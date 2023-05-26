3020 Averley Road

This 1995 two-story house has a kitchen with granite countertops, a three-car garage and finished basement.

Listing at $925,000 and closing at $955,000, the custom-built home at 3020 Averley Road, Ijamsville, is last week’s top house.

Built in 1995 on 2-plus acres, the four bedroom, three bathroom home has more than 4,500-square-feet of living space with an open floor plan. The two-story family room features a fireplace. The kitchen has granite countertops with a center island and stainless steel appliances.

