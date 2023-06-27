Frederick County Councilman Mason Carter on Tuesday proposed a bill that would reduce the amount of new investment required as well as the number of new jobs for commercial and industrial businesses to receive a tax credit.
The Commercial and Industrial Business Tax Credit is a local program that gives a real property tax credit, between 10% to 100%, to manufacturers and other industrial operations that plans to create jobs and continue to grow in the county, county documents say.
The credit is dependent on the projected economic impact of the project and can be used for no more than 10 years.
Currently, the only two businesses who use the tax credit are Kite Pharma and Kroger, county documents say. Carter, who represents District 5, said his bill would allow smaller businesses to access this credit.
The current entry level requirements to obtain the property tax credit is to have $5 million of new investments and at least 25 new jobs that pay 150% of the minimum wage.
Carter's proposal would reduce the amount of required new investment to $1.5 million and the number of new jobs down from 25 to 3 in order to receive a 20% tax credit.
Carter said during Tuesday's meeting that a future version of the bill may exclude the 150% minimum wage part of the current law after he consults with the legal team.
"By easing this eligibility requirement, we can open up this credit to smaller businesses, many of which have struggled with obtaining and retaining capital," Carter wrote.
He additionally added a table that showed a proposed incremental tax credit increase, based on investment and jobs. This would help bring transparency to the tax credit.
The current law says that a business that wants to take advantage of the tax credit would have to enter an agreement with the county. The county executive would negotiate the credit amount based on the investment and new jobs the company would bring.
Current law also states a tax credit of 60% or higher would have to be approved by the County Council.
Carter's proposal would remove the county executive's and county council's role in the process, and instead set up an incremental tax system.
To receive a 40% tax credit, a business must have at least $3 million of new investments and at least 10 new jobs. To get a 60% credit, a business must have at least $5 million of new investments and at least 25 new jobs.
At least $10 million of new investments and at least 50 new jobs would get a business 80% tax credit and finally, to receive a 100% tax credit, a business must have at least $100 million of new investments and at least 100 new jobs.
"These alterations create a level playing field for businesses of all sizes and needs by establishing a scale to determine the amount of credit. We ensure that all prospective businesses are treated equally," Carter said.
Councilman Jerry Donald, who represents District 1, said he appreciated had questions about how the county would be able to measure jobs. After COVID, so many jobs have stayed virtual, he said.
"Companies come in and they say, 'We're gonna put 1,000 jobs that are attached to Company X here in Frederick County,' and the job could be in Eugene, Oregon," Donald said.
Carter said he didn't think it would be a problem, since the bill targets manufacturing and industrial businesses, which requires people to work on site.
Councilman Steve McKay, who represents District 2, said he liked what the bill aims to do. Small businesses are often overlooked, he said.
"We can never lose sight of the fact that it's the small businesses that are the engine of our economy, and recognizing that and helping to enable and facilitate that even in small ways, as provided here, I think it's good," he said.
Councilwoman M.C. Keegan-Ayer, who represents District 3, and County Council Vice-President Kavonté Duckett, who represents District 4, said they worried Carter's bill might have too much overlap with a bill passed in 2017 called the Small Business Property Tax Credit.
That tax credit only has requirements for a business to add five new employees, Keegan-Ayer said. It also has a requirement in which a business must obtain at least 2,500 square feet of new or expanded space, according to the Frederick County Office of Economic Development.
It aims to help businesses that don't fit under the commercial and industrial property tax credit, she said.
"I would like to have some kind of a comparison between the two because I think they're going to overlap quite a bit and what you want to do may be better addressed by perhaps looking at that and tweaking that bill as opposed to this bill," Keegan-Ayer said.
In county documents, County Executive Jessica Fitzwater expressed concern by taking out the county executive's negotiation role and the county council's approval role.
Fitzwater said in those documents that Carter's proposal would "limit the ability of the County to be responsive to the needs of individual businesses and the community around them."
Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.