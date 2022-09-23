4723-B Reels Mill Road
Buy Now

This home on 4723-B Reels Mill Road in Frederick features historic treasures re-purposed from other properties throughout the country, including 500-pound doors from Long Island.

 Photo courtesy of Lori Rogers

Listing and closing at $1.3 million, the contemporary home on 6-plus acres at 4723-B Reels Mill Road, Frederick, is last week’s top house. Built in 1970, this home boasts some historic treasures re-purposed from elegant homes and properties throughout the country, including 500-pound front doors what were recovered from a Long Island estate, stained glass doors acquired from the Willard Hotel in Washington, D.C., stone work in the owner’s suite harvested from the original 1812 home foundation on the property, and carved-inset-railing leading to the second floor salvaged from the original Panamanian Embassy. The home has six bedrooms, a theater room, games room, gourmet kitchen, an open floor plan, custom woodwork and panoramic views from inside and out with extensive hardscaping and large private deck. The property is surrounded by forest conservation land and woodland privacy.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription