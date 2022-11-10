Frederick County would like the city of Frederick to contribute funding to a program to help renters stay in their homes amidst rising rents, through an alliance with the county and the Religious Coalition for Emergency Human Needs.
“Many of the disparities that were laid bare during COVID will continue unless we address them decisively now,” County Executive Jan Gardner wrote in a recent letter to Mayor Michael O’Connor and the city’s aldermen.
The federal program for rental assistance is expected to conclude at the end of the 2022 calendar year. While Gardner said she will use $2.8 million of the county’s funding under the American Rescue Plan Act to provide a transitional program, she would like to see a partnership between the city, county, and Religious Coalition to set up “a longer-term, more sustainable, and vigorous program,” the letter said.
“I really think there’s a shared responsibility here” for the city and county housing departments to look at how they’re going to sustain the program over the long term, Gardner told the mayor and aldermen at a city workshop Wednesday.
She asked city officials to consider adding money for the partnership to the city’s fiscal 2024 budget, which will be approved in May.
Under the proposed plan, the city would fund 40% of the program’s operating cost in fiscal 2024.
“I don’t think this program can be sustained without some kind of partnership to do that, to take care of people,” Gardner said.
The Coalition has given out nearly $7 million in direct rental assistance to about 1,100 households countywide, Religious Coalition Executive Director Nick Brown told the mayor and aldermen Wednesday.
Two ZIP codes, which contain a mix of city and county residents, make up about 650 of those households, with about $3.8 million in rental assistance doled out, he said.
Renters are dealing with a rental market “that has never been more hostile to tenants in my time working in this county,” Brown said.
They face steep rent increases to stay in their homes, he said, with many landlords refusing to renew long-term leases and apartments that rented for $1,000 a month before the pandemic now costing $1,700 to $2,000 a month, he said.
“I hope it doesn’t all just boil down to greed, but that’s definitely a large part of it,” Brown said.
The new program would try to both prevent low-income renters from losing their homes by providing subsidies for those behind in their rent, and to provide a subsidy for renters whose leases are being renewed at higher rents to bridge the gap between the old and new rents, Brown said.
“There’s a part of me that doesn’t want to reward bad landlord behavior, but there’s not a lot of options outside of seeing the shelters or street homelessness increase,” he told the mayor and aldermen.
The program would also allow the Coalition to add five more case managers to work with clients, said Catherine Dorsey, the Coalition’s director of operations.
They’ve found that providing credit counseling, financial counseling, and teaching financial literacy can be helpful in keeping people housed, she said.
“So we know the importance of having those wraparound services around clients who are facing eviction,” she said.
Alderman Ben MacShane said he worries that the lease retention policy will only help tenants stay in housing that they can’t really afford, and the community needs to do a better job of providing affordable housing for low-income people.
“We have a gap, and it seems to be expanding rapidly, between what working class people can afford and what anyone is offering an apartment for,” he said.
Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak pointed out that the ZIP codes that were cited are a mix of city and county residents, and said that city residents are also residents of the county.
MacShane also asked why the program isn’t a county function.
“Is there an understanding that housing security is something that the city is responsible for?” he said.
O’Connor said he believes it makes sense to support a program that already exists rather than setting up a parallel program for only city residents.
But the question of budgeting and what that program looks like is a separate conversation, he said.
The aldermen are scheduled to have a meeting in December at which they will lay out their budget priorities to provide O’Connor with feedback as he develops the new budget.
