Listing at $1.25 million, the home at 3615 Moline Court, Monrovia, closed at $1.22 million.
Built in 2016, the four-bedroom, five-bath Craftsman-style home has an open-concept floor plan on the main level with 10-foot ceilings, hardwood floors, a formal dining room an office/den, a kitchen with custom cabinetry, and the owner’s suite.
The upper level features three bedrooms and two full baths. On the lower walkout basement level is a custom bar, rec room, game room, another full bath and lots of storage space.
Outside features a custom stone fireplace, a large front porch, custom paver patios, a custom fire pit, a large hot tub and a three-car garage.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
12763 Liberty Road, Union Bridge, $1.1 million
4812 Moss View Court, Monrovia, $956,565
4811 Moss View Court, Monrovia, $939,990
4897 Moss View Court, Monrovia, $937,450
ADAMSTOWN
5904 Union Ridge Drive, $650,000
BRADDOCK HEIGHTS
6701 Jefferson Blvd., $369,900
BRUNSWICK
803 Roundhouse Drive, $752,779
1004 Village Green Way, $618,190
1211 Long Farm Lane, $599,000
803 Central Ave., $575,000
21 E. Orndorff Drive, $222,100
EMMITSBURG
16003-B Old Frederick Road, $399,900
FREDERICK
5745 Stoney Creek Court, $805,000
516 Carroll Walk Ave., $774,990
424 Carroll Parkway, $721,000
6143 Fieldcrest Drive, $659,900
1431 Ricketts Road, $657,501
2213 Denali Drive, $619,990
1810 Beech Court, $605,000
5501 Hayloft Court, $597,000
2008 Chamberlain Drive, $590,000
6705 Mount Phillip Road, $584,665
2194 Mountainview Drive, $580,000
8231 Fox Hunt Lane, $575,000
6701 Mount Phillip Road, $573,105
7993 Pleasant Court, $546,500
6816 Falstone Drive, $500,000
1723 Evansberry Drive, $490,968
807 Dunbrooke Court, $470,000
6340 Walcott Lane, $470,000
2583 Grangemill Lane, $459,990
2579 Grangemill Lane, $459,990
1265 Apollo Drive, $439,000
6315 Fulmer Road, $432,250
2180 Cheltenham Court, $427,000
308 Furgeson Lane, $426,119
29 E. Third St., $425,000
824 Creekway Drive, $424,990
7406 Skyline Drive, $415,000
828 Creekway Drive, $414,990
1949 Fauna Drive, $409,990
5401 Upper Mill Terrace South, $405,000
1945 Fauna Drive, $404,990
1478 Eden Drive, $400,000
1202 Whitley Court, $400,000
310 Patterson Park Road, $399,990
5248 Bamburg Court, $385,000
934 Mosby Drive, $375,000
5252 Bamburg Court, $375,000
669 Tivoli Road, $375,000
2520 Waterside Drive, #117, $338,000
600 Open Meadow Road, $327,525
21 Victoria Square, $315,000
4861 Finnical Way, #202, $290,000
2100 Wayside Drive, #1C, $280,000
6513 Springwater Court, #5201, $255,000
5620 Avonshire Place, #K, $255,000
501 Prospect Blvd., #A-7, $182,000
997 Heather Ridge Drive, #E, $159,900
1405 Key Parkway, #C106, $155,000
IJAMSVILLE
4763 Mussetter Road, $395,000’
KEYMAR
11350 Baker Road, $350,000
MIDDLETOWN
3111 Bennies Hill Road, $780,000
3394 Red Oak Court, $626,000
MONROVIA
4808 Moss View Court, $933,680
4810 Moss View Court, $913,675
4836 Railway Circle, $897,210
4211 Ed McClain Road, $336,000
MOUNT AIRY
4107 Vickie Lynn Court, $875,000
13813 Liberty Road, $595,000
13903 Penn Shop Road, $392,000
MYERSVILLE
2919 Ward Kline Road, $715,000
NEW MARKET
7043 Eaglehead Drive, $730,000
6427 Lakeridge Drive, $687,097
10122 Bluegill St., $607,400
10120 Bluegill St., $600,470
10216 Hopewell St., $515,000
6125 Samuel Road, $483,500
6616 W. Lakeridge Road, $479,000
6980 Meadowpoint Terrace, $472,000
THURMONT
17 Terben Court, $355,900
13304 Catoctin Furnace Road, $324,000
10641 Powell Road, $302,000
13319 Catoctin Furnace Road, $171,000
UNION BRIDGE
10216 Fountain School Road, $830,000
URBANA
8451 Red Sage Lane, $600,000
3662 Tavistock Road, $580,000
3862 Carriage Hill Drive, $559,000
WALKERSVILLE
8932 Devilbiss Bridge Road, $367,500
8815 Utopia Place, $231,000
