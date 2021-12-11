121121TopHouse

This custom built home with a gourmet kitchen, five bedrooms and an oversized three-car garage is on New London Road.

 Courtesy photo

Closing at $1.35 million, the property at 6918-B New London Road, New Market, is last week’s top house. Custom built in 2019 on 18-plus acres, it listed at $1.2 million. The gourmet kitchen features an abundance of cabinets, stainless appliances, granite counters, a gas cooktop, a farm sink, wall ovens and a light-filled breakfast area and walk-in pantry. One of the primary bedroom suites and luxury baths are on the main level. The main level also features a dining room, an office and a custom laundry room and mudroom. There is a total of five bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths, with a lower level ready for finishing. Outside, there is an oversized three-car garage with an additional office area, a large rear deck for entertaining, fencing for animals and a stream.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

8743 Old Kiln Road, Thurmont, $975,000

4732 Caleb Wood Drive, Mount Airy, $905,000

10838 Glowing Hearth Way, Monrovia, $899,900

3007 Herb Garden Drive, Urbana, $888,130

ADAMSTOWN

5405 George St., $421,000

BRUNSWICK

819 Kaplon Court, $688,748

19 Donovan Court, $590,000

208 E. H St., $317,000

229 Wintergreen Lane, $301,000

1114 Second Ave., $285,000

39 E. C St., $215,000

3 Peach Orchard Court, $199,900

EMMITSBURG

540 Timbermill Court, $563,065

FREDERICK

5332 Striped Maple St., $795,060

130 W. Third St., $720,000

4254 Urbana Pike, $710,000

611 Rosemont Ave., $670,000

11318 Daysville Road, $650,000

7108 Ridge Crest Drive, $642,500

4818 Clarendon Drive, $626,500

1430 Ricketts Road, $565,908

1816 Regiment Way, $559,999

1816 N. Greenleese Drive, $540,000

631 Wilson Place, $527,500

1025 Eastbourne Terrace, $525,000

3126 Basford Road, $520,000

5395 Summerswood Court, $510,000

5354 Red Mulberry Way, $505,000

5902 Quinn Orchard Road, $500,000

6058 Murray Terrace, $494,795

6054 Murray Terrace, $490,185

2526 Mill Race Road, $485,000

5055 Macdonough Place, $484,990

5605 Kara Circle, $479,000

8143 Claiborne Drive, $476,900

1012 Furgeson Lane, $468,372

7025 Antebellum Way, $465,000

98 Pleasanton Court, $440,049

1403 Grouse Court, $440,000

4619 Cambria Road, $435,000

6402 Newton Drive, $435,000

10188 Winston Drive, $434,900

1208 Beechwood Drive, $430,000

4805 Elmer Derr Road, $416,000

2632 Mill Race Road, $413,000

10728 Daysville Road, $409,999

6213 Posey St., $399,000

123 McClellan Drive, $390,000

2205 Parish Lane, $388,000

240 W. Fifth St., $375,000

6588 Duncan Place, $375,000

2574 Carrington Way, $375,000

274 W. Fifth St., $367,000

2616 Cameron Way, $362,000

8288 Waterside Court, $352,400

2005 Buell Drive, $350,000

2209 Wetherburne Way, $340,000

2034 Spring Run Circle, $340,000

5779 Indian Cedar Court, $335,000

5506 Duke Court, $325,000

117 Twin Eagle Court, $325,000

416 Biggs Ave., $319,900

4912 Small Gains Way, $318,000

877 Waterford Drive, $275,000

104 Mercer Court, #11 5, $274,000

6506-C Wiltshire Drive, #205, $269,500

2657 S. Everly Drive, #7-11, $269,500

1826-B Monocacy View Circle, #50B, $260,000

530 Mary St., $260,000

302 Maxwell Ave., $260,000

300 Maxwell Ave., $260,000

6230 Glen Valley Terrace, #4C, $257,900

174 Stonegate Drive, $255,000

467 Arwell Court, $255,000

10097 Woodchuck Lane, $250,000

1566 Andover Lane, $240,000

812 Chadwick Circle, $212,600

2125 Wainwright Court, #2B, $193,500

IJAMSVILLE

3405 Keats Terrace, $550,000

9608 Gibralter Lane, $515,000

MIDDLETOWN

4306 Deer Spring Road, $779,900

9303 Frostown Road, $570,000

4398 Amethyst Court, $375,000

501 W. Main St., $245,000

MONROVIA

4511 Seths Folly Drive, $685,000

3813 Greenridge Drive, $510,000

3930 Shakespeare Way, $510,000

3805 Greenridge Drive, $459,000

11783 Coldbrook Drive, $410,000

4310 Wendy Court, $339,000

MOUNT AIRY

4840 Marianne Drive, $660,000

5314 Legion Drive, $552,000

4069 Lomar Drive, $545,000

12891 Colonial Drive, $530,000

MYERSVILLE

2854 Canada Hill Road, $369,900

12109 Loy Wolfe Road, $306,000

NEW MARKET

10561 Hunter Court, $727,950

6888 Clovis Court, $723,350

6909 Eaglehead Drive, $713,771

5767 Elizabethan Circle, #33, $665,000

10556 Whitmire Court, $623,975

6112 Goshawk St., $545,490

10416 Quillback St., $537,555

6116 Goshawk St., $527,105

6114 Goshawk St., $508,530

10418 Quillback St., $497,965

10414 Quillback St., $475,590

6531 Rimrock Road, $475,000

10662 Brewerton Lane, $453,680

10638 Brewerton Lane, $445,145

10632 Brewerton Lane, $409,990

10634 Brewerton Lane, $405,550

SMITHSBURG

14281 Ridenour Road, $621,349

THURMONT

10821 Powell Road, $550,000

12010 Old Frederick Road, $542,000

107 Emmitsburg Road, $345,100

8102 Apples Church Road, $332,900

12413 Creagerstown Road, $299,900

8 E. Main St., $174,000

143 N. Carroll St., $150,000

URBANA

3009 Herb Garden Drive, $862,640

3003 Herb Garden Drive, $856,135

3011 Herb Garden Drive, $844,655

2917 Herb Garden Drive, $801,400

9295 Blue Sage Court, $774,130

3677 Byron Court, $735,000

8611 Shady Pines Drive, #416B, $565,815

9418 Prospect Hill Place, $437,500

WALKERSVILLE

221 Vista Glen Road, $827,520

125 Capricorn Road, $650,000

282 Maplewood Place, $500,000

125 Adams Court, $308,000

102 Dunsford Court North, $265,000

