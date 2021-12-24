122521TopHouse

Located on Whiskey Springs Road, this home has five bedrooms, a huge front porch and two spring-fed streams.

Listed at $1.3 million and closing at $1.25 million, the house and 25 acres at 11850 Whiskey Springs Road, Woodsboro, is last week’s top house. This custom-built home has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, custom cabinetry, solid white oak floors throughout the main level, stainless steel GE Cafe line appliances, a five-burner gas stove, a walk-in pantry, a wood-burning fireplace, a main level primary bedroom and the fifth bedroom is also on the main level. Three more bedrooms and two of the bathrooms are on the upper level. The lower level has 2,000 square feet of unfinished space. Outside, the front has a huge front porch for relaxing with views of the countryside and two spring-fed streams, and a three-car garage.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

2819 Sumantown Road, Middletown, $980,000

506 W. Second St., Frederick, $950,000

2654 Monocacy Ford, Frederick, $950,000

13226 Good Intent Road, Union Bridge, $875,000

ADAMSTOWN

5814 Morland Drive North, $640,000

5782 Morland Drive North, $634,000

BRUNSWICK

1207 Enfield Farm Lane, $607,090

21 W. G St., $260,000

309 N. Maple Ave., $239,900

10 Fifth Ave., $195,000

EMMITSBURG

17005 Bollinger School Road, $865,000

FREDERICK

9735 Bethel Road, $870,000

1818 Weybridge Road, $769,900

5127 Maitland Terrace, $765,000

6012 Brentwood Ave., $722,031

5780 Guilford Garden Terrace, $700,000

5798 Haller Place, $695,995

226 Windom Way, $685,000

5773 Haller Place, $671,570

6423 Spring Forest Road, $667,900

1419 Ricketts Road, $623,000

1762 Castle Rock Road, $605,000

3039 Jacobs Garden Lane, $566,000

607 Hunting Ridge Drive, $555,000

1020 Bexhill Drive, $540,000

7115 Rock Creek Drive, $511,000

5814 Broad Branch Way, $500,000

1619 Hobble Trail, $476,986

1609 Tydings Park, $470,000

7110 Delegate Place, $459,990

1415 Wheyfield Drive, #90, $457,485

4749 Araby Church Road, $434,000

1230 Aires, $426,240

7102 Delegate Place, $424,990

7132 Delegate Place, $424,990

760 Tatum Court, $424,103

5821 Garden Walk Drive, $421,967

5833 Garden Walk Drive, $420,067

1465 Wheyfield Drive, $415,000

714 Tatum Court, $409,777

6710 Ballenger Run Blvd., $408,125

1238 Aries Way, $407,990

1203 Motter Ave., $405,000

7044 Rock Creek Drive, $400,000

6604 Linganore Road, $400,000

2121 Collingwood Lane, $400,000

716 Tatum Court, $391,684

476 Carrollton Drive, $390,000

4848 Old National Pike, $380,000

6153 Fulmer Road, $380,000

6111 Pine Crest Lane, $379,500

712 Tatum Court, $376,150

976 Jubal Way, $365,000

754 Tatum Court, $361,973

2066 Spring Run Circle, $360,000

8001 Hollow Reed Court, $360,000

13 E. Third St., $360,000

162 Fieldstone Court, $352,000

6852 Snow Goose Court, $350,000

6092 Quartz Circle, $342,000

106 Chestnut Hill Way, $340,000

710 Tatum Court, $329,131

109 Whiskey Creek Circle, $329,000

106 Twin Eagle Court, $325,000

108 Lavenport Circle, $320,000

324 S. Jefferson St., $315,000

1571 Saint Lawrence Court, $300,000

406 Pemberton Park Lane, $295,812

2624 N. Everly Drive, #5 3, $285,000

51 Winchester St., $283,000

4851 Finnical Way, #202, $274,000

540 Cascade Way, $270,000

116 S. Jefferson St., $255,000

8204 Blue Heron Drive, #2D, $220,000

2501 Coach House Way, #3D, $215,270

902 Blueleaf Court, #8 1B, $206,000

2412 Ellsworth Way, #3A, $190,000

812 Stratford Way, #G, $179,900

IJAMSVILLE

3308 Knolls Parkway, $752,000

2930 Greenhill Court, $555,000

3823 Big Woods Road, $546,000

2325 Oak Drive, $525,000

2335 Oak Drive, $413,000

JEFFERSON

4614 Aaron Court, $439,000

KEYMAR

12801 Detour Road, $510,000

MIDDLETOWN

3293 N. Hill Court, $791,000

3246 Bidle Road, $661,000

16 Chester Court, $468,352

14 Chester Court, $465,445

35 Chester Court, $458,759

32 Chester Court, $449,509

23 Chester Court, $448,476

21 Chester Court, $447,956

36 Chester Court, $447,956

30 Chester Court, $443,956

33 Chester Court, $440,009

31 Chester Court, $436,956

25 Chester Court, $436,956

34 Chester Court, $432,989

3635 Bussard Road, $345,000

215 S. Jefferson St., $279,000

MONROVIA

3251 Kemptown Church Road, $845,000

3459 Emys Place, $835,000

4481 Stovepipe Lane, $695,000

4313 Landsdale Blvd., $693,000

4551 Tinder Box Court, $501,000

4797 Mid County Court, $480,000

11809 Pine Tree Court, $440,000

MOUNT AIRY

4113 Lomar Terrace, $587,500

14754-D Black Ankle Road, $192,000

MYERSVILLE

2802 Ward Kline Road, $750,000

11340 Wolfsville Road, $369,900

2111 Monument Road, $350,000

NEW MARKET

527 Isaac Russell St., $744,695

9698 Cardozo Court, $642,250

6801 Accipiter Drive, $626,500

6430 Lakeridge Drive, $525,000

7126 Saddle Road, $452,056

6665 Harbor Light Way, $425,000

10807 Lake Square Court, $400,000

THURMONT

6509 Mountaindale Road, $299,000

42 Catoctin Highlands Circle, $255,000

13204 Catoctin Furnace Road, $228,000

UNION BRIDGE

12334 Coppermine Road, $316,700

URBANA

3037 Herb Garden Drive, $675,640

3039 Herb Garden Drive, $622,575

9662 Atterbury Lane, $480,000

WALKERSVILLE

112 Greenwich Drive, $567,000

229 Solar Drive, $545,000

301 Silver Crest Drive, $466,300

8812 Adventure Ave., $370,000

WOODSBORO

11217 Dublin Road, $800,000

9923-C Pine Tree Road, $515,000

phydeaux994
phydeaux994

Wow!! Frederick County is movin’ on up. Those are some MoCo prices.

