5019 Old Swimming Pool Road

This 2003 home has four bedrooms, an indoor saltwater swimming pool and a detached garage.

The contemporary home at 5019 Old Swimming Pool Road, Frederick, is last week’s top house. Listing at $1,099,999, it closed at $1,094,999.

Built in 2003 on 2-plus acres, it has four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a grand stairway off the foyer and spiral stairs that lead to the lower level, and a 6-foot 6-inch deep saltwater indoor swimming pool.

