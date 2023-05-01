The Frederick County Council is scheduled to decide on Tuesday whether to rezone roughly 223 acres near Quantum Loophole's proposed campus in Adamstown from agricultural use to general industrial use.
No development plans have been submitted with the rezoning request for the single parcel off 3681 Cap Stine Road, east of U.S. 15 and west of Ballenger Creek Pike.
However, the applicant, Windridge Properties LC and Windridge Farm LLC, indicated that approval would pave the way for future data center development.
The application is not connected to the Quantum Loophole proposal — a campus of data centers on the 2,200-acre former site of the Alcoa Eastalco smelting facility.
The Frederick County Planning Commission on Feb. 13 recommended approving the Windridge application by a 5-2 vote, sending it to the County Council.
The County Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Winchester Hall.
The council is not required to approve the rezoning request and may place conditions on the property before approving it.
Staff members in the county's Division of Planning and Zoning said this was the first piecemeal rezoning case introduced to the county in over a decade, warning that other rezoning applications were on the horizon.
At the core of the council’s decision on Tuesday is a divisive question whose premise was hotly debated during a public hearing April 18: Has substantial change occurred in the character of the neighborhood?
The applicant has the burden of proof, which county staff members described as onerous. Even if the change criteria are met, the council is not obligated to approve rezoning.
Wendy Kearney, a deputy county attorney, said at an April 18 public hearing that the applicant must prove physical, visible changes in the neighborhood since the last comprehensive zoning in 2012.
Along with underlying questions about what constitutes that change, members of the public, the applicant’s team — a developer and an attorney — and council members debated which parcels comprise the neighborhood.
Currently, the land within the rezoning application is designated in the 2019 Livable Frederick Master Plan as a focal point for future development, known as the Eastalco Growth Area.
The area is named after the decommissioned Alcoa Eastalco aluminum smelting facility and includes Windridge LLC's 223-acre parcel, which is zoned agricultural and is actively farmed by owner and applicant Robert Butz.
In the Livable Frederick Master Plan, it is recommended for general industrial use.
The master plan also recommends a detailed assessment of the area for future planning, which includes extensive community outreach and a review of cultural and environmental resources. That assessment has not yet occurred, according to Livable Frederick Director Kimberly Gaines.
The Windridge parcel currently has a single-family home and a few agricultural buildings.
To the property's east is the proposed Quantum Loophole campus and to the north is an industrial park. Both areas are zoned for general industry.
Land to the property's west is used and zoned for agriculture.
The applicant's attorney, Noel Manalo of the Frederick-based law firm McNees Wallace & Nurick LLC, argued during the April 18 public hearing that Quantum Loophole's presence at the former Eastalco site constitutes substantial change to the neighborhood.
In addition, Manalo cited utility Potomac Edison's plans for an electric substation near Quantum Loophole's proposed campus, improvements to nearby roadways, proposed sewer and water system extensions, and the completion of the Mullinix Agro Industrial park to the north in 2014.
Manalo repeatedly referenced the master plan and its designation of the Eastalco Growth Area as a place for future industrial use.
Councilman Steve McKay questioned both Manalo's description of the neighborhood surrounding the property and the changes Manalo described as substantial.
Specifically, McKay focused on two agricultural properties adjacent to the Windridge parcel. He said he was not convinced that the changes Manalo outlined were substantial and physical, or if they were future proposals.
"The piecemeal rezoning request is a special kind of case," McKay said. "Where in this instance, you’re arguing … that substantial change has already occurred, not prospective future change as a good planning exercise. That’s where I’m not there yet on this."
Manalo said that regardless of whether the agricultural properties are considered part of the Windridge parcel's neighborhood, the Quantum Loophole property certainly is.
He added that despite a lack of structures on Quantum Loophole's proposed campus, such changes were coming, and it would make sense to approve rezoning now rather than years later, when data buildings are completed.
Manalo also leaned on the Planning Commission's recommendation as a precursor for the council's approval.
"Do you want us to come in a year from now, when we can point to all of the buildings across from us? Or do you want to do this now, as the Planning Commission thinks we should?" Manalo said.
Livable Frederick Planning Manager Denis Superczynski said at the hearing that county staff members determined that substantial change to warrant rezoning has not occurred, advising against approval.
Superczynski instead advised the council to let the county's comprehensive planning process play out before skipping to rezoning.
"Staff argues that that moment has not yet arrived, that there has not been a substantial change in the neighborhood necessary to trigger the need to jump over our ability to plan in a local area," Superczynski said.
Numerous residents from Adamstown and surrounding areas argued against rezoning approval, while only a handful testified in favor.
Opponents said substantial neighborhood change had not occurred and warned of noise pollution from large data centers.
Residents also said they feared that an influx of data centers will deprive the area of its agricultural character. And, regarding future employment opportunities at data centers, they referenced the shuttering of Eastalco as proof that such employment is not guaranteed.
Quote:
"The Frederick County Planning Commission on Feb. 13 recommended approving the Windridge application by a 5-2 vote, sending it to the County Council."
Of course they did. The "5" seem to think all up-zoning and development = good.
