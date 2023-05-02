The Frederick County Council on Tuesday voted against rezoning roughly 223 acres near Quantum Loophole’s proposed campus in Adamstown from agricultural use to general industrial use.
The council voted 6-1 to deny the rezoning request.
The Frederick County Council on Tuesday voted against rezoning roughly 223 acres near Quantum Loophole's proposed campus in Adamstown from agricultural use to general industrial use.
The council voted 6-1 to deny the rezoning request.
Council President Brad Young, Councilman Steve McKay, Councilwoman Renee Knapp, Councilman Jerry Donald, Councilman Mason Carter and Councilwoman M.C. Keegan-Ayer all voted to deny the request.
Council Vice President Kavonté Duckett voted not to deny the request. He did not explain his vote.
In their comments preceding the vote, five council members outlined what they described as shortfalls in the arguments of the applicant, Windridge Properties LC and Windridge Farm LLC, in making a case for rezoning.
Council members also expressed a desire to be more thorough and collaborative with community members when considering future zoning changes in the county, rather than making a more immediate decision that this request entailed.
No development plans had been submitted with the rezoning request for the single parcel at 3681 Cap Stine Road, east of U.S. 15 and west of Ballenger Creek Pike.
However, the applicant indicated that approval would have paved the way for future data center development.
The application was not connected to the Quantum Loophole proposal — a campus of data centers on the 2,200-acre former site of the Alcoa Eastalco smelting facility.
McKay introduced the motion to deny the rezoning request and was thorough in explaining his opposition.
He said his decision hinged on the applicant failing to provide adequate evidence of substantial change in the neighborhood of the property to warrant rezoning.
Piecemeal rezoning requests put what county officials have described as a significant burden on applicants in proving that substantial, physical change occurred between the time of the request and the county’s last comprehensive zoning in 2012.
”The applicant’s presentation and the justification for the proposed zoning change is based almost entirely on change that is expected to incur, not change that actually has occurred,” McKay said.
He listed several other factors, such as a failure in defining the neighborhood in question, a lack of certainty about when Quantum Loophole’s data center campus would be developed and how much development will occur.
The applicant previously argued that Quantum Loophole’s proposed campus of data centers, next to the Windridge property, constituted substantial change.
Keegan-Ayer agreed with McKay’s description of the application’s lapses. She said the county is facing a “tsunami” of residential properties brought on by past zoning decisions.
She said future zoning decisions require more planning.
”I do not think that this is in the best interest of the county. We need to be more thoughtful and deliberative as we move forward with our zonings,” Keegan-Ayer said.
