage House Drive, $420,000

5015 Macdonough Place, $419,990

5017 Macdonough Place, $418,990

2616 Egret Way, $385,000

6522 Ballenger Run Blvd., $375,000

2430 Stoney Creek Road, $375,000

5952 Krantz Drive, $372,000

751 Dogwood Court, $370,000

5978 Forum Square, $368,000

5701 Chase Court, $340,000

5409 Upper Mill Terrace South, $339,900

323 W. Seventh St., $330,000

582 Eisenhower Drive, $315,000

6437 Tarrington Court, $315,000

1727 Emory St., $310,000

158 Penwick Circle, $310,000

1801 Rocky Glen Drive, $305,000

1491 Dockside Court, $295,000

400 Megan Court, $295,000

1507 Rosemont Ave., $285,000

111 W. South St., $283,500

6341 Springwater Terrace, #9401, $261,000

6830 Larkspur Square, $261,000

1588 Carey Place, $253,000

1493 Key Parkway, $245,000

5670 Wade Court, #G, $215,000

5600-A Avonshire Place, #A, $207,500

120 Burgess Hill Way, #100, $200,000

7002 Basswood Road, #69A, $167,000

501 Prospect Blvd., #B-39, $155,000

IJAMSVILLE

10504 Brenda Ave., $799,000

2044 Fire Tower Lane, $449,999

JEFFERSON

2916 Carone Drive, $579,000

MIDDLETOWN

4605 Basset Place, $685,000

7102 Fern Lane, $405,000

7201 Jasper Court, $345,000

MONROVIA

4514 Landsdale Parkway, $700,000

4546 Seths Folly Drive, $470,000

MOUNT AIRY

4307 Millwood Road, $485,000

14456 Black Ankle Road, $425,000

5080 Old Bartholows Road, $265,000

MYERSVILLE

2223 Michael Road, $750,000

2149 Canada Hill Road, $500,000

NEW MARKET

9926 Arapahoe Road, $675,000

10309 Fox Chase Circle, $455,000

11134 Worchester Drive, $449,000

11136 Worchester Drive, $430,000

POINT OF ROCKS

1734 Fletchers Drive, $575,000

THURMONT

206 Bennett Court, $430,000

108 Sunhigh Drive, $385,000

41 Tocati St., $382,000

4 Furnace Court, $360,000

19 Victor Drive, $345,000

6147 Mountaindale Road, $210,000

6822 Red Bird Lane, $150,000

UNION BRIDGE

13004 Liberty Road, $650,000

URBANA

3882 Carriage Hill Drive, $753,500

3539 Shady Pines Lane, $660,000

3567 Shady Pines Drive, #504D, $609,990

9322 Sorrel Lane, $591,785

3251 Thornapple Drive, $553,460

3253 Thornapple Drive, $528,990

9428 Dunraven St., $525,000

WALKERSVILLE

9625 Hoffman Seachrist Road, #A, $400,000

11 W. Crum Road, $375,000

223 Heritage Court, $315,000

8783 Treasure Ave., $246,000

142 Sandalwood Court, $215,000

8820 Challenge Walk, $215,000

300 Chapel Court, #321, $169,900

