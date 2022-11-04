3615 Moline Court
This Monrovia home has hardwood floors, 10-foot ceilings, a game room and a custom fire pit outside.

Listing at $1.25 million, the home at 3615 Moline Court, Monrovia, closed at $1.22 million.

Built in 2016, the four-bedroom, five-bath Craftsman-style home has an open-concept floor plan on the main level with 10-foot ceilings, hardwood floors, a formal dining room an office/den, a kitchen with custom cabinetry, and the owner’s suite.

