Listing for and closing at $1.02 million, the house at 5709 Etzler Road, Frederick, is last week’s top house. Built in 1985, this contemporary-style home is on 8.7 wooded acres. The home offers nature’s views throughout with floor-to-ceiling windows. The gourmet kitchen features granite counters and maple cabinets, Kitchen Aid appliances and opens to a spacious family room with a slate and stone gas fireplace. A separate dining room has an additional two-story wood-burning fireplace. The main level master en suite has two walk-in closets. Upstairs bedrooms also have walk-in closets and access to the wrap-around deck. The lower level features additional living space with a private bathroom and can be used as a fifth bedroom or in-law suite.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
3104 Mission Peak Way, Frederick, $999,000
3007 Herb Garden Drive, Urbana, $956,822
3009 Herb Garden Drive, Urbana, $907,708
5340 Old Middletown Road, Jefferson, $850,000
BRUNSWICK
1 Jennifer Lynne Drive, $550,000
803 Crums Hollow Drive, $515,000
8 Third Ave., $416,000
1209 Shenandoah Square North, $405,000
15 Peach Orchard Court, $126,000
EMMITSBURG
9628 Dry Bridge Road, $605,000
FREDERICK
5709 Guilford Garden Terrace, $655,000
6297 Hawkins Court South, $625,000
1917 Moran Drive, $615,000
7902 Clearfield Road, $575,000
512 Culler Ave., $550,000
5221 Ivywood Drive South, $550,000
805 Lindley Road, $546,440
5327 Henden Wood Lane, $515,000
7430 Round Hill Road, $499,000
1014 Furgeson Lane, $483,687
7724 Bridle Path Circle, $474,900
1708 Damsire Mews, $452,577
10990 Horseshoe Drive, $448,500
6428 Mount Phillip Road, 4441,900
172 Midsummer Drive, $435,000
8459 Hedwig Lane, $432,000
6511 Britannic Place, $430,000
5021 Macdonough Place, $422,990
606 Taney Ave., $420,000
2911 Carriage House Drive, $420,000
5015 Macdonough Place, $419,990
5017 Macdonough Place, $418,990
2616 Egret Way, $385,000
6522 Ballenger Run Blvd., $375,000
2430 Stoney Creek Road, $375,000
5952 Krantz Drive, $372,000
751 Dogwood Court, $370,000
5978 Forum Square, $368,000
5701 Chase Court, $340,000
5409 Upper Mill Terrace South, $339,900
323 W. Seventh St., $330,000
582 Eisenhower Drive, $315,000
6437 Tarrington Court, $315,000
1727 Emory St., $310,000
158 Penwick Circle, $310,000
1801 Rocky Glen Drive, $305,000
1491 Dockside Court, $295,000
400 Megan Court, $295,000
1507 Rosemont Ave., $285,000
111 W. South St., $283,500
6341 Springwater Terrace, #9401, $261,000
6830 Larkspur Square, $261,000
1588 Carey Place, $253,000
1493 Key Parkway, $245,000
5670 Wade Court, #G, $215,000
5600-A Avonshire Place, #A, $207,500
120 Burgess Hill Way, #100, $200,000
7002 Basswood Road, #69A, $167,000
501 Prospect Blvd., #B-39, $155,000
IJAMSVILLE
10504 Brenda Ave., $799,000
2044 Fire Tower Lane, $449,999
JEFFERSON
2916 Carone Drive, $579,000
MIDDLETOWN
4605 Basset Place, $685,000
7102 Fern Lane, $405,000
7201 Jasper Court, $345,000
MONROVIA
4514 Landsdale Parkway, $700,000
4546 Seths Folly Drive, $470,000
MOUNT AIRY
4307 Millwood Road, $485,000
14456 Black Ankle Road, $425,000
5080 Old Bartholows Road, $265,000
MYERSVILLE
2223 Michael Road, $750,000
2149 Canada Hill Road, $500,000
NEW MARKET
9926 Arapahoe Road, $675,000
10309 Fox Chase Circle, $455,000
11134 Worchester Drive, $449,000
11136 Worchester Drive, $430,000
POINT OF ROCKS
1734 Fletchers Drive, $575,000
THURMONT
206 Bennett Court, $430,000
108 Sunhigh Drive, $385,000
41 Tocati St., $382,000
4 Furnace Court, $360,000
19 Victor Drive, $345,000
6147 Mountaindale Road, $210,000
6822 Red Bird Lane, $150,000
UNION BRIDGE
13004 Liberty Road, $650,000
URBANA
3882 Carriage Hill Drive, $753,500
3539 Shady Pines Lane, $660,000
3567 Shady Pines Drive, #504D, $609,990
9322 Sorrel Lane, $591,785
3251 Thornapple Drive, $553,460
3253 Thornapple Drive, $528,990
9428 Dunraven St., $525,000
WALKERSVILLE
9625 Hoffman Seachrist Road, #A, $400,000
11 W. Crum Road, $375,000
223 Heritage Court, $315,000
8783 Treasure Ave., $246,000
142 Sandalwood Court, $215,000
8820 Challenge Walk, $215,000
300 Chapel Court, #321, $169,900
