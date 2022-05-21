052122TopHouse

This custom-built home has five bedrooms, a recreation room and a private office.

Built in 1999 on 9-plus acres, the home at 7341 Kehne Road, Frederick, is last week’s top house. It listed and closed at $1.2 million. Located in the Abbington Farms community, the property features beautifully landscaped grounds, extensive hardscape, a two-story horse barn that accommodates four horses, a gazebo, a covered patio and hot tub. Inside, find five bedrooms and bathrooms, a formal living room, formal dining room, a gourmet eat-in kitchen, a family room with a fireplace, a private office, and on the lower level a recreation room, game room, fireplace, wet bar with dishwasher, kegerator, refrigerator, and a bedroom and bathroom.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

4012 Belgrave Circle, Urbana, $1.005 million

9325 Bishopgate Drive, Urbana, $987,500

4000 Belvedere Lane, Urbana, $930,000

11664 Fairmont Place, $915,000

ADAMSTOWN

2240 Pleasant View Road, $305,000

BRUNSWICK

905 Roundhouse Drive, $739,000

400 Potomac View Parkway, $724,500

1421 Hope Farm Court, $715,000

405 Potomac View Parkway, $631,000

718 Park Ave., $330,000

28 E. E St., $280,000

FREDERICK

4941 Old Swimming Pool Road, $900,000

6309 Hawkis Court North, $753,000

4825 Marsden Court, $589,000

422 N. Market St., $535,000

3634 Basford Road, $520,000

7504 Rockwood Road, $510,000

5108 Constitution St., $505,000

505 Sage Hen Way, $483,000

6215 Derby Drive, $465,000

1214 Daphne Way, $450,195

1535 Wilmer Park Lane, $450,000

7907 River Run Court, $450,000

17 Fairview Ave., $445,000

8475 Hedwig Lane, $435,500

7434 Round Hill Road, $435,000

2031 Spring Run Circle, $425,000

5963 Jefferson Commons Way, $415,000

9402 Birchwood Court West, $405,000

2241 Village Square Road, $400,000

5786 Rockspray, $395,000

1726 Derrs Square East, $395,000

6138 Pine Crest Lane, $391,000

2051 Buell Drive, $385,000

5305 Duke Court, $376,200

2677 Cameron Way, $372,500

154 Penwick Circle, $360,000

6331 New Haven Court, $350,000

6737 Killdeer Court, $350,000

923 Jubal Way, $350,000

119 Mountain Creek Circle $335,000

20 W. South St., $335,000

6140 Murray Terrace, $330,000

6341 Springwater Terrace, #9404, $280,000

2505 Shelley Circle, $267,000

6413 Weatherby Court, #E, $243,000

415 Carrollton Drive, $234,500

905 Blue Leaf Court, #G, $227,000

1243-B Danielle Drive, $223,000

600-L Heather Ridge Drive, #11L, $150,000

999-G Heather Ridge Drive, #2G, $148,000

IJAMSVILLE

5157 Ijamsville Road, $855,000

2704 Loch Haven Drive, $575,000

JEFFERSON

3587 Casamento Place, $693,500

4696 Puller Drive, $545,000

6126 Elaine Drive, $475,000

KEYMAR

12305 Warner Road, $578,562

11810 Renner Road, $459,000

KNOXVILLE

3320 Carlisle Drive, $475,000

MIDDLETOWN

8 Hoffman Drive, $775,000

15 Wagon Shed Lane, $750,000

4522 Willow Tree Drive, $420,000

18 Wash House Circle, $402,000

304 Stone Springs Lane, $377,000

MONROVIA

10934 Louis Detrick Way, $756,000

4507 Monrovia Blvd., $645,000

12520-A Fingerboard Road, $315,000

MOUNT AIRY

14564 Black Ankle Road, $884,500

5105 Niagara Drive, $630,000

5001 Old Bartholows Road, $580,000

5387 Annapolis Drive, $580,000

MYERSVILLE

3 Walnut St., $350,000

15 Harp Place, $335,000

NEW MARKET

6885 Woodridge Road, $830,000

6616 Edgewood Road, $725,000

7420 Rimrock Court, $675,000

6029 Pecking Stone St., $533,500

6661 Coldstream Drive, $470,500

THURMONT

105 Bosc Court, $477,000

7402 Utica Road, $309,000

14021 Graceham Road, $300,000

URBANA

9702 Wyndham Drive, $880,000

