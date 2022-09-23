Listing and closing at $1.3 million, the contemporary home on 6-plus acres at 4723-B Reels Mill Road, Frederick, is last week’s top house. Built in 1970, this home boasts some historic treasures re-purposed from elegant homes and properties throughout the country, including 500-pound front doors what were recovered from a Long Island estate, stained glass doors acquired from the Willard Hotel in Washington, D.C., stone work in the owner’s suite harvested from the original 1812 home foundation on the property, and carved-inset-railing leading to the second floor salvaged from the original Panamanian Embassy. The home has six bedrooms, a theater room, games room, gourmet kitchen, an open floor plan, custom woodwork and panoramic views from inside and out with extensive hardscaping and large private deck. The property is surrounded by forest conservation land and woodland privacy.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
5335 Jackson Mountain Road, Frederick, $1.05 million
1630 Pleasant View Road, Adamstown, $975,000
9914 Foxhound Court, Walkersville, $850,000
530 Carroll Walk Ave., Frederick, $803,990
ADAMSTOWN
5707 Nottingham Place, $671,000
5522 Adamstown Commons Drive, $595,000
BRUNSWICK
1194 Potomac View Parkway, $460,490
611 Potomac View Parkway, $412,000
821 Brunswick St., $399,900
12 Seventh Ave., $255,000
DICKERSON
9339 Slate Quarry Road, $637,000
EMMITSBURG
1446 Ramblewood Drive, $464,000
FREDERICK
22 E. Third St., $725,000
9514 Bridgewater Court East, $660,000
3001 Sanctuary Lane, $600,000
8601 Pinecliff Drive, $589,000
86 George Thomas Drive,$575,000
6128 Aster View Lane, $560,000
10185 Winston Drive, $520,000
8104 Sundown Lane, $515,000
5769 Hannover Court, $499,900
2563 Grangemill Lane, $478,412
7701 Bridle Path Circle, $470,000
6240 Davinci St., $460,000
812 Creekway Drive, $459,990
2557 Grangemill Lane, $456,397
835 Briar Court, $450,000
125 McClellan Drive, $450,000
5911 Garden Walk Drive, $449,330
2304 Spruce Knob Terrace, $444,740
2300 Spruce Knob Terrace, $441,690
5907 Garden Walk Drive, $441,535
552 Banquet Lane, $439,990
5903 Garden Walk Drive, $439,520
1542 Trafalgar Lane, $435,000
5820 Imperial Drive, $435,000
6555 Carston Court, $427,500
109 W. 14th St., $420,000
2055 Spring Run Circle, $415,000
2306 Spruce Knob Terrace, $411,840
601 Amberfield Road, $410,000
7822-E Fingerboard Road, $409,000
2802 Shearwater Lane, $400,000
2441 Bear Den Road, $400,000
4881 Hiteshow Drive, $399,900
129 S. Market St., #C, $379,900
6602 S. Clifton Road, $365,000
395 Huntsman Road, $365,000
6125 Baldridge Circle, $352,500
809 Shawnee Drive, $350,000
540 Eisenhower Drive, $340,000
336 Catoctin Ave., $335,000
5625 Crestwood Court, $330,500
1599 Dogwood Drive, $330,000
1817-B Wheyfield Drive, #8-B, $329,000
6808 Farmbrook Court, $311,000
5686 Crabapple Drive, $310,000
29 Vienna Court, $310,000
5820 Box Elder Court, $305,000
6858 Buttonwood Court, $287,000
500 Bradley Court, #C, $247,000
805-K Stratford Way, #1200K, $210,000
IJAMSVILLE
3325 N. Berkshire Court, $715,000
3492 Pleasant Grove Drive, $700,000
2984 Summit Drive, $492,000
5944 Etterbeek St., $360,000
4805 Stockton Drive, $500,000
3912 Southview Court, $495,000
MIDDLETOWN
2874 Station Road, $800,000
22 Knoll Side Lane, $613,000
7309 Beechtree Drive, $450,000
14 Eastern Circle, $429,000
202 S. Jefferson St., $357,500
208 Prospect St., $340,000
MONROVIA
4564 Tinder Box Court, $491,000
MOUNT AIRY
3857 Turf Court South, $739,000
14806-A Liberty Road, $499,000
4609 Highboro Court, $385,000
MYERSVILLE
NEW MARKET
6764 Hemlock Point Road, $750,182
5931 Yeagertown Road, $670,000
5738 Windsong Court, $606,000
6947 Country Club Terrace, $530,000
6701 Hemlock Point Road, $459,900
5510 Boyers Mill Road, $397,000
POINT OF ROCKS
1606 Thomas Drive, $595,000
4127 Rock Hall Road, $325,000
THURMONT
8940-B Links Bridge Road, $476,000
7844 Lawyers Lane, $440,000
28 N. Altamont Ave., $390,000
4 Goodwill Circle, $382,000
15855 Saint Anthony Road, $375,000
7512-B Franklinville Road, $300,000
13705 Long Road, $300,000
220 Moser Circle, $270,000
URBANA
8595 Red Sage Way South, $572,735
3507 Katherine Way, $465,000
3611 Hope Commons Court, $425,000
WALKERSVILLE
213 Brashears Court, $802,205
210 Brashears Court, $788,570
214 Brashears Court, $763,145
213 Kerchner Road, $666,605
405 Glade Blvd., $460,000
104 Colony Court, $309,000
200 Chapel Court, #320, $200,000
