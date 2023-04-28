When Denny Snyder woke up after his first night in one of Cowork Frederick's new short-term rental apartments, he didn't expect to get a message saying there were fresh eggs for him.
"I wouldn't get this [at a hotel]," he said. "At best, I get the dredges of the drip coffee if that's free."
Cowork Frederick, a work-space business, expanded into a second building in downtown Frederick in March, tripling in size and offering new types of coworking spaces.
One highlight is short-term apartment rentals for people traveling to Frederick for work who need a place to stay other than a hotel, Julia Ferguson, a co-founder of Cowork Frederick, said.
The business has two suites and one bedroom available for rent, all outfitted with a small kitchen, bathroom, living room and bedroom.
Snyder was renting out one of the rooms for two weeks.
From North Carolina, he said, he travels about once a month for work. He works for a research organization that supports clinical trials for biotech and pharmaceutical companies.
With his travels, he was starting to dislike the isolation of hotels, and how everything is confined to a hotel room. He found the Frederick apartment rental on AirBnB, saw that it came with a coworking space and tried it out.
He said he was "over kind of feeling somewhat isolated, and the normalcy of not much interaction with anybody but the bartender, quite honestly, at the end of the night,” he said.
The experience at Cowork Frederick was the opposite.
Ferguson immediately introduced him to other members who spend their days working in the building. He saw he could go to events downtown, only a brief walk from where he was staying.
Snyder said he thought he was going to spend his days working in his room, but the sense of community in Cowork, and Frederick, drew him out.
“The biggest reason that we expanded was to provide more experiences,” Ferguson said. “People wanted more places to gather and socialize. They wanted to be able to have meals together, and be able to hang out outside.”
Snyder said Cowork was unlike anything he experienced in his work travels. He said he wishes he had thought of short-term rentals in a coworking space.
Since 2012, Cowork Frederick has provided a co-working space for remote workers, freelancers and others with flexible schedules. Ferguson said Cowork's goal is to create a community for them, and allow them to take control of their workspace.
The expanded part of Cowork Frederick, in a four-floor building at 120 E. Patrick St., has open spaces to work in, private desks people can rent out, soundproof cubicles, standing desks and more.
There’s a patio for people to work outside, a kitchen if people want to cook together and even a craft room for people to unwind.
People also can’t ignore Gracie, the 4-year-old black-and-white mutt who is Cowork’s official greeter.
The older building at 122 E. Patrick St. is still available for Cowork members to use.
That space is smaller but more open, with a conference room and an open community room for people to work in. There are a few private offices people can rent out.
Cowork wants to be flexible, and offers membership options depending on how often a person might want to work at their buildings.
Matt Edens has been a Cowork member since 2012. As a TV writer, he’s worked remotely for years. But he never liked working from home, and would often try to work in coffee shops around Frederick.
“When you’re working from home, it’s very easy to find things to do, like, ‘Oh, I’ll just fold this laundry’ or whatever,” he said.
Cowork provided a great working space for him, he said. He tested it out, going once a week, and quickly increased that to five times a week.
He often picks the communal work spaces, which he likened to a study hall.
He’s excited about the expansion, especially with the short-term rentals, which he said will allow people to experience Frederick more.
“I think it’s a really good fit for downtown and Frederick,” he said.
