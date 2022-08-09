The Frederick County Council will make a decision next week on whether to allow changes to a development agreement for a parcel of land once owned by the family of Gov. Larry Hogan.
The amendment would change the Development Rights and Responsibility Agreement with the owners of the property to allow the construction of affordable housing units as part of its development.
The 9.5 acres along New Design Road known as the Crestwood Manor development is slated for a development with 120 homes, with 15 of the units being moderately priced dwelling units.
The original DRRA for the property signed in 2014 did not provide for the option to build MPDUs as part of the development.
The original MPDU was signed by the former Board of County Commissioners and Lawrence and Ilona Hogan.
Lawrence Hogan Sr., a former U.S. Congressman and Prince George’s county executive, is the father of Gov. Larry Hogan. He died in 2017.
Ilona Hogan served on the Board of County Commissioners from 1994 through 2001.
Originally approved in 1990 for 144 units of age-restricted housing, the property moved through several development plans, according to a report prepared by county staff.
In May, Manchester Partners, LLC, requested that the DRRA be changed to allow the moderately priced units.
The county’s planning commission reviewed the amendment in July and found it to be consistent with the county’s comprehensive plan, Director of Development Review and Planning Michael Wilkins told the council Tuesday.
The council will issue a decision on the amendment next week, Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer said.
