Closing at $1.35 million, the property at 6918-B New London Road, New Market, is last week’s top house. Custom built in 2019 on 18-plus acres, it listed at $1.2 million. The gourmet kitchen features an abundance of cabinets, stainless appliances, granite counters, a gas cooktop, a farm sink, wall ovens and a light-filled breakfast area and walk-in pantry. One of the primary bedroom suites and luxury baths are on the main level. The main level also features a dining room, an office and a custom laundry room and mudroom. There is a total of five bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths, with a lower level ready for finishing. Outside, there is an oversized three-car garage with an additional office area, a large rear deck for entertaining, fencing for animals and a stream.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
8743 Old Kiln Road, Thurmont, $975,000
4732 Caleb Wood Drive, Mount Airy, $905,000
10838 Glowing Hearth Way, Monrovia, $899,900
3007 Herb Garden Drive, Urbana, $888,130
ADAMSTOWN
5405 George St., $421,000
BRUNSWICK
819 Kaplon Court, $688,748
19 Donovan Court, $590,000
208 E. H St., $317,000
229 Wintergreen Lane, $301,000
1114 Second Ave., $285,000
39 E. C St., $215,000
3 Peach Orchard Court, $199,900
EMMITSBURG
540 Timbermill Court, $563,065
FREDERICK
5332 Striped Maple St., $795,060
130 W. Third St., $720,000
4254 Urbana Pike, $710,000
611 Rosemont Ave., $670,000
11318 Daysville Road, $650,000
7108 Ridge Crest Drive, $642,500
4818 Clarendon Drive, $626,500
1430 Ricketts Road, $565,908
1816 Regiment Way, $559,999
1816 N. Greenleese Drive, $540,000
631 Wilson Place, $527,500
1025 Eastbourne Terrace, $525,000
3126 Basford Road, $520,000
5395 Summerswood Court, $510,000
5354 Red Mulberry Way, $505,000
5902 Quinn Orchard Road, $500,000
6058 Murray Terrace, $494,795
6054 Murray Terrace, $490,185
2526 Mill Race Road, $485,000
5055 Macdonough Place, $484,990
5605 Kara Circle, $479,000
8143 Claiborne Drive, $476,900
1012 Furgeson Lane, $468,372
7025 Antebellum Way, $465,000
98 Pleasanton Court, $440,049
1403 Grouse Court, $440,000
4619 Cambria Road, $435,000
6402 Newton Drive, $435,000
10188 Winston Drive, $434,900
1208 Beechwood Drive, $430,000
4805 Elmer Derr Road, $416,000
2632 Mill Race Road, $413,000
10728 Daysville Road, $409,999
6213 Posey St., $399,000
123 McClellan Drive, $390,000
2205 Parish Lane, $388,000
240 W. Fifth St., $375,000
6588 Duncan Place, $375,000
2574 Carrington Way, $375,000
274 W. Fifth St., $367,000
2616 Cameron Way, $362,000
8288 Waterside Court, $352,400
2005 Buell Drive, $350,000
2209 Wetherburne Way, $340,000
2034 Spring Run Circle, $340,000
5779 Indian Cedar Court, $335,000
5506 Duke Court, $325,000
117 Twin Eagle Court, $325,000
416 Biggs Ave., $319,900
4912 Small Gains Way, $318,000
877 Waterford Drive, $275,000
104 Mercer Court, #11 5, $274,000
6506-C Wiltshire Drive, #205, $269,500
2657 S. Everly Drive, #7-11, $269,500
1826-B Monocacy View Circle, #50B, $260,000
530 Mary St., $260,000
302 Maxwell Ave., $260,000
300 Maxwell Ave., $260,000
6230 Glen Valley Terrace, #4C, $257,900
174 Stonegate Drive, $255,000
467 Arwell Court, $255,000
10097 Woodchuck Lane, $250,000
1566 Andover Lane, $240,000
812 Chadwick Circle, $212,600
2125 Wainwright Court, #2B, $193,500
IJAMSVILLE
3405 Keats Terrace, $550,000
9608 Gibralter Lane, $515,000
MIDDLETOWN
4306 Deer Spring Road, $779,900
9303 Frostown Road, $570,000
4398 Amethyst Court, $375,000
501 W. Main St., $245,000
MONROVIA
4511 Seths Folly Drive, $685,000
3813 Greenridge Drive, $510,000
3930 Shakespeare Way, $510,000
3805 Greenridge Drive, $459,000
11783 Coldbrook Drive, $410,000
4310 Wendy Court, $339,000
MOUNT AIRY
4840 Marianne Drive, $660,000
5314 Legion Drive, $552,000
4069 Lomar Drive, $545,000
12891 Colonial Drive, $530,000
MYERSVILLE
2854 Canada Hill Road, $369,900
12109 Loy Wolfe Road, $306,000
NEW MARKET
10561 Hunter Court, $727,950
6888 Clovis Court, $723,350
6909 Eaglehead Drive, $713,771
5767 Elizabethan Circle, #33, $665,000
10556 Whitmire Court, $623,975
6112 Goshawk St., $545,490
10416 Quillback St., $537,555
6116 Goshawk St., $527,105
6114 Goshawk St., $508,530
10418 Quillback St., $497,965
10414 Quillback St., $475,590
6531 Rimrock Road, $475,000
10662 Brewerton Lane, $453,680
10638 Brewerton Lane, $445,145
10632 Brewerton Lane, $409,990
10634 Brewerton Lane, $405,550
SMITHSBURG
14281 Ridenour Road, $621,349
THURMONT
10821 Powell Road, $550,000
12010 Old Frederick Road, $542,000
107 Emmitsburg Road, $345,100
8102 Apples Church Road, $332,900
12413 Creagerstown Road, $299,900
8 E. Main St., $174,000
143 N. Carroll St., $150,000
URBANA
3009 Herb Garden Drive, $862,640
3003 Herb Garden Drive, $856,135
3011 Herb Garden Drive, $844,655
2917 Herb Garden Drive, $801,400
9295 Blue Sage Court, $774,130
3677 Byron Court, $735,000
8611 Shady Pines Drive, #416B, $565,815
9418 Prospect Hill Place, $437,500
WALKERSVILLE
221 Vista Glen Road, $827,520
125 Capricorn Road, $650,000
282 Maplewood Place, $500,000
125 Adams Court, $308,000
102 Dunsford Court North, $265,000
