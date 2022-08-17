The developers of a project to include more than a dozen affordable housing units can make changes to a development agreement with Frederick County, on property once owned by the family of Gov. Larry Hogan.
The Frederick County Council unanimously approved an amendment to the Development Rights and Responsibility Agreement with the owners of the 9.5 acres along New Design Road known as the Crestwood Manor development.
The project is slated for a development with 120 homes, with 15 of the units being moderately priced dwelling units.
The original MPDU was signed by the former Board of County Commissioners and Lawrence and Ilona Hogan.
Lawrence Hogan Sr., a former U.S. Congressman and Prince George’s county executive, was the father of Gov. Larry Hogan. He died in 2017.
Ilona Hogan served on the Board of County Commissioners from 1994 to 2001.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.