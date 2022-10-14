The craftsman-style home at 3610 Moline Court in Monrovia is last week’s top house, listing and closing at $950,000. With five bedrooms and five baths, this home also features multiple upgrades including 10-foot ceilings on the main level, a gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, granite countertops and a walk-in pantry. The finished walk-out basement includes a full bathroom with additional flex space and storage. Built on 1.5 acres, there is also a new deck and an attached three-car garage.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5
3908 Shawfield Lane, Urbana, $895,500
9109 Travener Circle, Urbana, $855,000
10225 Meadowridge Drive, Myersville, $851,045
8211 Baltimore National Pike, Middletown, $830,000
ADAMSTOWN
5934 Norwood Place West, $657,000
BRUNSWICK
711 Potterfields Court, $749,900
17468 Irishtown Road, $524,690
17480 Irishtown Road, $487,045
FREDERICK
5297 Maitland Terrace, $760,000
2401 Calloway Court, $680,000
1605 Hobble Trail, $660,751
6944 N. Clifton Road, $650,000
5321 Shookstown Road, $650,000
8357 Yellow Springs Road, $647,368
129 W. Church St., $625,000
1000 Lindfield Drive, $560,000
3030 Mill Island Parkway, #409, $550,000
6018 Calla Place, $537,545
6024 Calla Place, $537,545
6022 Calla Place, $519,140
6020 Calla Place, $516,170
421 Conundrum Terrace, $470,000
1706 Atlas Drive, $464,990
6803 Church Court, $455,000
1704 Atlas Drive, $449,990
7815 Old Receiver Road, $440,000
6930 Representation Lane, $440,000
8037 Gambrill Park Road, $430,000
2322 Spruce Knob Terrace, $429,990
2593 Emerson Drive, $420,000
710 Brengle Drive, $415,000
970 Holden Road, $411,000
841 Briar Court, $408,000
218 Timber View Court, $405,000
5803 Hildebrand Road, $360,000
7093 Catalpa Road, $350,000
1565 Saint Lawrence Court, $350,000
6333 New Haven Court, $340,000
415 Delaware Road, $321,000
48 Hamilton Ave., $315,000
572 Cascade Way, $282,000
2100 Wayside Drive, #2C, $280,000
6340 Springwater Terrace, #1300E, $273,000
5754 Charstone Court, $255,000
101 Heathfield Drive, $232,000
9420 Bethel Road, $220,000
819-A Stratford Way, #A, $210,000
IJAMSVILLE
10133 Fosset St., $415,000
5814 Oakdale Village Road, $360,000
MIDDLETOWN
4433 Valley View Road, $405,000
321 S. Church St., $375,000
MYERSVILLE
9541 Harmony Road, $249,000
NEW MARKET
7114 Mandalong Court, $694,579
7118 Mandalong Way, $690,870
6728 Oakridge Road, $624,900
7030 Fox Chase Road, $615,000
6078 Stoneroller St., $571,104
5541 Wicomico Drive, $520,000
10702 Saponi Drive, $510,620
10706 Saponi Drive, $476,770
6705 Old Stonehouse Lane, $469,900
10704 Saponi Drive, $419,990
5646 Joseph Court, $355,000
NEW WINDSOR
3828 Jim Smith Lane, $699,000
POINT OF ROCKS
1715 Fletchers Drive, $575,000
SMITHSBURG
14220 Old Catoctin Road, $365,000
THURMONT
7195 Browns Lane, $420,000
11629-B S. Baugher Road, $355,000
4 Mountain View Place, $230,000
URBANA
3460 Sunset Ridge Drive, $577,500
3647 Urbana Pike, $470,000
3687 Singleton Terrace, $439,000
WALKERSVILLE
206 Brashears Road, $797,160
8388 Inspiration Ave., $370,000
112 Sandalwood Court, $264,000
WOODSBORO
103 E. Elizabeth St., $245,000
