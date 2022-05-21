Built in 1999 on 9-plus acres, the home at 7341 Kehne Road, Frederick, is last week’s top house. It listed and closed at $1.2 million. Located in the Abbington Farms community, the property features beautifully landscaped grounds, extensive hardscape, a two-story horse barn that accommodates four horses, a gazebo, a covered patio and hot tub. Inside, find five bedrooms and bathrooms, a formal living room, formal dining room, a gourmet eat-in kitchen, a family room with a fireplace, a private office, and on the lower level a recreation room, game room, fireplace, wet bar with dishwasher, kegerator, refrigerator, and a bedroom and bathroom.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
4012 Belgrave Circle, Urbana, $1.005 million
9325 Bishopgate Drive, Urbana, $987,500
4000 Belvedere Lane, Urbana, $930,000
11664 Fairmont Place, $915,000
ADAMSTOWN
2240 Pleasant View Road, $305,000
BRUNSWICK
905 Roundhouse Drive, $739,000
400 Potomac View Parkway, $724,500
1421 Hope Farm Court, $715,000
405 Potomac View Parkway, $631,000
718 Park Ave., $330,000
28 E. E St., $280,000
FREDERICK
4941 Old Swimming Pool Road, $900,000
6309 Hawkis Court North, $753,000
4825 Marsden Court, $589,000
422 N. Market St., $535,000
3634 Basford Road, $520,000
7504 Rockwood Road, $510,000
5108 Constitution St., $505,000
505 Sage Hen Way, $483,000
6215 Derby Drive, $465,000
1214 Daphne Way, $450,195
1535 Wilmer Park Lane, $450,000
7907 River Run Court, $450,000
17 Fairview Ave., $445,000
8475 Hedwig Lane, $435,500
7434 Round Hill Road, $435,000
2031 Spring Run Circle, $425,000
5963 Jefferson Commons Way, $415,000
9402 Birchwood Court West, $405,000
2241 Village Square Road, $400,000
5786 Rockspray, $395,000
1726 Derrs Square East, $395,000
6138 Pine Crest Lane, $391,000
2051 Buell Drive, $385,000
5305 Duke Court, $376,200
2677 Cameron Way, $372,500
154 Penwick Circle, $360,000
6331 New Haven Court, $350,000
6737 Killdeer Court, $350,000
923 Jubal Way, $350,000
119 Mountain Creek Circle $335,000
20 W. South St., $335,000
6140 Murray Terrace, $330,000
6341 Springwater Terrace, #9404, $280,000
2505 Shelley Circle, $267,000
6413 Weatherby Court, #E, $243,000
415 Carrollton Drive, $234,500
905 Blue Leaf Court, #G, $227,000
1243-B Danielle Drive, $223,000
600-L Heather Ridge Drive, #11L, $150,000
999-G Heather Ridge Drive, #2G, $148,000
IJAMSVILLE
5157 Ijamsville Road, $855,000
2704 Loch Haven Drive, $575,000
JEFFERSON
3587 Casamento Place, $693,500
4696 Puller Drive, $545,000
6126 Elaine Drive, $475,000
KEYMAR
12305 Warner Road, $578,562
11810 Renner Road, $459,000
KNOXVILLE
3320 Carlisle Drive, $475,000
MIDDLETOWN
8 Hoffman Drive, $775,000
15 Wagon Shed Lane, $750,000
4522 Willow Tree Drive, $420,000
18 Wash House Circle, $402,000
304 Stone Springs Lane, $377,000
MONROVIA
10934 Louis Detrick Way, $756,000
4507 Monrovia Blvd., $645,000
12520-A Fingerboard Road, $315,000
MOUNT AIRY
14564 Black Ankle Road, $884,500
5105 Niagara Drive, $630,000
5001 Old Bartholows Road, $580,000
5387 Annapolis Drive, $580,000
MYERSVILLE
3 Walnut St., $350,000
15 Harp Place, $335,000
NEW MARKET
6885 Woodridge Road, $830,000
6616 Edgewood Road, $725,000
7420 Rimrock Court, $675,000
6029 Pecking Stone St., $533,500
6661 Coldstream Drive, $470,500
THURMONT
105 Bosc Court, $477,000
7402 Utica Road, $309,000
14021 Graceham Road, $300,000
URBANA
9702 Wyndham Drive, $880,000
