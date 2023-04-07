The contemporary home at 5019 Old Swimming Pool Road, Frederick, is last week’s top house. Listing at $1,099,999, it closed at $1,094,999.
Built in 2003 on 2-plus acres, it has four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a grand stairway off the foyer and spiral stairs that lead to the lower level, and a 6-foot 6-inch deep saltwater indoor swimming pool.
Outside features include a wide wrap-around porch, a detached garage with a usable office or fifth bedroom space above, a covered patio and deck and wooded privacy.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc. Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5
6214 Walleye Place, New Market, $961,650
10033 Pebble Beach Terrace, Ijamsville, $925,000
Lot 4 Treetop Court, Mount Airy, $842,965
6929 Cardozo St., New Market, $830,000
BRUNSWICK
1413 Pinkerton St., $599,990
114 Fourth Ave., $365,000
FREDERICK
2651 Front Shed Drive, $788,474
8355 Yellow Springs Road, $765,827
514 Carroll Walk Ave., $744,990
2558 Island Grove Blvd., $691,680
115 Wheeler Lane, $665,000
108 Ellingwood Lane, $630,000
2775 Bluegrass Way, $618,554
1135 Futurity St., $599,990
7924 Yellow Springs Road, $590,000
7028 Summerfield Drive, $590,000
1662 Magundy St., $584,990
2090 Pomona Way, $569,990
2011 Burnside Drive, $555,000
390 Waverley Drive, $536,666
1620 Corn Crib Place, $529,990
6313 Iverson Terrace North, $524,700
376 Waverley Drive, $479,862
243 Wyngate Drive, $475,000
6 W. Seventh St., $460,000
1980 Fauna Drive, $459,990
964 Holden Road, $458,500
7021 Freedom Way, $457,000
10180 Winston Drive, $455,000
1525 Holland Park Lane, $447,700
1304 Marsalis Place, $440,000
1970 Fauna Drive, $439,990
412 Matlock Lane, $436,439
1917 Fauna Drive, $435,990
1727 Evansberry Drive, $435,000
1551 Holland Park Lane, $435,000
6567 Carston Court, $430,000
1915 Fauna Drive, $429,990
1270 Apollo Drive, $429,990
2250 Bear Den Road, #407, $425,000
8816 Briarcliff Lane, $413,000
6659 McGrath Place, $412,500
8664 Walter Martz Road, $409,990
1960 Fauna Drive, $409,990
560 Banquet Lane, $409,990
1954 Fauna Drive, $404,990
6082 Forum Square, $395,000
5806 Mercantile Drive West, $393,000
380 Waverley Drive, $392,509
6103 Pembrook St., $387,000
1204 Conewago Drive, $385,000
125 Harpers Way, $375,500
501 Sylvan Court, $375,000
295 Pinoak Drive, $375,000
110 Waterland Court, $373,000
104 Water Land Way, $370,000
6781 Wood Duck Court, $362,000
8248 Black Haw Court, $350,000
2500 Waterside Drive, #316, $349,900
401 S. Market St., Unit 1, $348,000
4839 Hiteshow Drive, #101, $330,000
4851 Finnical Way, #303, $325,000
1187 Players Circle, $323,000
4851 Finnical Way, #203, $319,000
5175 Duke Court, $318,000
5737 Sunset View Lane, $304,000
6117 Springwater Place, #1741, $290,000
6240 Glen Valley Terrace, #5E, $280,000
2500 Coleridge Drive, #2 1D, $278,000
6635 Haydown Court, $274,000
2500 Driftwood Court, #1D, $257,000
1608 Rock Creek Drive, #8, $250,000
603 Himes Ave., #109, $230,000
997 Heather Ridge Drive, #3A, $170,000
IJAMSVILLE
3130 Pheasant Run, $600,000
3580 Big Woods Road, $530,100
JEFFERSON
4111 Sturbridge Court, $600,000
KNOXVILLE
153 Jefferson Pike, $210,000
MIDDLETOWN
211 S. Church St., $385,000
9435 Hollow Road, $321,999
72 Boileau Court, $318,000
1626 Old National Pike, $170,000
MONROVIA
4986 Tall Oaks Drive, $554,000
MOUNT AIRY
4051 Lomar Drive, $655,000
1201 Whitetail Court, $640,000
MYERSVILLE
10216 Meadowridge Drive, $812,200
1 Meadowridge Drive, $799,000
NEW MARKET
7230 Bodkin Way, $549,900
5746 Windsong Court, $450,000
173 W. Main St., $385,000
THURMONT
10699 Salem Ave., $485,000
407 N. Church St., $349,900
6 Spangler Court, $283,000
URBANA
3599 Sprigg St. South, $600,000
WALKERSVILLE
205 Bellgate Court, $719,000
200 Oakmanor Way, $530,000
214 Cramer Ave., $340,000
