The Frederick County Council on Tuesday voted to approve a payment-in-lieu-of-tax agreement with the developer of The Residences at Railroad Square, a 45-unit income-restricted housing development in downtown Brunswick.
The county established "Payments in Lieu of Tax Policy for Low and Moderate Income Rental Housing Programs" in 1991 to support affordable housing projects that offer units to low- or moderate-income residents, according to county documents.
By entering into a payment-in-lieu agreement with the county government, the developer, North Carolina-based Taft-Mills Group, will pay less in property taxes.
The county will credit a total of $23,400 to the property taxes due for the property, or $520 per unit, county documents state.
With the credit, the Taft-Mills Group will pay about $16,200 in property taxes each year.
"Our rents are substantially below market rents, but our operating expenses are actually higher," Taft-Mills Group partner C.J. Tyree said during a County Council meeting in February. "So, our margins are very thin."
The payment-in-lieu agreement gives the Taft-Mills Group certainty, predictability and an ability to maintain its small margin, he said.
Construction on the building at 9 S. Maple Ave. is scheduled to begin in April, Tyree said in February.
"There [are] several great restaurants and businesses in downtown Brunswick, but not a lot of households," Tyree said. "We're gonna bring a different type of housing than what's currently in downtown Brunswick."
The Residences at Railroad Square will include three one-bedroom units, 28 two-bedroom units and 14 three-bedroom units.
The project will involve rehabilitating two units and constructing 43 new ones. All 45 units will be available for rent to people whose income is below a certain threshold.
The units will be restricted to people who make no more than 50% of the area's median income. A portion of the units will be reserved for people who earn no more than 40% of the area's median income and some will be for people who make 30% of the area's median income or less.
In Frederick County, the median income for a family of four is currently $142,300.
Tenants maintain their approval for living in the low-income units if their income increases after they move in. They won't be penalized for "improving their circumstances," Tyree said.
"If you qualify the day you moved in, you're locked in," Tyree said.
For a family of four, 50% of the area's median income is $71,150, according to county documents. For a single adult, it's $59,766.
Monthly rents for one-bedroom units will range from $695 to $950, two bedrooms will range from $850 to $1,275, and three-bedroom units will be between $925 and $1,475.
Not all seven County Council members were on board with approving the payment-in-lieu agreement. The council voted 6-1 to approve it, with Republican Councilman Mason Carter in opposition.
"I don't think the county should be subsidizing something that can be so easily abused," Carter said in an interview after the vote. "With this project, as long as you fit that criteria on moving day, you can go way above the income eligibility afterward."
