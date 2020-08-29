022920TopHouse

Built in 2005, this custom-built home at 4605 Distillery Court in Ijamsville features six bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

 Photo courtesy Mike Kiefer Mid Maryland Real Estate Photography

Closing at $1.33 million, the home at 4605 Distillery Court, Ijamsville, is last week’s top house. Built in 2005, this custom-built home features six bedrooms and seven bathrooms in three sun-filled levels on 1.28 acres. The custom kitchen features granite counters, two dishwashers and three ovens. Other amenities include a first floor master office; a master suite with a gas fireplace and private balcony; a media room; exercise room; an extensive rear deck with a covered porch; and attached three-car garage.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

6950 Burkittsville Road, Middletown, $1.26 million

3608 Donna Court, Monrovia, $913,000

4105 Weston Drive, Knoxville, $892,500

3430 Winmoor Drive, Ijamsville, $850,000

ADAMSTOWN

2710 Longfield Place, $522,000

5627 Mountville Road, $505,000

2508 Underwood Lane, $495,000

BRUNSWICK

16 Jennifer Lynne Drive, $425,000

169 Fiona Way, $265,000

123 W. Orndorff Drive, $170,000

EMMITSBURG

1340 Wheatley Drive, $375,000

10 Irishtown Court, $270,000

FREDERICK

6354 S. Clifton Road, $732,000

7911 Fingerboard Road, $620,000

9680 Masser Road, $560,000

6198 Christian Kemp Drive North, $560,000

6734 Brandt Court, $540,000

2004 Truett Way, $500,000

5655 Etzler Road, $445,000

7201 Delegate Place, $409,900

8478 Randell Ridge Road, $407,900

202 Meadowdale Lane, $399,900

9897 White Oak Circle, $395,000

108 W. 14th St., $390,000

6317 Posey St., $389,900

8479 Bald Eagle Lane, $385,235

2414 Rippling Brook Road, $385,000

5978 Jefferson Commons Way, $382,790

400 E. Ninth St., $380,000

6380 Betty Linton Lane, $365,000

978 Holden Road, $348,000

972 Holden Road, $345,740

1207 Whitley Court, $345,000

2211 Parish Lane, $345,000

7007 Antebellum Way, $342,220

2489 5 Shillings Road, $340,000

8207 Old Line Drive, $339,000

519 E. Seventh St., $335,000

4933 Small Gains Way, $329,000

6255 Alexa St., $325,000

1651 Coopers Way, $320,000

9408 Berkley Lane, $318,500

2612 Cameron Way, $317,000

5510 Ballenger Creek Pike, $315,000

1946 Fieldstone Way, $310,000

2595 Emerson Drive, $305,000

8613 Yellow Springs Road, $300,000

4858 Marsden Place, $295,000

3030 Mill Island Parkway, #205, $285,000

843 Insley Circle, $275,000

6750 Sandpiper Court, $275,000

6140-A Meadow Road, $275,000

6327 New Haven Court, $270,000

667-A E. Church St., $270,000

5602 Rockledge Court, $267,000

5042 Croydon Terrace, $265,000

7956 Parkland Place, $260,280

1558 Saint Lawrence Court, $240,000

5223 Regal Court, $239,900

536 Ellrose Court, $239,000

30 S. Pendleton Court, $225,000

1822 Hammond Court, $220,000

1478 Heather Ridge Court, $213,875

1392 David Lane, $204,780

1834-B Monocacy View Circle, #53B, $204,000

1046 Staghorn Ave., $199,500

593 Cawley Drive, #3 2D, $195,000

2406 Ellsworth Way, #1B, $179,900

6404 Weatheryby Court, #C, $179,900

2400 Dominion Drive, #2A, $173,500

IJAMSVILLE

3725 Big Woods Road, $597,000

10277 Quail Creek Place, $550,000

3540 Big Woods Road, $500,000

JEFFERSON

3723 Main St., $120,000

KNOXVILLE

1331-C Jefferson Pike, $380,400

MIDDLETOWN

4514 Deer Spring Road, $490,000

7083-B Jasper Drive, $368,000

MONROVIA

11052 Emerald Crown, $729,475

11009 Hazelnut Lane, #0829, $618,250

4194 Windy Hill Drive, $450,000

11789 Thomas Spring Road, $425,000

MOUNT AIRY

6333 Woodville Road, $645,000

4817 Timber Drive, $620,000

505 Rambling Sunset Circle, $575,000

1107 High Meadow Court, $540,000

1513 Rising Ridge Road, $464,000

5813 Catoctin Vista Drive, $460,000

4062 Lomar Drive, $455,000

12609 Moxley Crest Drive, $383,000

703 N. Warfield Drive, $370,000

14511 Liberty Road, $350,000

601 Northview Road, $344,900

105 Hill St., $300,000

NEW MARKET

6807 Woodridge Road, $522,927

148 Wicomico Court, $345,000

POINT OF ROCKS

1706 Canal Clipper Court, $430,000

3730 Clay St., $300,000

2166 Swains Lock Court, $285,000

SABILLASVILLE

17302-D Harbaugh Valley Road, $375,000

14782 Herman Hauver Road, $260,000

THURMONT

211 Westview Drive, $315,000

URBANA

3722 Sprigg St. North, $590,000

9113 Brien Place, $549,900

8651 Shady Pines Drive, $487,195

3458 Sugarloaf Parkway, $457,000

9637 Ethan Ridge Drive, $449,000

3236 Starlight St., $443,775

3240 Starlight St., $437,140

3506 Rines Tavern Lane, $400,000

9064 McPherson St., $390,000

3508 Tabard Lane, $376,000

8925 Amelung St., $367,000

3411 Angelica Way, #M, $335,000

WALKERSVILLE

230 Creek Walk Drive, $520,000

129 Challedon Drive, $320,000

8826 Biggs Ford Road, $289,900

2 Wyndale Drive, $280,000

8814 Biggs Ford Road, $260,000

