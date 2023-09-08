The Craftsman-style home at 3522 Bess Way, Monrovia, is last week’s top house. Closing at $1.26 million, it listed at $1.275 million.
Built in 2016 on 1.17 acres in Gladhill Estates, this five-bedroom home also features hardwood floors throughout the main level, two custom stone fireplaces, a fully finished basement, and a 16-foot coffered ceiling in the family room which opens to an enormous kitchen with a large center island.
The outdoor living space features a covered deck overlooking the in-ground heated pool and stunning views of evening sunsets.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc. Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5
2736 Scarecrow Terrace, Frederick, $1,083,817
9960 Harmony Road, Myersville, $1,035,000
11210 Angus Way, Woodsboro, $950,000
2758 Hillfield Drive, Frederick, $908,743
ADAMSTOWN
5834 Aberdale Place, $719,000
BRUNSWICK
1008 Peach Orchard Lane, $245,000
EMMITSBURG
1445 Ramblewood Drive, $435,000
17418 Tract Road, $190,000
FREDERICK
2231 W. Greenleaf Drive, $720,000
2807 Mill Island Parkway, #491, $676,175
5927 Quinn Road, $650,000
5500 Fernwood Court, $650,000
8388 Buckeye Court, $640,000
2023 Chamberlain Drive, $620,000
8041 Admiralty Place, $518,500
540 Banquet Lane, $479,990
6510 Newton Drive, $479,000
1720 Shookstown Road, $476,000
6407 Walcott Lane, $465,000
503 Grant Place, $460,000
1934 Fauna Drive, $457,789
8636 Walter Martz Road, $449,990
2519 Gatwick Lane, $444,889
6683 Mount Phillip Road, $440,000
1317 Arvon Trail Drive, $434,990
1107 Spring Run Court, $430,000
134 W. Fourth St., $425,000
2142 Collingwood Lane, $425,000
8642 Walter Martz Road, $419,990
1942 Crossing Stone Court, $415,000
641 Cawley Drive, $413,000
1578 Wilmer Park Lane, $412,350
2588 Hopton Lane, $412,018
107 Waterland Court, $401,500
829 Motter Ave., $399,900
1309 Pinewood Drive, $380,000
8004 Bull Rush Court, $369,000
4971 Clarendon Terrace, $365,000
5040 Croydon Terrace, $355,000
6511 Walcott Lane, #203, $340,000
29 S. Pendleton Court, $335,000
6834 Acacia Court, $330,000
99 Fairfield Drive, $290,000
1587 Carey Place, $275,000
6704 Mallard Court, $268,000
501 Patton Circle, #6K, $265,000
4136 Buckeystown Pike, $251,000
103 S. Market St., #202, $210,000
408 W. South St., $150,000
IJAMSVILLE
3662 Ridgeview Road, $440,000
JEFFERSON
4834 Prussman Way, $649,990
3619 Glenoble Court, $605,000
4211 Jefferson Pike, $380,000
MIDDLETOWN
600 Glenbrook Drive, $689,000
7210 Limestone Lane, $420,000
7324 W. Springbrook Court, $300,000
8050 Bolivar Road, $275,000
MONROVIA
3505 Marigold Drive, $540,000
MOUNT AIRY
13609 Skyview Terrace Court, $547,000
5603 Catoctin Ridge Drive, $500,000
MYERSVILLE
12132 Loy Wolfe Road, $175,000
NEW MARKET
11326 Country Club Road, $800,000
7025 Mandalong Court, $770,992
6923 Mandalong Way, $756,107
7027 Mandalong Way, $727,957
10566 Edwardian Lane, #127, $575,000
10107 Bluegill St., $519,320
5535 Wicomico Drive, $518,000
10234 Nuthatch Drive, $440,000
6657 Harbor Light Way, $390,000
POINT OF ROCKS
1721 Fletchers Drive, $682,000
1605 Thomas Drive, $429,500
THURMONT
7907 Black Road, $715,000
502 Tippin Court, $470,000
304 Moser Circle, $285,000
UNION BRIDGE
10611 Green Valley Road, $647,500
9741 Clemsonsville Road, $600,000
URBANA
9431 Carriage Hill St., $825,000
9247 Bealls Farm Road, $735,000
3842 Sugarloaf Parkway, $562,000
3708 Hope Commons Circle, $490,000
3661 Springhollow Lane, $435,000
WALKERSVILLE
301 Cramer Ave., $487,500
By the Numbers Number of closings: 94 Maximum closing price: $1.26 million Minimum closing price: $150,000 Oldest: 408 W. South St., Frederick, built in 1860
