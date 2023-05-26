Listing at $925,000 and closing at $955,000, the custom-built home at 3020 Averley Road, Ijamsville, is last week’s top house.
Built in 1995 on 2-plus acres, the four bedroom, three bathroom home has more than 4,500-square-feet of living space with an open floor plan. The two-story family room features a fireplace. The kitchen has granite countertops with a center island and stainless steel appliances.
There is an attached three-car garage, a large rear deck and brick-paved patio for outdoor entertaining. The basement is finished with a carpeted floor and walk-out access.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc. Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5
12701 Cowmans Manor Drive, Mount Airy, $940,000
6728 Deer Spring Lane, Middletown, $835,000
107 Tobias Run, Middletown, $790,000
10218 Meadowridge Drive, Myersville, $784,755
ADAMSTOWN
5902 Union Ridge Drive, $665,000
7253 Windsor Pass, $602,650
3309 Tudor Court, $579,900
1203 Tide Lock St., $540,000
BRUNSWICK
620 N. Maple Ave., $263,000
FREDERICK
734 Holden Road, $740,000
1904 Middlefield Court, $730,000
127 W. Second St., $730,000
1122 Holden Road, $715,510
8214 Glen Heather Drive, $715,000
1761 Wheyfield Drive, $679,900
2552 Island Grove Blvd., #486, $670,265
430 Constellation Drive, $654,990
137 Sunlight Court, $617,000
2800 Heartland Circle, $614,990
713 N. Market St., $601,000
409 Magnolia Ave., $575,000
7196 Meadowbrooke Drive, $560,000
8607 Pinecliff Drive, $549,900
4715 Briggswood Court, $545,000
4304 Dover Drive, $515,000
5814 Bartonsville Road, $515,000
1723 Aurora Way, $514,200
824 N. Market St., $509,000
5050 Judicial Way, $500,000
7534 Ridge Road, $500,000
6201 Davinci St., $491,300
1632 Corn Crib Place, $489,547
7923 W. Old Seventh St., $465,000
1508 Trafalgar Lane, $440,000
1001 Seneca Drive, $438,900
8648 Walter Martz Road, $434,990
8654 Walter Martz Road, $419,990
6223 White Oak Drive, $405,000
1313 Peachtree Court, $396,000
1459 Mobley Court, $375,000
5031 Saint Simon Terrace, $375,000
4305 Araby Church Road, $360,000
521 Hollyberry Way, $355,000
1552 Saint Lawrence Court, $350,000
6508 Walcott Lane, $340,000
500 Essex Place, $300,000
1734 Heather Lane, $285,000
120 Burgess Hill Way, #312, $260,000
7197-B Cimarron Court, $253,000
619 Himes Ave., #V112, $236,000
7010 Basswood Road, $235,000
JEFFERSON
3620 Carswell Place, $646,790
4906 Rosehill Drive, $400,000
KEYMAR
11419 Hill Road, $625,000
LIBERTYTOWN
9654 Woodsboro Pike, $476,000
MIDDLETOWN
104 Ivy Hill Drive, $520,000
8900 Gloria Ave., $370,000
MOUNT AIRY
5806 Corporal Jones Court, $482,500
14 Grimes Court, $299,000
13949 Old National Pike, $175,000
MYERSVILLE
12404 Loy Wolfe Road, $360,000
NEW MARKET
5671 Heatherfield Place, $740,000
11153 Pond Founatin Court, $520,000
5733 Meadowood St., #101, $360,000
POINT OF ROCKS
1744 Canal Run Drive, $555,000
ROCKY RIDGE
15414 Motters Station Road, $270,000
THURMONT
118 N. Altamont Ave., $194,000
UNION BRIDGE
12825 Boxwood Lane, $530,000
URBANA
3520 Starlight St., #201, $451,790
3730 Hope Commons Circle, $400,000
