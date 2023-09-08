3522 Bess Way

This five-bedroom home has an enormous kitchen and an in-ground heated pool outside.

The Craftsman-style home at 3522 Bess Way, Monrovia, is last week’s top house. Closing at $1.26 million, it listed at $1.275 million.

Built in 2016 on 1.17 acres in Gladhill Estates, this five-bedroom home also features hardwood floors throughout the main level, two custom stone fireplaces, a fully finished basement, and a 16-foot coffered ceiling in the family room which opens to an enormous kitchen with a large center island.

