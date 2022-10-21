Frederick County has approved three bills that county officials and advocates say will encourage builders to create more affordable housing options.
County Councilwoman Jessica Fitzwater, D, who sponsored the bills, said the changes will generate more revenue for affordable housing programs and will be a step toward addressing a housing crisis in the county.
One bill reduces the cost of building moderately priced dwelling units (MPDUs) by lowering fees that developers must pay when constructing them, Ryan Trout, a former housing program manager for the county, said during a council meeting on Oct. 3.
Another bill further incentivizes developers to build MPDUs, Trout said.
The third bill, he said, updates the county’s option for developers to pay a fee in place of building affordable housing units and increases the number of people who qualify to live in affordable units based on income.
The council approved Fitzwater’s bills on Tuesday.
Fitzwater, the Democratic nominee for Frederick County executive, said the county’s most up-to-date affordable housing assessment of needs is from 2016. The county was short 11,000 affordable housing units in 2014, up from 9,000 in 2000, according to the study.
The last time a developer built MPDUs for sale in the county was 2007, when eight townhouses were built and sold under the MPDU program, Susan Brown, director of the county’s Department of Housing and Community Development, wrote in an email to the News-Post on Friday.
Developers have constructed other affordable housing options using resources such as the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program, through which property owners can offer income-based rental units. Rental housing financed through the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program satisfies the requirements of Frederick County’s MPDU program in some cases, Brown wrote.
The Frederick County Association of Realtors supported the revisions Fitzwater proposed, Association Executive Hugh Gordon wrote in an email to the News-Post on Friday. Gordon wrote that the changes to the ordinance will provide incentives for developers to build MPDUs and that the revised payment-in-lieu program will be more equitable.
Fitzwater said the revenue the county generates from developers who pay a fee instead of building affordable housing units goes toward housing programs such as:
- down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers
- rental assistance
- helping seniors age in place.
Without knowing which developers will choose the payment-in-lieu option over building MPDUs, it’s not clear how much more annual payment-in-lieu revenue the county might receive through the change, Brown wrote.
On Tuesday, council members voted 4-2 to pass the bill to update the county’s payment-in-lieu option. The payments will be based on square footage, rather than dwelling units.
Fitzwater said the county’s per-dwelling-unit fee is too small to incentivize developers to build moderately priced units.
Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer and Councilman Kai Hagen, both Democrats, and Republican Councilman Steve McKay joined Fitzwater to vote in favor. Councilmen Phil Dacey, R, and Jerry Donald, D, voted against it.
“This will have the tendency to push up the price of homes. It’s gonna make home construction more expensive to the extent that the fees are being increased,” Dacey said during the council’s meeting on Tuesday.
Council Vice President Michael Blue, R, was not present for the voting.
One of Fitzwater’s bills would exempt developers from having to pay impact fees for moderately priced dwelling units they build.
It’s not yet clear how much impact fee revenue the county might miss out on, Brown wrote in her email.
McKay, Dacey and Hagen joined Fitzwater to vote for the bill. Keegan-Ayer and Donald, staunch advocates for upholding the county’s impact fees, voted against it.
The council voted 5-1 to approve Fitzwater’s third bill, which changed the requirements for developers to qualify for density bonuses. Dacey was the lone council member opposed.
Follow Jack Hogan on Twitter: @jckhogan
(2) comments
Dacey’s campaign slogan…”Do Nothing, Help No One, Vote No”.
I guess someone had to replace Billy.
