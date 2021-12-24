Listed at $1.3 million and closing at $1.25 million, the house and 25 acres at 11850 Whiskey Springs Road, Woodsboro, is last week’s top house. This custom-built home has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, custom cabinetry, solid white oak floors throughout the main level, stainless steel GE Cafe line appliances, a five-burner gas stove, a walk-in pantry, a wood-burning fireplace, a main level primary bedroom and the fifth bedroom is also on the main level. Three more bedrooms and two of the bathrooms are on the upper level. The lower level has 2,000 square feet of unfinished space. Outside, the front has a huge front porch for relaxing with views of the countryside and two spring-fed streams, and a three-car garage.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
2819 Sumantown Road, Middletown, $980,000
506 W. Second St., Frederick, $950,000
2654 Monocacy Ford, Frederick, $950,000
13226 Good Intent Road, Union Bridge, $875,000
ADAMSTOWN
5814 Morland Drive North, $640,000
5782 Morland Drive North, $634,000
BRUNSWICK
1207 Enfield Farm Lane, $607,090
21 W. G St., $260,000
309 N. Maple Ave., $239,900
10 Fifth Ave., $195,000
EMMITSBURG
17005 Bollinger School Road, $865,000
FREDERICK
9735 Bethel Road, $870,000
1818 Weybridge Road, $769,900
5127 Maitland Terrace, $765,000
6012 Brentwood Ave., $722,031
5780 Guilford Garden Terrace, $700,000
5798 Haller Place, $695,995
226 Windom Way, $685,000
5773 Haller Place, $671,570
6423 Spring Forest Road, $667,900
1419 Ricketts Road, $623,000
1762 Castle Rock Road, $605,000
3039 Jacobs Garden Lane, $566,000
607 Hunting Ridge Drive, $555,000
1020 Bexhill Drive, $540,000
7115 Rock Creek Drive, $511,000
5814 Broad Branch Way, $500,000
1619 Hobble Trail, $476,986
1609 Tydings Park, $470,000
7110 Delegate Place, $459,990
1415 Wheyfield Drive, #90, $457,485
4749 Araby Church Road, $434,000
1230 Aires, $426,240
7102 Delegate Place, $424,990
7132 Delegate Place, $424,990
760 Tatum Court, $424,103
5821 Garden Walk Drive, $421,967
5833 Garden Walk Drive, $420,067
1465 Wheyfield Drive, $415,000
714 Tatum Court, $409,777
6710 Ballenger Run Blvd., $408,125
1238 Aries Way, $407,990
1203 Motter Ave., $405,000
7044 Rock Creek Drive, $400,000
6604 Linganore Road, $400,000
2121 Collingwood Lane, $400,000
716 Tatum Court, $391,684
476 Carrollton Drive, $390,000
4848 Old National Pike, $380,000
6153 Fulmer Road, $380,000
6111 Pine Crest Lane, $379,500
712 Tatum Court, $376,150
976 Jubal Way, $365,000
754 Tatum Court, $361,973
2066 Spring Run Circle, $360,000
8001 Hollow Reed Court, $360,000
13 E. Third St., $360,000
162 Fieldstone Court, $352,000
6852 Snow Goose Court, $350,000
6092 Quartz Circle, $342,000
106 Chestnut Hill Way, $340,000
710 Tatum Court, $329,131
109 Whiskey Creek Circle, $329,000
106 Twin Eagle Court, $325,000
108 Lavenport Circle, $320,000
324 S. Jefferson St., $315,000
1571 Saint Lawrence Court, $300,000
406 Pemberton Park Lane, $295,812
2624 N. Everly Drive, #5 3, $285,000
51 Winchester St., $283,000
4851 Finnical Way, #202, $274,000
540 Cascade Way, $270,000
116 S. Jefferson St., $255,000
8204 Blue Heron Drive, #2D, $220,000
2501 Coach House Way, #3D, $215,270
902 Blueleaf Court, #8 1B, $206,000
2412 Ellsworth Way, #3A, $190,000
812 Stratford Way, #G, $179,900
IJAMSVILLE
3308 Knolls Parkway, $752,000
2930 Greenhill Court, $555,000
3823 Big Woods Road, $546,000
2325 Oak Drive, $525,000
2335 Oak Drive, $413,000
JEFFERSON
4614 Aaron Court, $439,000
KEYMAR
12801 Detour Road, $510,000
MIDDLETOWN
3293 N. Hill Court, $791,000
3246 Bidle Road, $661,000
16 Chester Court, $468,352
14 Chester Court, $465,445
35 Chester Court, $458,759
32 Chester Court, $449,509
23 Chester Court, $448,476
21 Chester Court, $447,956
36 Chester Court, $447,956
30 Chester Court, $443,956
33 Chester Court, $440,009
31 Chester Court, $436,956
25 Chester Court, $436,956
34 Chester Court, $432,989
3635 Bussard Road, $345,000
215 S. Jefferson St., $279,000
MONROVIA
3251 Kemptown Church Road, $845,000
3459 Emys Place, $835,000
4481 Stovepipe Lane, $695,000
4313 Landsdale Blvd., $693,000
4551 Tinder Box Court, $501,000
4797 Mid County Court, $480,000
11809 Pine Tree Court, $440,000
MOUNT AIRY
4113 Lomar Terrace, $587,500
14754-D Black Ankle Road, $192,000
MYERSVILLE
2802 Ward Kline Road, $750,000
11340 Wolfsville Road, $369,900
2111 Monument Road, $350,000
NEW MARKET
527 Isaac Russell St., $744,695
9698 Cardozo Court, $642,250
6801 Accipiter Drive, $626,500
6430 Lakeridge Drive, $525,000
7126 Saddle Road, $452,056
6665 Harbor Light Way, $425,000
10807 Lake Square Court, $400,000
THURMONT
6509 Mountaindale Road, $299,000
42 Catoctin Highlands Circle, $255,000
13204 Catoctin Furnace Road, $228,000
UNION BRIDGE
12334 Coppermine Road, $316,700
URBANA
3037 Herb Garden Drive, $675,640
3039 Herb Garden Drive, $622,575
9662 Atterbury Lane, $480,000
WALKERSVILLE
112 Greenwich Drive, $567,000
229 Solar Drive, $545,000
301 Silver Crest Drive, $466,300
8812 Adventure Ave., $370,000
WOODSBORO
11217 Dublin Road, $800,000
9923-C Pine Tree Road, $515,000
(1) comment
Wow!! Frederick County is movin’ on up. Those are some MoCo prices.
