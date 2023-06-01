Frederick County residents and businesses could be eligible for discounted solar installation rates through a regional cooperative program, according to the county.
The program is through the Capital Area Solar Switch purchasing cooperative and builds on group buying power to lower costs for solar energy systems.
To boost access for the program, Solar Switch allows participants to register for the cooperative and get individual help and consultations without any purchasing commitment.
Solar Switch then gives participants more than a month to decide whether to move forward with a project after hearing about the estimated costs, savings and expected electricity generation.
As more people buy into the program, the lower the cost for participation, according to a press release from the Frederick County Division of Energy and Environment.
The release said that those who move forward with a solar project through the co-op could save an average of $4,000 on a standard-sized system.
Registration for the program ends on Aug. 30/
Those who register before June 21 will help lower collective costs before a bidding process to determine a solar installer begins, the press release said.
Frederick County is one of several regional jurisdictions participating in the cooperative, which includes Montgomery and Prince George's counties, as well as the city of Frederick, Rockville, Poolesville and Bowie.
Local environmental officials touted the program as a way to help reduce Frederick County's greenhouse gas emissions and achieve a countywide goal of 50% emissions reductions by 2030, as outlined by the County Council.
"Clean energy initiatives play a critical role in achieving that goal," Dawn Ashbacher, manager of the Frederick County Department of Climate and Energy, said in the press release. "By switching to solar power, participants benefit themselves and contribute to a greener and more resilient future for the entire community."
The county described additional benefits for co-op participation, such as decreased air pollution and increased property value that come with renewable energy systems.
A federal solar tax credit of 30% is available for participants who install a solar system.
If a solar installation costs $18,000, for example, a taxpayer's federal income tax would be reduced by $5,400.
