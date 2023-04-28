Cowork Frederick Expansion
Cowork Frederick expanded and is offering new coworking experiences, including short-term apartment rentals. Denny Snyder, who is from North Carolina, is staying in one of the apartments for two weeks while overseeing a project. 

When Denny Snyder woke up after his first night in one of Cowork Frederick's new short-term rental apartments, he didn't expect to get a message saying there were fresh eggs for him.

"I wouldn't get this [at a hotel]," he said. "At best, I get the dredges of the drip coffee if that's free."

