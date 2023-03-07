Railroad Square project

A rendering of the Railroad Square project

 Courtesy of Zavos Architecture and Design

The Frederick County Council on Tuesday voted to approve a payment-in-lieu-of-tax agreement with the developer of The Residences at Railroad Square, a 45-unit income-restricted housing development in downtown Brunswick.

The county established "Payments in Lieu of Tax Policy for Low and Moderate Income Rental Housing Programs" in 1991 to support affordable housing projects that offer units to low- or moderate-income residents, according to county documents.

