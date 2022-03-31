Australian-based biopharmaceutical company Ellume Ltd. officially opened a new facility in Frederick on Thursday, its first U.S. manufacturing location.
The 215,000-square-foot facility, located along Executive Way off Md. 85, will have the capacity to produce around 15 million at-home COVID-19 test kits per month, or roughly half a million per day, Ellume founder and CEO Sean Parsons said. The tests will then be distributed across the country and all over the world.
When at-home COVID-19 test kits are no longer needed, Ellume will manufacture test kits for other infectious diseases.
“We will use this facility for this pandemic — obviously — and the next, and the next,” Parsons said, “but also for our seasonal epidemics of COVID, and other illnesses such as flu, strep, [respiratory syncytial virus] and a list that extends well beyond.”
Parsons joined Gov. Larry Hogan, R, County Executive Jan Gardner, D, and Paul Myler, deputy head of mission at the Embassy of Australia, in recognizing the start of production, which began in late February.
“Ellume’s COVID-19 home test was the very first to receive an [emergency use authorization] from the FDA,” Hogan said. “And it remains the gold-standard product for quality, accuracy and ease of use.”
The company is fulfilling a $230 million contract with the U.S. Department of Defense to produce at-home COVID-19 test kits.
Maryland was an ideal spot for Ellume’s U.S. headquarters, Hogan said, because of the state’s proximity to the nation’s capital, the presence of federal agencies such as the National Institutes of Health and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and clusters of biohealth and biotechnology companies, including in Frederick County.
Ellume has hired 200 people but plans to employ up to 1,500, which would make it Frederick County’s sixth-largest employer.
Assuming Ellume fills the 1,500 positions, which average a $64,000 annual wage, the county’s local income tax benefit would be more than $2 million annually, Beth Woodring, director of business attraction and marketing for the county’s Office of Economic Development, said in June.
Since investing $106 million to construct the facility, Ellume has partnered with Frederick County’s workforce development staff and Frederick Community College to grow the county’s life-science workforce, Gardner said.
The county will provide a nearly $400,000 tax credit to Ellume over the next three years, a condition of a $2 million loan from the Maryland Department of Commerce to assist the biopharmaceutical company.
Maryland has long required such contributions and support from local governments in order to grant a loan to a new or expanding business, Gardner said in an email to the News-Post in June.
“Not only do we recognize the significant investment of over $100 million that [Ellume is] making in our community, and the hundreds of jobs that they will bring to our community,” Gardner said, “it’s really particularly gratifying to welcome the work taking place within these walls to improve public health in the United States and around the globe.”
