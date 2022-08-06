9455 Longs Mill Road
This custom home on Longs Mill Road has primary bedrooms on each level, cherry kitchen cabinets and an emergency generator.

Watch the sunrise over the Monocacy River in last week’s top house at 9455 Longs Mill Road, Rocky Ridge. Closing at $1,136,825, it listed at $1.19 million. This high-end custom home is on nearly 34 acres and has more than 5,500-square-feet of finished living area. There are primary bedroom suites on both the main and upper levelS, 9-foot ceilings, upgraded moldings, tons of natural light throughout, three propane gas fireplaces and a Vermont Castings wood stove, emergency generator, cherry kitchen cabinets and, outside, a 5,000-square-foot pole barn with Dutch-style stable doors.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

