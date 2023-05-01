Proposed Windridge rezoning area

An outline of the proposed 223-acre Windridge rezoning application. 

 Image from Frederick County Government

The Frederick County Council is scheduled to decide on Tuesday whether to rezone roughly 223 acres near Quantum Loophole's proposed campus in Adamstown from agricultural use to general industrial use.

No development plans have been submitted with the rezoning request for the single parcel off 3681 Cap Stine Road, east of U.S. 15 and west of Ballenger Creek Pike.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Quote:

"The Frederick County Planning Commission on Feb. 13 recommended approving the Windridge application by a 5-2 vote, sending it to the County Council."

Of course they did. The "5" seem to think all up-zoning and development = good.

