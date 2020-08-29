Closing at $1.33 million, the home at 4605 Distillery Court, Ijamsville, is last week’s top house. Built in 2005, this custom-built home features six bedrooms and seven bathrooms in three sun-filled levels on 1.28 acres. The custom kitchen features granite counters, two dishwashers and three ovens. Other amenities include a first floor master office; a master suite with a gas fireplace and private balcony; a media room; exercise room; an extensive rear deck with a covered porch; and attached three-car garage.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
6950 Burkittsville Road, Middletown, $1.26 million
3608 Donna Court, Monrovia, $913,000
4105 Weston Drive, Knoxville, $892,500
3430 Winmoor Drive, Ijamsville, $850,000
ADAMSTOWN
2710 Longfield Place, $522,000
5627 Mountville Road, $505,000
2508 Underwood Lane, $495,000
BRUNSWICK
16 Jennifer Lynne Drive, $425,000
169 Fiona Way, $265,000
123 W. Orndorff Drive, $170,000
EMMITSBURG
1340 Wheatley Drive, $375,000
10 Irishtown Court, $270,000
FREDERICK
6354 S. Clifton Road, $732,000
7911 Fingerboard Road, $620,000
9680 Masser Road, $560,000
6198 Christian Kemp Drive North, $560,000
6734 Brandt Court, $540,000
2004 Truett Way, $500,000
5655 Etzler Road, $445,000
7201 Delegate Place, $409,900
8478 Randell Ridge Road, $407,900
202 Meadowdale Lane, $399,900
9897 White Oak Circle, $395,000
108 W. 14th St., $390,000
6317 Posey St., $389,900
8479 Bald Eagle Lane, $385,235
2414 Rippling Brook Road, $385,000
5978 Jefferson Commons Way, $382,790
400 E. Ninth St., $380,000
6380 Betty Linton Lane, $365,000
978 Holden Road, $348,000
972 Holden Road, $345,740
1207 Whitley Court, $345,000
2211 Parish Lane, $345,000
7007 Antebellum Way, $342,220
2489 5 Shillings Road, $340,000
8207 Old Line Drive, $339,000
519 E. Seventh St., $335,000
4933 Small Gains Way, $329,000
6255 Alexa St., $325,000
1651 Coopers Way, $320,000
9408 Berkley Lane, $318,500
2612 Cameron Way, $317,000
5510 Ballenger Creek Pike, $315,000
1946 Fieldstone Way, $310,000
2595 Emerson Drive, $305,000
8613 Yellow Springs Road, $300,000
4858 Marsden Place, $295,000
3030 Mill Island Parkway, #205, $285,000
843 Insley Circle, $275,000
6750 Sandpiper Court, $275,000
6140-A Meadow Road, $275,000
6327 New Haven Court, $270,000
667-A E. Church St., $270,000
5602 Rockledge Court, $267,000
5042 Croydon Terrace, $265,000
7956 Parkland Place, $260,280
1558 Saint Lawrence Court, $240,000
5223 Regal Court, $239,900
536 Ellrose Court, $239,000
30 S. Pendleton Court, $225,000
1822 Hammond Court, $220,000
1478 Heather Ridge Court, $213,875
1392 David Lane, $204,780
1834-B Monocacy View Circle, #53B, $204,000
1046 Staghorn Ave., $199,500
593 Cawley Drive, #3 2D, $195,000
2406 Ellsworth Way, #1B, $179,900
6404 Weatheryby Court, #C, $179,900
2400 Dominion Drive, #2A, $173,500
IJAMSVILLE
3725 Big Woods Road, $597,000
10277 Quail Creek Place, $550,000
3540 Big Woods Road, $500,000
JEFFERSON
3723 Main St., $120,000
KNOXVILLE
1331-C Jefferson Pike, $380,400
MIDDLETOWN
4514 Deer Spring Road, $490,000
7083-B Jasper Drive, $368,000
MONROVIA
11052 Emerald Crown, $729,475
11009 Hazelnut Lane, #0829, $618,250
4194 Windy Hill Drive, $450,000
11789 Thomas Spring Road, $425,000
MOUNT AIRY
6333 Woodville Road, $645,000
4817 Timber Drive, $620,000
505 Rambling Sunset Circle, $575,000
1107 High Meadow Court, $540,000
1513 Rising Ridge Road, $464,000
5813 Catoctin Vista Drive, $460,000
4062 Lomar Drive, $455,000
12609 Moxley Crest Drive, $383,000
703 N. Warfield Drive, $370,000
14511 Liberty Road, $350,000
601 Northview Road, $344,900
105 Hill St., $300,000
NEW MARKET
6807 Woodridge Road, $522,927
148 Wicomico Court, $345,000
POINT OF ROCKS
1706 Canal Clipper Court, $430,000
3730 Clay St., $300,000
2166 Swains Lock Court, $285,000
SABILLASVILLE
17302-D Harbaugh Valley Road, $375,000
14782 Herman Hauver Road, $260,000
THURMONT
211 Westview Drive, $315,000
URBANA
3722 Sprigg St. North, $590,000
9113 Brien Place, $549,900
8651 Shady Pines Drive, $487,195
3458 Sugarloaf Parkway, $457,000
9637 Ethan Ridge Drive, $449,000
3236 Starlight St., $443,775
3240 Starlight St., $437,140
3506 Rines Tavern Lane, $400,000
9064 McPherson St., $390,000
3508 Tabard Lane, $376,000
8925 Amelung St., $367,000
3411 Angelica Way, #M, $335,000
WALKERSVILLE
230 Creek Walk Drive, $520,000
129 Challedon Drive, $320,000
8826 Biggs Ford Road, $289,900
2 Wyndale Drive, $280,000
8814 Biggs Ford Road, $260,000
