Watch the sunrise over the Monocacy River in last week’s top house at 9455 Longs Mill Road, Rocky Ridge. Closing at $1,136,825, it listed at $1.19 million. This high-end custom home is on nearly 34 acres and has more than 5,500-square-feet of finished living area. There are primary bedroom suites on both the main and upper levelS, 9-foot ceilings, upgraded moldings, tons of natural light throughout, three propane gas fireplaces and a Vermont Castings wood stove, emergency generator, cherry kitchen cabinets and, outside, a 5,000-square-foot pole barn with Dutch-style stable doors.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
18331 Comus Road, Dickerson, $1.1 million
11121 Fen View Lane, Monrovia, $977,010
2756 Camomile Drive West, Urbana, $910,415
6116 Edmont Drive, Frederick, $895,000
ADAMSTOWN
2829 New Design Road, $594,000
1735 Greenfield Road, $590,000
BRUNSWICK
413 Potomac View Parkway, $600,000
1417 Village Green Way, $510,000
802 Second Ave., $295,000
501 Potomac St., $275,000
309 Lloyd Circle Alley, $175,000
BUCKEYSTOWN
6823 Buckingham Lane, $460,000
EMMITSBURG
10229 Four Points Road, $690,000
5 Waycross Court, $290,000
18 Provincial Parkway, $230,000
FREDERICK
6554 Saxony Court, $865,000
1679 Double Bank Road, $824,473
2505 Owl Roost Court, $785,384
9031 Spring Valley Drive, $705,000
7818-D Old Receiver Road, $698,055
6146 Fieldcrest Drive, $618,000
2417 Mill Race Road, $600,000
57 Maxwell Square, $575,000
1618 Hobble Trail, $558,432
936 Lindley Road, $549,500
5031 Macdonough Place, $540,410
1014 Lindley Road, $540,000
9708 Fleetwood Way, $535,000
5027 Macdonough Place, $531,910
5901 Garden Walk Drive, $531,131
806 Creekway Drive, $522,490
2569 Grangemill Lane, $517,534
422 Carroll Parkway, $515,000
1403 Bluewing Court, $515,000
6244 Darlington Court, $510,000
2508 Candle Ridge Drive, $500,000
1239 Apollo Drive, $499,240
5029 Macdonough Place, $498,170
1247 Apollo Drive, $481,240
1243 Apollo Drive, $480,000
1241 Apollo Drive, $479,990
1016 Eastbourne Terrace, $475,000
3721 Singleton Terrace, $450,000
222 Wyngate Drive, $440,000
228 Thames Drive, $410,000
5955 Whelan Lane, $400,000
6232 Cliffside Terrace, $400,000
4956 Flossie Ave., $395,000
6163 Margarita Way, $393,000
5244 Bamburg Court, $390,000
521 Sylvan Court, $390,000
1011 Cheryls Court, $389,400
112 W. Fourth St., $389,000
9304 View Court, $385,000
5516 Upshur Square, $380,000
2208 Waller House Court, $380,000
1841 Millstream Drive, $376,150
2053 Buell Drive, $370,000
7952 Parkland Place, $370,000
7115 Delegate Place, $369,900
5798 Fringetree Court, $365,000
7101 Oberlin Court, $360,000
1811 Sebastian Blvd., $359,900
7833-B Gambrill Park Road, $351,448
2014 Spring Run Circle, $350,000
6144 Murray Terrace, $350,000
1184 Codorus St., $350,000
5775 Box Elder Court, $345,000
2432 Lakeside Drive, $340,000
5508 Upper Mill Terrace North, $331,400
5461 Lyndale Way, $326,000
108 W. Fifth St., $315,000
5777 Katsura Court, $312,000
1479 Dockside Court, $305,000
1480 Key Parkway, $296,500
1741 Carriage Way, $291,000
1702 Heather Lane, $281,000
2501 Hemingway Drive, #1C, $277,250
2505 Shelley Circle, #5-2D, $275,115
5302-F Taladega Court, #205, $275,000
7191-F Cypress Court, $255,000
5620 Avonshire Place, #D, $252,500
8207 Blue Heron Drive, #3C, $225,000
5801 Box Elder Court, #310, $220,000
810 Stratford Way, #D, $200,000
5759 N. Mayer Drive, $80,000
IJAMSVILLE
5770 Antwerp St., $470,000
JEFFERSON
4210 Mountville Road, $690,000
4707 Joe Foss Way, $580,000
4715 Joe Foss Way, $509,000
5604 Glen Hill Court, $445,050
3611 Point of Rocks Road, $415,000
KNOXVILLE
3 Jennifer Lynne Drive, $575,000
LIBERTYTOWN
MIDDLETOWN
8702 Hawbottom Road, $870,000
1 Hollow Creek Circle, $754,000
MONROVIA
4504 Landsdale Parkway, $699,900
12104 Tracy Court, $636,000
12506 Lee Hill Drive, $525,000
10726 Glowing Hearth Way, $500,000
MOUNT AIRY
307 Willowglen Ave., $389,900
MYERSVILLE
10228 Meadowridge, $874,050
2822 Canada Hill Road, $335,000
NEW MARKET
11057 Sanandrew Drive, $823,000
202 Dorseys Chance, $789,000
9935 Arapahoe Road, $720,000
9689 Amelia Court, $715,000
6718 Balmoral Overlook, $645,000
11704 Barn Swallow Place, $610,000
6072 Stoneroller St., $585,239
6076 Stoneroller St., $568,975
6082 Stoneroller St., $564,980
6078 Stoneroller St., $554,735
6074 Stoneroller St., $546,980
6080 Stoneroller St., $531,490
5820 Burin St., #404, $409,999
5556 Talbot Court, $347,000
6629 High Beach East Court, $340,000
10837 Old National Pike, $221,000
SABILLASVILLE
17315 Naylor Road, $300,000
17044 Sabillasville Road, $115,000
11102 Putman Road, $524,900
URBANA
2909 Herb Garden Drive, $892,410
2905 Herb Garden Drive, $823,525
8806 Shady Pines Drive, $620,000
8831 Lew Wallace Road, $531,000
9214 Landon House Way, $430,000
WALKERSVILLE
8363 Inspiration Ave., $422,000
9380 Highlander Blvd., $410,000
3 Monocacy Court, $375,000
38 Challenger Court, $272,000
WOODSBORO
217 Cornell Drive, $499,000
